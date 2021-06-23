ChocXO Unveils New Coconut Almond Butter Cups and Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups

IRVINE, Calif., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ChocXO announced today the forthcoming launch of its two new chocolate cup products: Coconut Almond Butter Cups and Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups. Both butter cups are crafted by the expert chocolatiers at ChocXO, the certified organic, low in real organic sugar, and simple organic ingredients chocolate company. This new product launch is complemented by the company's new packaging redesign.

ChocXo's new Coconut Almond Butter Cups and Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups are made of simple organic ingredients and are low in real organic sugar

"These products are made with high-quality ingredients for a guilt-free treat," said Richard Foley, CEO of ChocXO. "We're excited to provide a delicious and healthier dark chocolate butter cup our customers can feel great about eating. From a celebration to an afternoon pick-me-up, these cups are the perfect, sinless sweets to enjoy while keeping to a dietary lifestyle or putting health at the forefront."

The Coconut Almond Butter Cups are made with organic 70% cacao and offer a tasty spin on the beloved Dark Chocolate Almond Butter Cups, with shredded coconut mixed in and a touch of shredded coconut sprinkled on top. The 70% Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups are a better-for-you peanut butter cup option complemented with certified organic chocolate and creamy organic peanut butter. Both the almond and peanut butter cups contain only 3g of net carbs and 3g of sugar per serving.

Those attending the National Confectioners Association Sweets & Snacks Expo taking place Tuesday, June 23 - 25, 2021, at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis will get a first look - and taste - of the new Butter Cups. Both products are available now at booth #20216. The suggested retail price of the Coconut Almond Butter Cups and the Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups range from $4.99-$6.99 USD.

For more details on the trade show, please visit www.sweetsandsnacks.com, and for more information about ChocXO please visit www.chocxo.com or check out @ChocXOchocolatier on Instagram, and @ChocXOChocolatiers on Facebook.



ABOUT CHOCXO

ChocXO, which was founded in 2014 in Irvine, Ca, recently scaled production by adding a new chocolate molding line in its plant. ChocXO's seasoned chocolatiers span multiple generations, and they use only fine flavor cocoa beans that are naturally nutty, fruity, and less bitter than traditional "bulk" cocoa beans. Less bitterness means less need for additional sugar. Only a small amount of organic sugar is needed to underscore their chocolate's already delightful taste, without any substitute sweeteners or "natural flavor enhancers". Great chocolate should never come with guilt, and healthier chocolate should never come with ingredients you cannot pronounce.

