Chocolate Market in MEA - 32% of Growth to Originate from UAE | Milk Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | 17000+ Technavio Research Reports

Chocolate Market In MEA: Segmentation Analysis & Revenue Generating Segment

This market research report segments the chocolate market in MEA by Type (Milk, Dark, and White) and Geography (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, South Africa, and the Rest of MEA).

The chocolate market share growth in MEA by the milk segment will be significant for revenue generation. The growth is attributed to the high demand for milk chocolate owing to several health benefits such as it helps in boosting memory, smoothening and hydrating the skin, reducing the risk of heart strokes and attacks, and improving the immune system. Furthermore, the rising purchasing power of the consumers is further expected to increase in the consumption of milk chocolate across the region in the forecast period.

Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the chocolate market size in MEA and actionable market insights on each segment.

Chocolate Market in MEA: Rising awareness regarding health benefits offered by chocolate to drive growth

The key factor driving the chocolate market growth in MEA is the rising awareness regarding health benefits offered by chocolate as it is especially recommended to slow down aging and prevent certain diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases (CVDs). In addition, antioxidant-enrichment, blood pressure-suppressing character, and assumed anti-aging properties of chocolate will remain the key factors propelling the adoption of chocolate and chocolate products. Furthermore, a few recent research findings indicate that chocolate consumption aids in looking younger and relieves stress, which is expected to further push the demand for chocolate in the Middle East and African countries

Chocolate Market In MEA Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.41% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 4.66 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.97 Regional analysis UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, South Africa, and Rest of MEA Performing market contribution UAE at 32% Key consumer countries UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, and Rest of MEA Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Arcor Group, Cacau Show, Ezaki Glico Co. Ltd., Ferrero International SA, Kellogg Co., La Maison du Chocolat, Lindt and Sprungli (USA) Inc., Mars Inc., Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., and Theo Chocolate Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

