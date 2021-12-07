ChocXO Expands New Distribution in Sprouts Nationwide

DELTA, BC, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ChocXO, the chocolate brand made with simple ingredients, high in cacao, and low in sugar, has expanded its U.S. presence into Sprouts to help strengthen the brand's retail visibility and provide its loyal fans with even more shopping options. ChocXO's products will be available in the southern states of the U.S., including Texas, California, and Nevada regions. After successfully expanding to several Vons and Wegmans stores in October, the brand continues to increase its on-shelf availability into new markets.

As of this month, ChocXO will be on shelves in more than 368 Sprouts retail doors across the U.S. The following ChocXO products will be available in-store and will feature the brand's new packaging: the Coconut, Almond, and Sea Salt Snaps, the Raspberry Quinoa Snaps, and ChocXO's newest Dark Chocolate Almond Butter Cups.

"We are pleased to be partnering with Sprouts as we believe wholeheartedly in their mission to make healthy and natural foods more accessible to everyone," says Zeljko Karlica, Creative Director and Brand Manager at ChocXO. "Like us, Sprouts focuses on products that use simple ingredients and that are natural and better for you. ChocXO never uses sugar substitutes, preservatives, artificial flavors, or strange ingredients that you can't pronounce. We're excited for consumers to try our great-tasting chocolate."

ChocXO is passionate about chocolate, real organic chocolate. Made by chocolatiers, not food scientists, the brand currently has four core product SKUs at Sprouts: Dark Chocolate Almond Butter Cups, Dark Chocolate Coconut Almond Sea Salt Snaps, Dark Chocolate Raspberry Quinoa Snaps, and Dark Chocolate Covered Almonds.

For more information about ChocXO please visit www.chocxo.com or check out @Chocxochocolatier on Instagram, and @ChocxoChocolatiers on Facebook.

ABOUT CHOCXO

ChocXO, which was founded in 2014 as a bean-to-bar chocolate company in Irvine, Ca recently scaled production by adding capacity in its Canadian chocolate molding plant. ChocXO's seasoned chocolatiers span multiple generations, and they use only fine flavor cocoa beans that are naturally nutty, fruity, and less bitter than traditional "bulk" cocoa beans. Less bitterness means less need for additional sugar. Only a small amount of organic sugar is needed to underscore their chocolate's already delightful taste, without any substitute sweeteners or "natural flavor enhancers". Great chocolate should never come with guilt, and healthier chocolate should never come with ingredients you cannot pronounce.

