Choice Hotels and Influencer Jimmy Darts Make Travels Come True with Vacation Giveaway on TikTok for Two Deserving Families

"Collaborating with Jimmy Darts to give away family trips brings to life how Choice Hotels makes travels come true," said Noha Abdalla, chief marketing officer, Choice Hotels. "By infusing a blend of authenticity and spontaneity, our goal is to increase awareness with younger travelers on TikTok that Choice has the perfect hotel for every trip and budget just a click away on ChoiceHotels.com ."

In the giveaway unveiled by Jimmy yesterday , he spoke with several people at a grocery store in Los Angeles and selected a family that had not traveled in 9 years. They received a three-night stay at the Comfort Suites Near Universal Orlando Resort , an orange suitcase, and $7,500 for travel expenses to visit amusement parks in the Orlando, Florida area. The family recently embarked on their trip, with Choice and Jimmy sharing footage from their trip on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube channels. For the second giveaway, Jimmy selected a waitress in a restaurant in Los Angeles who said, "I don't even know what it's like to be on a plane," received a three-night stay at the Cambria Hotel Austin Airport and $7,500 for travel expenses. The cash giveaway amount is based on the over 7,500 Choice hotels across the globe.

The social media campaign features two Choice Hotels brands – Comfort and Cambria Hotels. Comfort hotels offer travelers a consistent, warm and welcoming experience with all the amenities guests need including a free hot breakfast, to help them feel refreshed and ready to take on the day. Cambria Hotels offer simple pleasures, and upscale amenities — such as locally inspired menus and specialty cocktails — designed to help modern travelers make the most of their trips.

Comfort and Cambria Hotels both participate in Choice Privileges, the award-winning rewards program where members earn points on eligible charges during their stays, which can be redeemed for reward nights at more than 7,000 participating Choice-branded hotels across a diverse portfolio of brands in 46 countries and territories. And with the Choice Privileges Mastercard, members can earn more points faster, including on their everyday purchases.



Choice's national marketing campaign, "A Stay for Any You," continues to run across broadcast, cable, and streaming TV, SiriusXM, Spotify, and social and digital platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, and Keegan-Michael Key's own social media handles.

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. The challenger in upscale and a leader in midscale and extended stay, Choice® has over 7,500 hotels, representing more than 630,000 rooms, in 46 countries and territories. A diverse portfolio of 22 brands that range from full-service upper upscale properties to midscale, extended stay and economy enables Choice® to meet travelers' needs in more places and for more occasions while driving more value for franchise owners and shareholders. The award-winning Choice Privileges® rewards program and co-brand credit card options provide members with a fast and easy way to earn reward nights and personalized perks. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com .

