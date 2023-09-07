Chocotastery Launches "Chocotastery+": The First On-Demand Chocolate Education and Community Platform

HACKENSACK, N.J., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chocolate aficionados rejoice! Chocotastery introduces "Chocotastery+," the first of its kind, on-demand chocolate education and community platform. Now, chocolate enthusiasts and everyday consumers can conveniently deepen their chocolate knowledge, improve their tasting skills, and connect with like-minded individuals, all with the ease of using their own device.

Welcome to Chocotastery+ - The First Chocolate Education and Community Platform to bring together chocolate enthusiasts from all over the world to learn about chocolate and to connect with like-minded chocolate lovers. Chocotastery+ App is available starting today for iOS and Android devices.

Launching on Thursday, September 7, 2023, Chocotastery+ promises to revolutionize the way consumers experience and learn about chocolate. With its mission to foster an inclusive community of chocolate lovers, Chocotastery+ offers an impressive array of features:

An extensive library of on-demand content, from answering common chocolate questions to a masterclass on the bean-to-bar process.

Opportunities to dive deeper with masterclasses on leading chocolate tastings and becoming a chocolate sommelier.

A thriving community space where members can discuss their favorite bars, share recommendations, and ask questions to fellow enthusiasts.

Exclusive access via the Chocotastery+ app, available on iOS and Android devices, ensuring that chocolate wisdom is always at one's fingertips.

"We are thrilled to introduce this new on-demand chocolate content platform filled with dozens of videos and simultaneously introducing a growing and inclusive chocolate community," said Glenn Petriello, Owner & Chocolate Sommelier of Chocotastery. "Our customers have been seeking a community to share their chocolate journey, to receive guidance on the best possible and most well-informed chocolate purchases, and to feel connected to like-minded chocolate enthusiasts. We believe Chocotastery+ is the answer."

Chocotastery+ is not only for individual enthusiasts but also offers unique opportunities for companies. They can provide subscriptions as an added benefit for employees, fostering team bonding through virtual tastings or as unique holiday gifts.

Memberships for Chocotastery+ are available via the newly launched ChocotasteryPlus.TV and its app counterparts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Monthly subscriptions start at $24.99 and annual subscriptions are offered at $249.99, with a free 7-day trial included.

The inception of Chocotastery+ was sparked by the observed shift in the chocolate industry. As in-person tastings became a logistical challenge and the general demand for on-demand content rose, Glenn Petriello recognized the need for a unified, accessible platform for all chocolate lovers. Chocotastery+ promises to fill that gap, providing a safe and fun space for millions of chocolate aficionados worldwide.

Interested parties are invited to explore Chocotastery+ with a free 7-day trial, available at ChocotasteryPlus.TV .

For more details, visit www.chocotasteryplus.tv . For interviews with Glenn Petriello, contact (332) 333-2905 or email [email protected].

About Chocotastery

Chocotastery, based in Hackensack, NJ, is the leading force in chocolate education and tasting experiences. Founded and led by Glenn Petriello, a 10-year industry veteran, the company has diversified its offerings from solely leading virtual tastings to crafting unique chocolate products, including a single origin chocolate cashew spread, and offering corporate gifting. A committed member of the Fine Chocolate Industry Association, Chocotastery proudly supports farmers via the Heirloom Cacao Preservation Fund. Discover more at Chocotastery.com.

