Choice Cyber Solutions Announces Leadership Evolution to Support Continued Growth and Client Success

BALTIMORE, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Cyber Solutions, a compliance and cybersecurity services firm serving MSPs and regulated organizations globally, today announced a formalized leadership structure designed to support continued growth and strengthen service delivery as regulatory and security demands increase.

Alex Spigel

As part of this leadership evolution, Alex Spigel is serving as Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, providing overall leadership, strategic direction, and accountability for client outcomes. She previously served as the organization's Chief Operating Officer. Jess Schroder serves as Chief Information Officer, overseeing internal systems, information security, and technical strategy. Martin Hengst serves as Director of Operations, leading execution, operational efficiency, and delivery consistency. Steve Rutkovitz continues his longstanding service as President and Co-Founder, focusing on company strategy and long-term vision.

This update reflects the way Choice has been operating and builds on the foundation established since the company's inception. By formalizing leadership responsibilities and clarifying accountability, Choice is positioned to better support clients as compliance and cybersecurity requirements become increasingly complex and enforceable.

"As regulatory expectations continue to rise, it's essential that we operate with clear ownership, strong alignment, and disciplined execution," Spigel said. "This structure allows us to scale responsibly while maintaining the white-glove experience and trusted relationships our clients and partners rely on."

The leadership structure is intended to enhance operational efficiency, streamline decision-making, and ensure consistency as Choice expands its services and client base. For clients and partners, this provides greater clarity, stronger execution, and confidence in Choice's ability to support evolving regulatory and security needs.

Choice Cyber Solutions remains committed to delivering compliance the right way and serving as a long-term partner to organizations navigating growing cyber and regulatory pressures.

For more information about Choice Cyber Solutions, visit www.choicecybersolutions.com.

Leadership Bios

Alex Spigel

Alex Spigel is Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Choice Cyber Solutions, where she leads company strategy, growth, and client outcomes in the cybersecurity and compliance space. She is a recognized industry leader and was named CompTIA Member of the Year for her contributions to the technology and MSP community.

Steve Rutkovitz

Steve Rutkovitz is President and Co-Founder of Choice Cyber Solutions, providing strategic leadership and long-term vision for the organization. He has played a central role in building Choice's foundation and guiding its growth in regulated and security-focused markets, bringing more than 30 years of industry experience.

Jess Schroder

Jess Schroder is Chief Information Officer at Choice Cyber Solutions, responsible for internal systems, information security, and technical strategy. She brings deep expertise in cybersecurity and compliance and ensures the integrity and consistency of the firm's technical delivery.

Martin Hengst

Martin Hengst is Director of Operations at Choice Cyber Solutions, overseeing operational execution, process improvement, and delivery consistency. He focuses on scaling the organization efficiently while supporting a high-quality, white-glove client experience.

SOURCE Choice Cyber Solutions