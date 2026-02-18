Choctaw Casinos & Resorts Partners with Tangam Systems to Optimize Operations

Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant selects Tangam Systems' analytics and optimization software, supported by Tangam's signature Client Success team, to enhance casino operations, enrich guest experiences, and reinforce brand leadership in the competitive Oklahoma gaming market.

WATERLOO, ON, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Choctaw Casinos & Resorts has selected Tangam Systems, the leader in table games and slot floor optimization software, along with its Client Success team, to enhance operational efficiency and further enrich the guest experience at its Durant, Oklahoma, property. Tangam's software and services deliver real-time analytics and operational recommendations, proven at scale globally to help casino operators optimize casino floor performance, align staffing and floor layouts with player demand, and strengthen brand leadership in competitive gaming markets.

Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant (CNW Group/Tangam Systems)

Enhancing Operations and Empowering Teams

Choctaw Casinos & Resorts also has a long history of implementing innovative solutions to advance gaming operations while delivering exceptional patron experiences. "Our focus at is to equip our teams with the right tools and insight to make faster, more consistent decisions on the floor. Tangam's analytics will help us translate operational data into meaningful insights, enabling smarter decisions that strengthen loyalty, enhance satisfaction, and support our long-term growth objectives," says Heidi Grant, Senior Executive Officer, Commerce Division, Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma.

Tangam Systems and the Solution

For over 20 years, Tangam Systems has supported casino operators in making real-time, data-backed decisions to enhance the table game experience through actionable recommendations that help align table game mix, open hours, and pricing to demand. Tangam is trusted not only for its software focused on table games (TYM) and slots (SODA) but also for its extensive team of experienced casino operators, comprising the Client Success team that supports over 200 casinos globally.

Achieving Key Operational Goals

"At Choctaw Casinos & Resorts, our table games teams are deeply committed to creating an engaging and seamless experience for every guest. Partnering with Tangam allows us to bring clearer, more actionable insights to our operations, helping our team respond faster, align with guest preferences, and optimize performance across our gaming floor," said James Gutierrez, Senior Director Table Games of Choctaw Casinos & Resorts.

Table Games Yield Management (TYM) provides casino operations teams with real-time and predictive insights into table games, enabling a more responsive and efficient gaming floor. By delivering clear, actionable recommendations, TYM helps operators optimize table spreads, table minimums, and the number of open tables in alignment with actual and forecasted player demand, supporting improved operational efficiency and a more consistent service level. For example, TYM delivers data-driven insights that help reduce table congestion and improve dealer coverage during peak periods or special events.

TYM is designed to streamline operations and improve service quality through advanced simulation and forecasting tools. Operators at Choctaw Casinos & Resorts can use data-driven modeling tools to evaluate different shift structures and demand scenarios while continuing to support existing shift-bid processes. The solution also helps teams identify and quantify where additional capacity is needed from a floor layout perspective, including opportunities to adjust table mix to better align with player demand.

The enhancements enabled by TYM will support Choctaw Casinos & Resorts continued focus on strengthening brand leadership and differentiation through delivering superior operational execution and floor performance.

"Choctaw Casinos & Resorts has a strong operating culture and a clear focus on performance" says Ari Mizrachi, SVP and Head of North America Business at Tangam Systems. "We appreciate their trust in our ability to support that vision by helping them have the right game available to the right customer at the right time."

About Choctaw Casinos & Resorts

Owned and operated by the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, the third-largest Indian Nation in the United States with almost 230,000 tribal members and 13,000 employees. Choctaw Casinos & Resorts features a variety of gaming, hotel and resort properties throughout southeastern Oklahoma, including Durant, Grant, Pocola, Hochatown, Idabel, Broken Bow, McAlester, and Stringtown. Choctaw Nation opened the 100-room luxury resort, Choctaw Landing in Hochatown, OK, in April 2024.

For more information visit, www.ChoctawCasinos.com.

About Tangam Systems

Tangam Systems is a leading provider of recommendation-driven analytics and optimization software for table games and slot operations. Trusted by more than 200 casinos worldwide, with over 95% client retention for more than 15 years, Tangam helps operators maximize performance through real-time recommendations, predictive analytics, and actionable insights.

The TYM platform optimizes table game spread planning, game mix, staffing, and floor placement. The SODA platform delivers product recommendations and patron recommendations, along with performance insights and industry-leading heatmaps to optimize slot floor mix, settings, and marketing spend, based on machine performance, location, and patron preferences.

Tangam's Client Success team delivers the industry's best support, bringing experienced casino operators and proven best practices to drive measurable results.

Website: www.tangamsystems.com

SOURCE Tangam Systems