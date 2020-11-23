Choice Entertainment Technologies Announces Product Partnership With Shubert Virtual Studios To Provide Comprehensive Ticketing Support And IP Protection For Virtual Events

"When Covid-19 hit," said Mary Ann O'Rourke, Vice President of Operations at Choice. "We realized that events were going to need to go virtual, and that those virtual events would bring a whole new set of challenges when it comes to protecting artists and content creators, while enabling scale of viewership. The "We are YOUR Choice" initiative was born to provide best-in-class ticketing with new realities of a virtual performance world – one ticket one household viewership gating."

This virtual ticketing platform is now available to all Choice clients, with new features being released at a rapid pace. "We think virtual events are here to stay," continued O'Rourke. "Our clients are finding new ways to engage with existing audiences, as well as discovering new completely new patrons. A combination of live and virtual attendees is the way of the future. At Choice we are willing to invest in the technology to support those future audiences and help make the arts more accessible to all."

Shubert Virtual Studios, part of the Shubert Organization, a Manhattan-based theatrical producer and venue owner, has partnered with Choice to grow the pipeline of quality live streaming content. The stage-studios focus on co-locating talent on stage, and streaming live content, merging high quality studio technology with the electricity of live performance.

Choice Entertainment Technologies and Shubert Virtual Studios are committed to growing the live entertainment industry through increased access to high quality content while maintaining the protection of artists and content creators.

About Choice Entertainment Technologies

ChoiceCRM provides an all-inclusive ticketing, marketing, and fundraising solution built on the backbone of strong customer relationship management software. Our customer relationship management software allows you to create and define an ongoing relationship with your customers, while keeping all your system information together in one easy to access location.

In October of 2015, ChoiceCRM was acquired by Shubert Ticketing, a division of The Shubert Organization, Broadway's largest theatre owner and operator, with additional venues in Boston and Philadelphia, and one of the leading forces in American theatre over 100 years. Drawing upon its vast experience as a Broadway theatre owner and producer, Shubert Ticketing delivers innovative solutions for both private label clients and users of our Telecharge box office, call center, and online services.

The integration of Shubert and Choice technologies accelerates advancements in customer relationship management, increases customized platform options for season subscription operations and offers comprehensive fundraising tools. An added benefit is the capability to leverage geographical location to service niche marketplaces. Both Shubert Ticketing and ChoiceCRM are committed to offering the best ticketing system available with unlimited support, training, and educational resources at your fingertips. For more information, visit https://choiceticketing.com/ or email [email protected].

About Shubert Events

Shubert Events, a part of the well-known Shubert Organization, is a team of theatre lovers whose passion for putting on a show naturally led them to the world of events. They believe that, like theatre, every event tells a great story that will engage attendees long after the load-out has ended. Their background in theatrical design, management, performance and production perfectly positions them to turn your next event – no matter the size – into a show-stopping performance. Additionally, their Shubert Studios arm provides exclusive use of their turn-key broadcast-quality live event studios, venues scalable to meet your needs, and industry-leading streaming platforms and platform management as well as adherence to all CDC and Government health and safety guidelines. For more information visit https://www.shubertevents.com/.

