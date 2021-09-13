Chocolate Flavor Market Records a CAGR of 5.24% during 2021-2025 |Analysis and Impact of COVID-19 | Technavio
Sep 13, 2021, 17:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The chocolate flavor market in the packaged foods & meats industry is poised to grow by USD 116.96 million during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the chocolate flavor market will progress at a CAGR of 5.24%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The growing popularity of chocolate flavor-based baked goods, increasing launch of chocolate flavor-based products, and rising demand for organic chocolate flavor will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the stringent food safety regulations and guidelines will hamper the market growth.
Chocolate Flavor Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Chocolate Flavor Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Food Products
- Beverage Products
- Geography
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Chocolate Flavor Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Archer Daniels Midland Co., Barry Callebaut AG, Blommer Chocolate Co., Givaudan SA, Olam International Ltd., Puratos NV/SA, Sensient Technologies Corp., Symrise AG, Takasago International Corp., and The MANE Group are some of the major market participants. To help businesses improve their market position and to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the chocolate flavor market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Chocolate Flavor Market size
- Chocolate Flavor Market trends
- Chocolate Flavor Market industry analysis
Chocolate Flavor Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist chocolate flavor market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the chocolate flavor market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the chocolate flavor market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of chocolate flavor market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Food products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Beverage products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Archer Daniels Midland Co.
- Barry Callebaut AG
- Blommer Chocolate Co.
- Givaudan SA
- Olam International Ltd.
- Puratos NV/SA
- Sensient Technologies Corp.
- Symrise AG
- Takasago International Corp.
- The MANE Group
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
