TILLAMOOK, Ore., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA), the co-op behind America's fastest growing family-sized ice cream brand1, has launched the brand's first ever curated collection of Chocolate Ice Cream, just in time for Valentine's Day. But these are not your average chocolate ice cream offerings. Created for lovers (and the people that love chocolate), the new collection is made with 45% more cocoa than Tillamook's classic chocolate ice cream, creating flavors that are richer, darker, decadent, and provide maximum delight by the spoonful.

Chocolate Lovers Rejoice: Tillamook® Launches New Chocolate Ice Cream Collection - The Most Indulgent Chocolates to Sink your Spoon into this Valentine’s Day

Approximately 50% of consumers see chocolate as the ultimate base for ice cream.2 It's an insight Tillamook took to heart as they pursued a decadent cocoa to build a new chocolate base, added more cream for a delicious texture, and churned in some of your favorite chocolate treats. Did we mention the chocolate? Get to know the new Tillamook Chocolate Ice Cream Collection on a richer level:

Brownie Batter: Extra creamy dark chocolate brownie batter ice cream with brownie dough pieces.

Dark Chocolate Cookies & Cream: Rich dark chocolate ice cream with chocolate crunchy cookie pieces.

Chocolate Hazelnut: Velvety dark chocolate ice cream with chopped hazelnuts and a hazelnut butter ribbon.

Velvety dark chocolate ice cream with chopped hazelnuts and a hazelnut butter ribbon. German Chocolate Cake: Dreamy dark chocolate ice cream with brown sugar coconut filling, pecan pieces, and chocolate cake pieces.

"Our ice cream makers worked hard to source the perfect cocoa powder to bring the right balance of sweetness, bitter cocoa, and flavor intensity to our new chocolate ice cream base," said Hunter Clayton, Ice Cream Scientist, TCCA. "Our tastebuds also brought us to the kitchen to explore how decadent desserts could translate well into ice cream, which led to spending hours baking German chocolate cake and licking brownie batter off whisks – all in a day's work – to create a collection worthy of all chocolate lovers' desire."

The Chocolate Collection is the newest addition to the expanding ice cream line from Tillamook. Most recently the brand introduced Neapolitan as a core flavor addition, and released four limited-edition seasonal flavors, including Orange and Cream, Campfire Peanut Butter Cup, Peppermint Bark, and Holiday Sugar Cookie.

Tillamook Ice Cream, including the new Chocolate Collection, is available across the country at Kroger, Albertsons, Safeway, Publix, Ahold Delhaize, and many other grocery stores. Find it at a store near you at FindTillamook.com and learn more at Tillamook.com .

About Tillamook County Creamery Association

Founded in 1909 as a farmer-owned cooperative, Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) achieved the distinction as a Certified B Corporation® (B Corp™) and prides itself on its commitment to bringing to market the most consistent, best tasting, highest quality dairy products possible. Guided by the belief that everyone deserves real food that makes them feel good every day, Tillamook's® internationally recognized, award-winning cheese, as well as exceptional ice cream, butter, cream cheese spreads, yogurt, sour cream and frozen meals, are made with unwavering values that never sacrifice or compromise quality for profit. TCCA is owned by a group of farming families, primarily based in Tillamook County, Oregon. TCCA operates production facilities in Tillamook and Boardman, Oregon and employs more than 900 people throughout the state. The Tillamook Creamery is the largest tourist attraction on the coast of Oregon and one of the most popular in the state, attracting more than one million visitors each year. For more information on TCCA and Tillamook, visit Tillamook.com.

