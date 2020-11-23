Chocolate, Peppermint, Pumpkin Spice & Peanut Butter: Capresso Whips Up Hot Beverages for Cozy Winter Refreshment

Peppermint Hot Chocolate starts with a double dose of chocolate – chocolate milk and chocolate chips – accented with peppermint flavoring, marshmallows and a candy cane. The Capresso froth Select stands out for its special hot chocolate function that lets you add chocolate chips or chunks directly into the pitcher, where they melt into the mixture while frothing. It features simple one-button operation, with a removable stainless steel milk pitcher with stay-cool handle.

For a fun variation, try Peanut Butter Hot Chocolate, with a mixture of chocolate and peanut butter chips. The froth Select comes with two frothing disks and one heating disk, so you can choose either frothed or steamed hot chocolate to suit your taste. The machine does the work and automatically turns off when frothing or heating is complete. Just pick up the pitcher, pour and enjoy.

Another irresistible combination is chocolate and pumpkin spice, the inspiration behind Pumpkin Spice Hot Chocolate. Whip it up quickly in the froth Select – using milk, pumpkin spice syrup, and your choice of semisweet or bittersweet chocolate chips – and then top it with a dollop of whipped cream. The dishwasher-safe milk pitcher has a large capacity of 16-oz. for frothing or 20-oz. for heating, accommodating a wide variety of recipes.

Create dessert in a cup with Coconut Nutella Hot Chocolate, garnished with whipped cream and chocolate sprinkles. It can be made in any Capresso frother, such as the froth MAX, with a durable, dishwasher-safe milk pitcher. It delivers thick, creamy froth at the touch of a button, and reliably warms milk without scalding. Three temperature settings – hot, warm and cold – open up culinary possibilities and allow you to froth beverages that are not too hot for children.

