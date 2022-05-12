Choice Financial Group Enters Pennsylvania

"The opportunity to accelerate the growth of our agency with minimal disruption was very attractive to us." -Eric Fonner Tweet this

"After reviewing our options in the marketplace, partnering with Choice was an easy decision given the resources made available to us and the growth potential of joining a rapidly expanding insurance platform. We are excited about our future together," said Bill Fonner. Eric Fonner echoed that sentiment, saying "The opportunity for us to accelerate the growth of our agency with minimal disruption was very attractive to us."

Fonner represents the sixth acquisition for Choice since partnering with Northlane Capital Partners in October 2021.

About Choice Financial Group: Choice Financial Group is a leading insurance agency with institutional capital support from Northlane Capital Partners, a middle-market private equity firm managing more than $1 billion of committed equity capital. Choice is expanding its market presence through targeted acquisitions. Choice is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and has 18 offices in eight states.

