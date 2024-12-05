CHOCOLATE LOVERS REJOICE! FIRE BRANDS TEAMS UP WITH MARS WRIGLEY TO OFFICIALLY LAUNCH SNICKERS™, TWIX™ & MILKY WAY™ CHOCOLATE MILKS

MIAMI, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Some of America's favorite candy brands, SNICKERS®, TWIX® and MILKY WAY®, are hitting shelves in an entirely new format as flavor-rich reduced fat chocolate milks. SNICKERS™, TWIX™ & MILKY WAY™ Chocolate Milks will deliver these beloved chocolate bar flavors as delicious shelf-stable silky smooth chocolate milks!

Driving forward from the successful release of SKITTLES™ Drinks earlier this year, SNICKERS™, TWIX™ & MILKY WAY™ Chocolate Milks are the latest innovation from Fire Brands, in partnership with Mars Wrigley.

"We have developed these chocolate milks with a focus on flavor first," said Raz Inserra, Marketing Director of Fire Brands. "We're quenching thirst and providing a satisfying treat on the go with 2% reduced fat, ultra-pasteurized chocolate milk."

SNICKERS™, TWIX™ & MILKY WAY™ Chocolate Milks are shelf-stable with 15g of protein. These delicious chocolate milks are available in 14oz 100% Recyclable HDPE bottles, launching in small and large format retailers nationwide.

ABOUT FIRE BRANDS

Fire Brands develops, distributes, and markets innovative beverages. With its focus on Flavor First, Fire Brands is dedicated to delivering uncompromising great taste to American consumers and retailers. Fire Brands partnerships include Impact Confections on WARHEADS® Soda and Mars Wrigley on SKITTLES™ Drinks, SNICKERS™ Chocolate Milk, TWIX™ Chocolate Milk and MILKY WAY™ Chocolate Milk.

For more information about Fire Brands, please visit www.firebrandsus.com.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a global, family-owned business, Mars is transforming, innovating, and evolving to make a positive impact on the world.

Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of quality confectionery, food, and pet care products and services, we employ 140,000+ dedicated Associates. With almost $45 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including Ben's Original™, CESAR®, Cocoavia®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, KIND®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, and WHISKAS®. We are creating a better world for pets through our global network of pet hospitals and diagnostic services – including AniCura, BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, Linnaeus and VCA™ – using cutting edge technology to develop breakthrough programs in genetic health screening and DNA testing. For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

