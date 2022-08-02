Chocolate Milk Market, 30% of the market's growth will originate from North America, Increasing Consumer Disposable Income to Boost Growth - Technavio

Aug 02, 2022, 17:50 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chocolate Milk Market size is expected to grow by USD 1.23 billion at a CAGR of 4.34% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The increasing consumer disposable income is notably driving the chocolate milk market growth.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Arla Foods amba, Dairy Farmers of America Inc., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co. Ltd., Muller UK, and Ireland Group LLP, Nestle SA, Royal FrieslandCampina NV, Saputo Inc., Sofina SA, and The Hershey Co. are some of the major market participants. The report offers an up-to-date analysis to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request a sample report.
The increasing consumer disposable income, rising demand for flavored dairy products, and easy access to the retail outlet will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the availability of substitutes, rising cases of lactose intolerance and milk allergies, and fluctuation in prices of raw materials will challenge the growth of the market participants.
Chocolate Milk Market Segmentation
- Distribution Channel
- Supermarket/hypermarkets
- Online
- Convenience Stores
- Others
- Geographic
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Increasing consumer disposable income has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the availability of substitutes might hamper market growth.
North America will account for 30% of market growth. The two biggest markets for chocolate milk in North America are the US and Canada. Nevertheless, market expansion in North America will be slower than on other continents. Download sample report
Chocolate Milk Market Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed chocolate industry analysis of around 25 vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Chocolate Milk Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
- Arla Foods amba
- Dairy Farmers of America Inc.
- Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation
- Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co. Ltd.
- Muller UK and Ireland Group LLP
- Nestle SA
- Royal FrieslandCampina NV
- Saputo Inc.
- Sofina SA
- The Hershey Co.
Chocolate Milk Market Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will assist chocolate milk market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the chocolate milk market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the chocolate milk market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of chocolate milk market vendors
Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!
Related Reports:
Vegan Food Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region, and Segment Forecast 2022-2026: The vegan food market share is expected to increase to USD 21.46 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.25%.
Maracuja Oil Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The maracuja oil market share is expected to increase to USD 1.27 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.14%.
|
Chocolate Milk Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.34%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 1.23 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.91
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 30%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Germany, Canada, and India
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Arla Foods amba, Dairy Farmers of America Inc., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co. Ltd., Muller UK, and Ireland Group LLP, Nestle SA, Royal FrieslandCampina NV, Saputo Inc., Sofina SA, and The Hershey Co.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio "Consumer Staples" Research Reports
Table Of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market Definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- The threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Supermarket/hypermarkets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Convenience stores - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Arla Foods amba
- Dairy Farmers of America Inc.
- Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation
- Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co. Ltd.
- Muller UK and Ireland Group LLP
- Nestle SA
- Royal FrieslandCampina NV
- Saputo Inc.
- Sofina SA
- The Hershey Co.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates in US$
- Research Methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article