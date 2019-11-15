Choice Cancer Care Treatment Center - Notice of Data Security Incident

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Cancer Care Treatment Center ("Choice Cancer Care") operates cancer treatment centers in Texas where it offers individualized cancer treatment plans for patients. Choice Cancer Care is providing notice of an incident that may have involved the privacy of certain patient information in its care. While, to date, the investigation found no evidence of actual or attempted misuse of patient information related to this incident, in an abundance of caution, Choice Cancer Care is notifying patients regarding the incident and providing information related to its response and steps individuals may take to protect their personal information, should they feel it appropriate to do so.

On May 21, 2019, Choice Cancer Care became aware of suspicious activity relating to a company email account. Choice Cancer Care commenced an investigation, which included working with a leading third-party forensic investigation firm, to determine the full nature and scope of the incident. The investigation confirmed that an unauthorized actor gained access to one (1) email account between May 1st and May 21st, 2019. Based on this determinization and working with these third-party experts, Choice Cancer Care undertook a diligent programmatic and manual review of the contents of the relevant email account to determine whether personal information may have been present in the email account at the time of the incident. Through this review, on September 18, 2019, Choice Cancer Care determined personal information was present in the relevant email account. Choice Cancer Care then worked to review the records identified within the relevant email account to determine to whom the information related and confirm contact information for those individuals. While the investigation found no evidence of actual or attempted misuse of information related to this incident, the review did determine that the information present in the affected email account may include patient name and medical or health insurance information. For a very small number of individuals, the data may also include driver's license, Social Security number, credit card information, and passport number.

The privacy and security of information in its possession are among Choice Cancer Care's highest priorities and, accordingly, Choice Cancer Care has security measures in place to protect information in its system. Upon learning of this incident, Choice Cancer Care quickly took steps to confirm the security of its employee email accounts and commenced thorough and diligent investigation into the nature and scope of the email activity. Further, Choice Cancer Care is reviewing its policies and procedures relating to data security and conducting additional employee training on data privacy and security.

In an abundance of caution, Choice Cancer Care is notifying potentially affected individuals so that they may take further steps to protect their personal information, should they feel it is appropriate to do so. Choice Cancer Care is also providing access to credit monitoring and identity restoration services through ID Experts at no cost to potentially impacted patients. Choice Cancer encourages potentially affected patients enroll in these services and to review the notice letter they received, which contains information on what they can do to protect their personal information, should they feel it is appropriate to do so. This information is also included below and is available on Choice Cancer Care's website at https://choicecancercare.com/.

Choice Cancer Care sincerely regrets any inconvenience or concern this incident may have caused. Individual with questions may call Choice Cancer Care's dedicated assistance line at 833-953-1740 (toll free), Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., CT. Individuals may also write to Choice Cancer Center at 7415 Las Colinas Blvd. Suite 100, Irving, Texas 75063

Monitor Your Accounts

Under U.S. law, consumers are entitled to one free credit report annually from each of the three major credit reporting bureaus. To order your free credit report, visit www.annualcreditreport.com or call, toll-free, 1-877-322-8228. You may also contact the three major credit bureaus directly to request a free copy of your credit report.

Consumers have the right to place a "security freeze" on a credit report, which will prohibit a consumer reporting agency from releasing information in the credit report without the consumer's express authorization. The security freeze is designed to prevent credit, loans, and services from being approved in your name without your consent. However, you should be aware that using a security freeze to take control over who gets access to the personal and financial information in your credit report may delay, interfere with, or prohibit the timely approval of any subsequent request or application you make regarding a new loan, credit, mortgage, or any other account involving the extension of credit. Pursuant to federal law, you cannot be charged to place or lift a security freeze on your credit report. Should you wish to place a security freeze, please contact the major consumer reporting agencies listed below:

Experian TransUnion Equifax PO Box 9554 P.O. Box 160 PO Box 105788 Allen, TX 75013 Woodlyn, PA 19094 Atlanta, GA 30348-5788 1-888-397-3742 1-888-909-8872 1-800-685-1111 www.experian.com/freeze/center.html www.transunion.com/credit-freeze www.equifax.com/personal/credit-report-services

In order to request a security freeze, you will need to provide the following information:

Your full name (including middle initial as well as Jr., Sr., II, III, etc.); Social Security number; Date of birth; If you have moved in the past five (5) years, provide the addresses where you have lived over the prior five years; Proof of current address, such as a current utility bill or telephone bill; A legible photocopy of a government-issued identification card (state driver's license or ID card, military identification, etc.); If you are a victim of identity theft, include a copy of either the police report, investigative report, or complaint to a law enforcement agency concerning identity theft.

As an alternative to a security freeze, consumers have the right to place an initial or extended "fraud alert" on a credit file at no cost. An initial fraud alert is a 1-year alert that is placed on a consumer's credit file. Upon seeing a fraud alert display on a consumer's credit file, a business is required to take steps to verify the consumer's identity before extending new credit. If you are a victim of identity theft, you are entitled to an extended fraud alert, which is a fraud alert lasting seven years. Should you wish to place a fraud alert, please contact any one of the agencies listed below:

Experian TransUnion Equifax P.O. Box 9554 P.O. Box 2000 P.O. Box 105069 Allen, TX 75013 Chester, PA 19016 Atlanta, GA 30348 1-888-397-3742 1-800-680-7289 1-888-766-0008 www.experian.com/fraud/center.html https://www.transunion.com/fraud-alerts www.equifax.com/personal/credit-report-services

Additional Information

You can further educate yourself regarding identity theft, fraud alerts, security freezes, and the steps you can take to protect yourself, by contacting the consumer reporting agencies, the Federal Trade Commission, or your state Attorney General. The Federal Trade Commission can be reached at: 600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20580, www.identitytheft.gov , 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); TTY: 1-866-653-4261. The Federal Trade Commission also encourages those who discover that their information has been misused to file a complaint with them. You can obtain further information on how to file such a complaint by way of the contact information listed above. You have the right to file a police report if you ever experience identity theft or fraud. Please note that in order to file a report with law enforcement for identity theft, you will likely need to provide some proof that you have been a victim. Instances of known or suspected identity theft should also be reported to law enforcement.

For Maryland residents, the Attorney General can be contacted at 200 St. Paul Place, 16th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21202; 1-410-528-8662; or www.oag.state.md.us.

For North Carolina residents, the Attorney General can be contacted at 9001 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699-9001; 1-877-566-7226 or 1-919-716-6000; or www.ncdoj.gov. You can obtain information from the Attorney General or the Federal Trade Commission about preventing identity theft.

For Rhode Island residents, the Rhode Island Attorney General can be reached at 150 South Main Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02903; www.riag.ri.gov; or 1-401-274-4400. Under Rhode Island law, you have the right to obtain any police report filed in regard to this incident. There are two Rhode Island residents potentially impacted by this incident.

For New York residents, the Attorney General may be contacted at Office of the Attorney General, The Capitol, Albany, NY 12224-0341; 1-800-771-7755; or https://ag.ny.gov/.

For New Mexico residents, you have rights pursuant to the Fair Credit Reporting Act, such as the right to be told if information in your credit file has been used against you, the right to know what is in your credit file, the right to ask for your credit score, and the right to dispute incomplete or inaccurate information. Further, pursuant to the Fair Credit Reporting Act, the consumer reporting agencies must correct or delete inaccurate, incomplete, or unverifiable information; consumer reporting agencies may not report outdated negative information; access to your file is limited; you must give your consent for credit reports to be provided to employers; you may limit "prescreened" offers of credit and insurance you get based on information in your credit report; and you may seek damages from violators. You may have additional rights under the Fair Credit Reporting Act not summarized here. Identity theft victims and active duty military personnel have specific additional rights pursuant to the Fair Credit Reporting Act. We encourage you to review your rights pursuant to the Fair Credit Reporting Act by visiting www.consumerfinance.gov/f/201504_cfpb_summary_your-rights-under-fcra.pdf, or by writing Consumer Response Center, Room 130-A, Federal Trade Commission, 600 Pennsylvania Ave. N.W., Washington, D.C. 20580.

