Chocolate.com Launches Just In Time For Holiday Shopping

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today we are thrilled to announce the official launch of Chocolate.com , an exciting world of extraordinary chocolate delicacies and spectacular 'wow' pieces. The online retailer is the latest from G.O.A.T. Foods, the family-run, direct-to-consumer, specialty food purveyor behind Caramels.com, Pretzels.com , and–the inspiration for it all– Licorice.com .

Three years ago, during Covid downtime, entrepreneur Warren Struhl and his grown children set out to modernize licorice. While confections of all kinds had become increasingly gourmet through the years, their family-favorite licorice was left behind. They set out to get their "PhD in licorice," collaborating with international licorice makers to create dozens of varieties including Finish and Australian and candy-coated in more than 50 modern unexpected flavors like huckleberry and cinnamon—and in Fall 2020 launched Licorice.com .

An immediate sellout success, the family found themselves packing boxes through the night to keep up with demand. In 2021, they started Pretzels.com with 30+ unexpected combinations, and in 2022 they added Caramels.com to the family, offering handcrafted, small-batch caramels in 25 mouthwatering flavors including Grampa's Bourbon .

While each website stands on its own as a best-in-class purveyor of its specialty delicacy, each is backed by G.O.A.T. Foods' unwavering commitment to quality, taste, unmatched variety, and personalized customer service. As such, the family has redefined the way shoppers discover and purchase specialty foods, and they are thrilled to bring that dedication to their crown jewel: chocolate.

"Chocolate brings people together," says co-founder Adam Struhl. "Chocolate makes good times better, chocolate provides comfort–in some ways it's the universal language. We set out to do chocolate different. Better. Chocolate can be a moment. In addition to our amazing variety of products like truffles and bars and bite-sized deliciousness we're calling Gems, we're offering some WOW pieces. And that's what I'm most excited about. A Thanksgiving cornucopia for the center of your table, the world's largest chocolate truffle, and stay tuned for an 80-pound chocolate Santa. Chocolate.com is our dream world!"

Available for Thanksgiving, that chocolate cornucopia is filled with hand-painted fruits and vegetables to dazzle your guests, like apple truffles filled with an apple infused milk chocolate ganache made with homemade apple puree, asparagus truffles filled with crème brulee ganache and flaked crispy caramel.

"Our delicacies are the perfect gifts for the holidays," says co-founder Jonathan Packer. " Buttered Cinnamon Sugar Pretzels for your teen, Candy Cane Licorice for your teacher – the websites are designed to make it easy to find something for everyone on your list. And all of our offerings come in handsome, ready-to-gift holiday packaging. Perfect for last-minute shoppers."

By choosing Chocolate.com , customers are supporting a small, family-run business that takes pride in its commitment to quality and tradition. With every purchase, you become a part of the family.

