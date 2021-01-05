Choice! Energy Management Awarded Vendor Contract With 'National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance'

HOUSTON, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice! Energy Management , a national provider of comprehensive energy management services, today announces that it has been awarded one of the 2020 vendor contracts for 'Energy Management Consultation and Related Services' by the National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA). Competitively selected based upon its superior quality, performance, and affordable pricing, as a newly-awarded NCPA vendor, Choice! Energy Management is now able to offer its array of distinctive energy management services to nearly 30,000 members and more than 90,000 public and non-profit agencies who are affiliated with the NCPA nationwide.

NCPA is a leading national government purchasing cooperative working to reduce the cost of goods and services by leveraging the purchasing power of public agencies in all 50 states. NCPA utilizes state of the art procurement resources and solutions that result in cooperative purchasing contracts that ensure all public agencies are receiving products and services of the highest quality at the lowest prices.