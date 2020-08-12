Chocolatey Vitamins Arrive Nationwide, Mybite Vitamins Expands Distribution To 20,000+ Doors

Mybite Vitamins cofounders Kate Jones & Marty Rifkin are the dynamic duo that took the gummy bear vitamin from a simple idea to an entire supplement category that grew to more than $10 billion. The husband and wife team launched Mybite and are blazing the trail for a new vitamin revolution – this time, in a patented chocolatey delivery system. The patent reflects the innovative format and exciting innovation that Mybite brings to the vitamin aisle.

Mybite products are proudly manufactured in the USA, find the following products1 nationwide at retailers like Walmart, Walgreens, CVS & Rite Aid:

Hers : A dark chocolatey women's multivitamin with Vitamins C & D, smooth caramel, roasted peanuts, and a fluffy center. Formulated to support healthy energy levels with B Vitamins and Vitamin C for immune health.

: A dark chocolatey women's multivitamin with Vitamins C & D, smooth caramel, roasted peanuts, and a fluffy center. Formulated to support healthy energy levels with B Vitamins and Vitamin C for immune health. Multi : A daily milk chocolatey multivitamin for the whole family, formulated with Vitamins C & D for immune health - taking care of your body never tasted so delicious.

: A daily milk chocolatey multivitamin for the whole family, formulated with Vitamins C & D for immune health - taking care of your body never tasted so delicious. Kidz : A milk chocolatey bite of smooth caramel, roasted peanuts and a fluffy center expertly formulated with Zinc, vitamins C, D, and E to help support your little one's immunity.

: A milk chocolatey bite of smooth caramel, roasted peanuts and a fluffy center expertly formulated with Zinc, vitamins C, D, and E to help support your little one's immunity. Energy: A sweet boost with Caffeine & B Vitamins. Enjoy these energy vitamins throughout the day to keep going.

A sweet boost with Caffeine & B Vitamins. Enjoy these energy vitamins throughout the day to keep going. Calcium: Excellent source of calcium for bone & muscle support. Say goodbye to boring, chalky calcium supplements and give your taste buds a boost! A dark chocolatey supplement with smooth caramel and a fluffy center.

Mybite was founded on the basic principle that everyone should look forward to taking their vitamins, says Kate, "We set out to create a vitamin that people felt good about taking and support them in keeping their families healthy and strong." All Mybite products are free from artificial colors, artificial flavors, preservatives and are all 25 calories or less per serving, with the same or less sugar than a gummy vitamin.

At Mybite our mission is simple - help you feel healthy and happy…body, mind and taste buds.

For more information, visit www.mybite.com and keep up with us on Social Media @mybitevitamins #HealthMadeHappy

1 These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chocolatey-vitamins-arrive-nationwide-mybite-vitamins-expands-distribution-to-20-000-doors-301111363.html

SOURCE Mybite Vitamins

Related Links

https://mybitevitamins.com/

