Chocolate Packaging Market in Metal & Glass Containers | Technavio estimates $ 3.82 Bn growth during 2021-2025
Who are the Key Players in Chocolate Packaging Market?
Sep 13, 2021, 02:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The chocolate packaging market size is expected to increase by $ 3.82 bn during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.
Discover metal & glass containers industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports.
Request a Free Sample Report!
The chocolate packaging market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.
The report identifies the premiumization of chocolate packaging as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.
Technavio analyzes the market by Type (Flexible packaging and Rigid packaging) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America). The strong demand for chocolate packaging from emerging markets is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the chocolate packaging market during the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The chocolate packaging market covers the following areas:
Chocolate Packaging Market Sizing
Chocolate Packaging Market Forecast
Chocolate Packaging Market Analysis
Gain Access of more Vendors Profile and key offering available with Technavio:
www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43484
Companies Mentioned
- Amcor Plc
- AS Food Packaging
- ATP - Engineering & Packaging SL
- Futuristic Packaging Pvt. Ltd.
- John C. Brow Ltd.
- Mondi Group
- Smurfit Kappa Group Plc
- Swiss Pac Pvt. Ltd.
- WestRock Co.
- Wihuri International Oy
Related Reports on Materials Include:
Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Market - Global rigid plastic packaging market is segmented by component (bottles, containers, caps and closures, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Folding Carton Market - Global folding carton market is segmented by end-user (food and beverage, personal care and household, healthcare, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Flexible packaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Rigid packaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Amcor Plc
- AS Food Packaging
- ATP - Engineering & Packaging SL
- Futuristic Packaging Pvt. Ltd.
- John C. Brow Ltd.
- Mondi Group
- Smurfit Kappa Group Plc
- Swiss Pac Pvt. Ltd.
- WestRock Co.
- Wihuri International Oy
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article