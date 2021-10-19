ChocXO Expands New Distribution in Vons and Wegmans Food Markets Nationwide

DELTA, BC, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ChocXO, the chocolate brand made with simple ingredients, high in cacao, and low in sugar, has expanded its US presence across several top grocery locations in Wegmans Food Markets and Vons as the demand for better-for-you chocolate continues to grow. ChocXO's products will be available in select regions nationwide. ChocXO's increased availability primes the brand for growth in the chocolate category and the continuation of its mission to provide the best high-quality and premium chocolate experience to consumers.

ChocXO's latest line of products now available in stores will feature the brand's new packaging

As of this month, the products will be on shelves in more than 100 Wegmans retail doors in all Wegmans locations and 85 Vons retail doors across Southern California. ChocXO expanded the distribution of its newest Coconut Almond Butter Cups in 85 Wegman retail doors and in Vons, ChocXO's Almond Butter Cups, Coconut Almond Snaps, and Raspberry Quinoa Snaps will be available across 58 Southern California stores.

"We are very excited about our expanded partnerships with Wegmans and Vons to bring our chocolates to even more consumers. This past year, we have seen ChocXO's sales grow tremendously over 48% and we are thrilled to see the company's retail presence expand on shelves at some of the top retail grocery stores," said Richard Foley, CEO (Chocolate Experience Officer) and Founder of ChocXO. "By the end of next year, our goal is to increase our distribution and partner with the top 15 retailers across the US."

ChocXO's latest line of products now available in stores will feature the brand's new packaging. ChocXO's updated packaging brings all the SKUs together under one fresh, uniform look to help grow and enhance the brand's awareness. Made from high cacao dark chocolate and engineered by chocolatiers, not food scientists, the brand currently has four core product lines: Dark Chocolate Almond Butter Cups, Dark Chocolate Coconut Almond Sea Salt Snaps, Dark Chocolate Raspberry Quinoa Snaps, and Dark Chocolate Covered Almonds.

For more information about ChocXO please visit www.chocxo.com or check out @Chocxochocolatier on Instagram, and @ChocxoChocolatiers on Facebook.

ABOUT CHOCXO

ChocXO, which was founded in 2014 as a bean-to-bar chocolate company in Irvine, Ca recently scaled production by adding capacity in its Canadian chocolate molding plant. ChocXO's seasoned chocolatiers span multiple generations, and they use only fine flavor cocoa beans that are naturally nutty, fruity, and less bitter than traditional "bulk" cocoa beans. Less bitterness means less need for additional sugar. Only a small amount of organic sugar is needed to underscore their chocolate's already delightful taste, without any substitute sweeteners or "natural flavor enhancers." Great chocolate should never come with guilt, and healthier chocolate should never come with ingredients you cannot pronounce.

Media Contact:

Cassie Yanogacio

[email protected]

213-225-4436

SOURCE ChocXO

Related Links

https://chocxo.com/

