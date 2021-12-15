Choice Financial Group Acquires Bernier Insurance Agency To Establish Its First Location in New England

"Becoming a Choice Financial Group partner agency will greatly benefit our clients, our team members & our community." Tweet this

"Troy Dillow is exactly the type of entrepreneurial leader we are looking to partner with as we grow Choice," said Bob Hilb, Senior Advisor for Choice. "Troy was attracted to the vision of what we are building the Choice platform toward, which we believe will attract other high-quality professionals," commented Hilb.

"Becoming a Choice Financial Group partner agency will greatly benefit our clients, our team members, and our community," said Dillow. "We looked at numerous alternatives and the expansion opportunity that Choice offers is truly unique. This transaction ensures Bernier will remain competitive in an ever-changing marketplace. I look forward to the next chapter of growth for Bernier and leveraging the tools, technology, and strategies that Choice offers us and our clients."

Bernier represents the third acquisition for Choice since partnering with Northlane Capital Partners in October 2021.

About Choice Financial Group: Choice Financial Group (Choice) is a leading insurance agency with institutional capital support from Northlane Capital Partners, a middle-market private equity firm managing more than $1 billion of committed equity capital. Choice is expanding its market presence through organic growth and targeted acquisitions. Choice is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and has 15 offices in 5 states. For more information on Choice, visit www.choice.partners.

