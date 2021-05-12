Choice Consolidation Corp. to Begin Trading on the OTCQX® Best Market

TORONTO, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Consolidation Corp. (NEO: CDXX.UN.U) ("Choice Consolidation" or the "Company") announced it has been approved to begin trading on the OTCQX® Best Market at market open today under the ticker symbol "CCDCF". The Company's shares will also continue to be listed on the NEO Exchange under the ticker symbol "CDXX.UN.U".

"Trading our shares on the OTCQX Market allows us to provide greater transparency and access to our U.S. shareholders," said Joe Caltabiano, CEO of Choice Consolidation Corp. "This is an important next step as we work towards effecting our qualifying transaction, which will aim to create a scaled, profitable U.S. cannabis multi-state operator with assets across key limited license markets. We are grateful for the continued support of our shareholders and look forward to further increasing our visibility and broadening our investor base."

Listing on the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

About Choice Consolidation Corp.

Choice Consolidation Corp. is a Special Purpose Acquisition Corporation (SPAC) created to identify existing opportunities toward the development of a new multi-state operator in the rapidly growing cannabis space. Co-founded by leading business pioneers in the industry, Choice Consolidation Corp. leverages years of experience, in-depth industry knowledge and nationwide relationships to acquire businesses in key targeted markets in order to create next-generation multi-state operators. For more information, visit www.choiceconsol.com or contact [email protected] by email.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus of the Company dated February 12, 2021. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

