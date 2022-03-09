ChocXO Exhibits at Expo West 2022

DELTA, BC, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ChocXO, the chocolate brand made with simple ingredients, high in cacao, and low in sugar, will showcase its latest products at this year's Natural Products Expo West Show. ChocXO invites Expo attendees to stop by Booth #2215, March 10-12 in Hall B to sample its delicious dark chocolate products that are made from the finest flavor cocoa beans and thoughtfully sourced ingredients.

ChocXO has achieved many milestones throughout the past year with a rebrand, new packaging, and an updated website. The refresh has aided in expanding ChocXO's U.S. distribution, bringing on major retailers including Sprouts, Vons, and Wegmans. ChocXO also introduced its newest Coconut Butter Almond cups and Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups winning a Clean Eating Clean Choice award, recognizing the latest, best-selling, and innovative products. Furthering its physical footprint, ChocXO ramped up its focus on long-term growth by doubling its warehouse space for production.

"Over the past year, we have seen such a tremendous growth with ChocXO as the brand continues to expand and increase its presence within the U.S.," said Peter Higgins, President of ChocXO and Chewters Chocolates. "We are excited to participate in one of the largest food and beverage tradeshows of the year to give consumers the best low sugar and organic chocolate. We look forward to meeting new and familiar faces at Expo West this year to encourage consumers to experience our delicious dark chocolate."

At the booth, ChocXO's head chocolatier Rob Greenhow will be offering daily tastings of ChocXO's delicious products and talking about the brand's unique chocolate sourcing and production. To sweeten the deal at Expo, attendees will have an exclusive opportunity to win one of ten chances for ChocXO chocolate for a year! Simply stop by the booth and scan your badge for a chance to win. All of the brand's dark chocolate SKUs including Dark Chocolate Almond Butter Cups, Dark Chocolate Coconut Almond Butter Cups, Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups, Dark Chocolate Coconut Almond Sea Salt Snaps, Dark Chocolate Raspberry Quinoa Snaps, and Dark Chocolate Covered Almonds will be on display at the show

For more information about ChocXO please visit www.chocxo.com or check out @Chocxochocolatier on Instagram, and @ChocxoChocolatiers on Facebook.

About ChocXO

ChocXO, which was founded in 2014 as a bean-to-bar chocolate company in Irvine, Ca recently scaled production by adding capacity in its Canadian chocolate molding plant. ChocXO's seasoned chocolatiers span multiple generations, and they use only fine flavor cocoa beans that are naturally nutty, fruity, and less bitter than traditional "bulk" cocoa beans. Less bitterness means less need for additional sugar. Only a small amount of organic sugar is needed to underscore their chocolate's already delightful taste, without any substitute sweeteners or "natural flavor enhancers." Great chocolate should never come with guilt, and healthier chocolate should never come with ingredients you cannot pronounce.

