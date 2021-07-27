Choice Health at Home Announces a Third Oklahoma Acquisition of Home Health and Hospice

TYLER, Texas, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Health at Home, LLC ("Choice") formally announced the acquisition of Oklahoma-based Alpha Home Health and Hospice ("Alpha"). For Choice, the transaction marks the third in Oklahoma since January 1, 2021, creating a substantial service footprint in the state.

David Jackson, Founder and CEO of Choice Health at Home made the announcement and commented on this flurry of activity: "Our level of M&A activity is indicative of our excitement about the expansion of our home health and hospice services in the state of Oklahoma. Alpha Home Health and Hospice shares our vision and mission to provide the full home health and hospice continuum at home."

Choice entered the Oklahoma market via the January 1, 2021, acquisition of Angelic Hospice ("Angelic") in Shawnee, Oklahoma, and followed that step with the June 1, 2021, purchase of Restore Home Health ("Restore") operating in Central and Northeast Oklahoma. Alpha provides home health and hospice services through five locations in Ada, Ardmore, Oklahoma City, Norman, and Pauls Valley.

Mr. Jackson commented further: "Through these transactions, and with eleven service sites in key areas of the state, we are poised for further expansion. Most importantly, the senior leadership of Alpha includes decades of healthcare experience that will benefit our patients and further solidify the leadership foundation of our company. Carl Ganter and his team are already positively impacting our operations."

Mr. Ganter served as CEO of Alpha and is continuing with Choice as Vice President of Business Operations. He joins Lori Chlouber of Restore in expanding the Choice executive team. Trina Lanier, Co-founder and Chief Operations Officer at Choice, commented on the expansion of the team: "Talented leadership in the home health and hospice industry is an imperative and a priority at Choice. As we went through our diligence on these companies, as an operations officer, I was most excited about Carl, Lori, and several of their team members. It enables us to be poised for further success and growth."

This transaction was facilitated by Agenda Health, a healthcare-focused M&A advisory firm headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Choice corporate headquarters are located in Tyler, Texas, and the company currently operates in Texas, Louisiana, and Oklahoma. Choice was founded in 2008 as a rehabilitation service provider, entered home health in late 2012, and launched their hospice segment in 2018. For more information on Choice, you can visit choicetx.com or choiceoklahoma.com.

