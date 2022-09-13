Chocolate Confectionery Market to Record a CAGR of 4.71%, Frequent Product Launches to Boost Growth - Technavio

Sep 13, 2022, 13:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The chocolate confectionery market growth is driven by factors such as frequent product launches. Major players are focusing on the trend of gifting chocolate confectionery, which is augmented by the rising popularity of premium candy confectioneries. There have been several innovations in chocolate confectionery. Some of these include caramelized chocolate confectioneries along with seasonal confectioneries such as ruby chocolates; chocolate-filled Easter eggs; and other chocolate products infused with flavors and ingredients such as potato, lemon, pistachio, and peach.
The chocolate confectionery market size is expected to grow by USD 30.28 mn from 2020 to 2025. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.71% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
The chocolate confectionery market report covers the following areas:
- Chocolate Confectionery Market size
- Chocolate Confectionery Market trends
- Chocolate Confectionery Market industry analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the chocolate confectionery market, including Barry Callebaut AG, Cargill Inc., Ezaki Glico Co. Ltd., Ferrero International SA, Lindt and Sprungli UK Ltd., Mars Inc., Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, and The Hershey Co.
- Product
- Chocolate Bars: The chocolate bars segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. This growth is driven by factors such as the launch of unique chocolate flavors and textures in chocolate confectionery products and the use of attractive packaging. The number of organized retailing outlets is increasing across the world. These outlets stock a wide variety of chocolate bars. In addition, the number of product launches is rising. These factors are likely to have a positive impact on the chocolate bars segment.
- Boxed Assortments And Seasonal Variants
- Others
- Geography
- APAC: This region will account for 30% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China and India are the key countries for the chocolate confectionery market in APAC.
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist chocolate confectionery market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the chocolate confectionery market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the chocolate confectionery market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of chocolate confectionery market vendors
|
Chocolate Confectionery Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.71%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 30.28 million
|
Market structure
|
Concentrated
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.14
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 30%
|
Key consumer countries
|
Germany, US, UK, China, and India
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Barry Callebaut AG, Cargill Inc., Ezaki Glico Co. Ltd., Ferrero International SA, Lindt and Sprungli UK Ltd., Mars Inc., Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, and The Hershey Co.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse Consumer Staples Market Report
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Chocolate bars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Boxed assortments and seasonal variants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Barry Callebaut AG
- Cargill Inc.
- Ezaki Glico Co. Ltd.
- Ferrero International SA
- Lindt and Sprungli UK Ltd.
- Mars Inc.
- Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd.
- Mondelez International Inc.
- Nestle SA
- The Hershey Co.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
