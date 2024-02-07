Chocolate Lovers Rejoice: Tillamook® Launches New Chocolate Ice Cream Collection

News provided by

Tillamook County Creamery Association

07 Feb, 2024, 09:30 ET

The Most Indulgent Chocolates to Sink your Spoon into this Valentine's Day

TILLAMOOK, Ore., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA), the co-op behind America's fastest growing family-sized ice cream brand1, has launched the brand's first ever curated collection of Chocolate Ice Cream, just in time for Valentine's Day. But these are not your average chocolate ice cream offerings. Created for lovers (and the people that love chocolate), the new collection is made with 45% more cocoa than Tillamook's classic chocolate ice cream, creating flavors that are richer, darker, decadent, and provide maximum delight by the spoonful.  

Continue Reading
Chocolate Lovers Rejoice: Tillamook® Launches New Chocolate Ice Cream Collection - The Most Indulgent Chocolates to Sink your Spoon into this Valentine’s Day
Chocolate Lovers Rejoice: Tillamook® Launches New Chocolate Ice Cream Collection - The Most Indulgent Chocolates to Sink your Spoon into this Valentine’s Day

Approximately 50% of consumers see chocolate as the ultimate base for ice cream.2 It's an insight Tillamook took to heart as they pursued a decadent cocoa to build a new chocolate base, added more cream for a delicious texture, and churned in some of your favorite chocolate treats. Did we mention the chocolate? Get to know the new Tillamook Chocolate Ice Cream Collection on a richer level:

  • Brownie Batter: Extra creamy3 dark chocolate brownie batter ice cream with brownie dough pieces.
  • Dark Chocolate Cookies & Cream: Rich dark chocolate ice cream with chocolate crunchy cookie pieces.
  • Chocolate Hazelnut: Velvety dark chocolate ice cream with chopped hazelnuts and a hazelnut butter ribbon.
  • German Chocolate Cake: Dreamy dark chocolate ice cream with brown sugar coconut filling, pecan pieces, and chocolate cake pieces.

"Our ice cream makers worked hard to source the perfect cocoa powder to bring the right balance of sweetness, bitter cocoa, and flavor intensity to our new chocolate ice cream base," said Hunter Clayton, Ice Cream Scientist, TCCA. "Our tastebuds also brought us to the kitchen to explore how decadent desserts could translate well into ice cream, which led to spending hours baking German chocolate cake and licking brownie batter off whisks – all in a day's work – to create a collection worthy of all chocolate lovers' desire."

The Chocolate Collection is the newest addition to the expanding ice cream line from Tillamook. Most recently the brand introduced Neapolitan as a core flavor addition, and released four limited-edition seasonal flavors, including Orange and Cream, Campfire Peanut Butter Cup, Peppermint Bark, and Holiday Sugar Cookie.

Tillamook Ice Cream, including the new Chocolate Collection, is available across the country at Kroger, Albertsons, Safeway, Publix, Ahold Delhaize, and many other grocery stores. Find it at a store near you at FindTillamook.com and learn more at Tillamook.com.

About Tillamook County Creamery Association 
Founded in 1909 as a farmer-owned cooperative, Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) achieved the distinction as a Certified B Corporation® (B Corp™) and prides itself on its commitment to bringing to market the most consistent, best tasting, highest quality dairy products possible. Guided by the belief that everyone deserves real food that makes them feel good every day, Tillamook's® internationally recognized, award-winning cheese, as well as exceptional ice cream, butter, cream cheese spreads, yogurt, sour cream and frozen meals, are made with unwavering values that never sacrifice or compromise quality for profit. TCCA is owned by a group of farming families, primarily based in Tillamook County, Oregon. TCCA operates production facilities in Tillamook and Boardman, Oregon and employs more than 900 people throughout the state. The Tillamook Creamery is the largest tourist attraction on the coast of Oregon and one of the most popular in the state, attracting more than one million visitors each year. For more information on TCCA and Tillamook, visit Tillamook.com.

1 1 IRI - 52 weeks ending 5.21.23
2 Source: Seurat Group Quantitative Study August 2022: N = 1,007
3 Tillamook uses more cream to achieve a higher milkfat than is required.

SOURCE Tillamook County Creamery Association

Also from this source

Big Baking News: Tillamook® Launches Brick Cream Cheese, made with EXTRA Cream¹

Big Baking News: Tillamook® Launches Brick Cream Cheese, made with EXTRA Cream¹

Have you, like many bakers, stood in front of the cold case at your local grocer and stared indecisively at a sea of cream cheese?...
Tillamook County Creamery Association Experts Predict the Yum: 2024 Dairy Trends Round-Up

Tillamook County Creamery Association Experts Predict the Yum: 2024 Dairy Trends Round-Up

Today, Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) and its bench of dairy experts announced their anticipated dairy trends for 2024 in the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Retail

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.