ChocXO Celebrates Recognition for Cosmopolitan Snack Awards

Leading Dark Chocolate Brand's Peanut Butter Cup is Selected for Cosmopolitan's Second Annual Snack Awards

DELTA, Canada, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ChocXO, the chocolate brand made with simple ingredients, high in cacao, and low in sugar, is pleased to announce its latest Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups won in this year's Cosmopolitan Snack Awards for the best chocolate category.

Cosmopolitan's second annual snack award, recognizes the best snacks out of 25 categories. For the award process, Cosmo's highly knowledgeable and distinguished team of editors sampled more than 75 portable snacks (candy, chips, bars, etc.) and only 25 snacks were selected.

Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups

Crafted by expert chocolatiers at ChocXO, the brand's new Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups are made with organic 70% cacao. This heavenly combination of rich dark chocolate paired with a creamy peanut butter filling contains only three grams of net carbs and three grams of sugar per serving. The Peanut Butter Cups are also made of simple ingredients are gluten-free and keto-friendly. ChocXO's chocolate products don't have any substitute sweeteners or natural flavor enhancements.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from Cosmopolitan for our popular Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups," said Peter Higgins, President of ChocXO. "Consumers today want the health benefits of dark chocolate, and reduced sugar, so we have both - real chocolate, low in natural sugar and high in natural cacao content. ChocXO is passionate about delivering the best possible product and making people happy by making delicious chocolate to offer a great experience for everyone."

This award win highlights ChocXO as a leader in dark chocolate. ChocXO's mission is to manufacture artisanal style, high cacao, organic, low in natural sugar dark chocolate creations that exceed the quality and purity expectations of both chocolate enthusiasts and health-conscious consumers. The brand currently has four core SKUs: Dark Chocolate Almond Butter Cups, Dark Chocolate Coconut Almond Sea Salt Snaps, Dark Chocolate Raspberry Quinoa Snaps, and Dark Chocolate Covered Almonds. ChocXO is passionate about real chocolate and the way it was meant to be by offering a healthier, natural, and organic product that is proudly crafted by expert chocolatiers, not food scientists.

The Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups are available for purchase on ChocXO's website (www.chocxo.com), on Amazon, and on shelves at several retailers nationwide including Sprouts, Vons, and Wegmans.

For more information about ChocXO please visit www.ChocXO.com

About ChocXO

ChocXO, which was founded in 2014 as a bean-to-bar chocolate company in Irvine, Ca, recently scaled production by adding capacity in its Canadian chocolate molding plant. ChocXO's seasoned chocolatiers span multiple generations, and they use only fine flavor cocoa beans that are naturally nutty, fruity, and less bitter than traditional "bulk" cocoa beans. Less bitterness means less need for additional sugar. Only a small amount of organic sugar is needed to underscore their chocolate's already delightful taste, without any substitute sweeteners or "natural flavor enhancers." Great chocolate should never come with guilt, and healthier chocolate should never come with ingredients you cannot pronounce.

