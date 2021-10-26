ChocXO Expands Walmart Distribution Across Canada

DELTA, BC, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ChocXO, the chocolate brand made with simple ingredients, high in cacao, and low in sugar, has expanded its Canadian presence across several Walmart stores nationwide as the chocolate category continues to grow. ChocXO's increased availability in Canada primes the brand for growth as the demand for chocolate increases and the continuation of its mission to provide the best high-quality and premium chocolate experience to consumers.

The Dark Chocolate Almond Butter Cups, Dark Chocolate Coconut Almond Sea Salt Snaps, Dark Chocolate Raspberry Quinoa Snaps and new Dark Chocolate Coconut Almond Butter Cups and Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups will be available on shelf at over 300 of Walmart's Canadian stores.

"This year, ChocXO has experienced tremendous growth in the Canadian market, and we've seen huge distribution gains. Consumers are showing their love for ChocXO products and retailers are quickly coming on board. We launched nationally with Walmart Canada last month and so far, the results are exceeding our expectations," said Corey Bowen, National Sales Director of ChocXO. "In the future, we plan to aggressively expand even further into traditional retail and into the convenience space. Consumers have tasted our products and realize that ChocXO is simply better chocolate. Our plan is to make sure that they can find the ChocXO products they love wherever they shop!

ChocXO's latest line of products is now available in Walmart stores and will feature the brand's new packaging which brings all the SKUs together under one fresh, uniform look to help grow and enhance the brand's awareness. Made from high cacao dark chocolate and engineered by chocolatiers, ChocXO is certified organic chocolate that is ultra-low in real sugar without any additives or sweeteners.

ABOUT CHOCXO

ChocXO, which was founded in 2014 as a bean-to-bar chocolate company in Irvine, Ca recently scaled production by adding capacity in its Canadian chocolate molding plant. ChocXO's seasoned chocolatiers span multiple generations, and they use only fine flavor cocoa beans that are naturally nutty, fruity, and less bitter than traditional "bulk" cocoa beans. Less bitterness means less need for additional sugar. Only a small amount of organic sugar is needed to underscore their chocolate's already delightful taste, without any substitute sweeteners or "natural flavor enhancers." Great chocolate should never come with guilt, and healthier chocolate should never come with ingredients you cannot pronounce.

