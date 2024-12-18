CHOICE FINANCIAL GROUP ACQUIRES EMPLOYEE BENEFITS OF VIRGINIA, EXPANDING MIDATLANTIC REACH

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Financial Group (CFG) today announced the acquisition of Employee Benefits of Virginia (EBVA), a Richmond-based employee benefits advisory firm. This transaction marks a strategic expansion of Choice's presence in the Mid-Atlantic region, further enhancing the firm's capabilities in delivering employee benefits solutions to clients.

Founded in 2015, EBVA has earned a reputation for developing tailored, strategic benefits programs that meet the complex needs of businesses and individuals. The firm's expertise spans creative plan design, compliance consulting, and risk management, supported by a team with deep industry knowledge and an unwavering commitment to client service.

"This acquisition represents a compelling opportunity to integrate a highly respected firm into our growing platform," said Robert J. Hilb, President & CEO of CFG. "Employee Benefits of Virginia shares our approach to delivering excellent customer service and adding them expands what we can offer our clients across the Commonwealth of Virginia. It's my pleasure to welcome Brian and his team to CFG."

Brian Marks, President of Employee Benefits of Virginia, added, "Joining Choice Financial Group allows us to scale our operations and enhance the solutions we offer while maintaining our core commitment to client service. We are confident that this partnership positions us for long-term growth and continued success."

About Choice Financial Group: Choice Financial Group is a leading insurance agency with institutional capital support from Northlane Capital Partners, a middle-market private equity firm managing more than $1 billion of committed equity capital. Choice is expanding its market presence through organic growth initiatives and targeted investments. Choice is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and has 45 offices in 20 states.

