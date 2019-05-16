Choice Hotels Announces Strategic Relationship With AMResorts, One of The Fastest-Growing Luxury Resort Companies

"Our initiative with AMResorts will offer our 40 million Choice Privileges loyalty members the opportunity to earn and redeem points at a portfolio of world-class resorts in desirable destinations," said Pat Pacious, president and chief executive officer, Choice Hotels. "By offering the new, aspirational vacation option, we are further strengthening our loyalty program and giving members yet another reason to stay at our entire portfolio of hotels for business or leisure travel. In addition, Choice is well-positioned to deliver business to AMResorts through our award-winning global reservation system and distribution platform, choiceEDGE, which drives more than $9 billion in revenue to the 7,000 hotels in our system annually."

The alliance is expected to add more than 25,000 upscale rooms to the Choice Hotels' network, including AMResorts' well-known resort brands Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Secrets®, Breathless®, Dreams®, Now®, Reflect ®, and Sunscape® Resorts & Spas, doubling the number of upscale rooms that Choice offers globally. It also will position Choice Hotels as having the largest all-inclusive luxury resort offering of any major U.S. hotel company.

"By partnering with Choice Hotels, we hope to expand our brands' global reach even further," said Gonzalo del Peon, President, AMResorts. "Choice Privileges' strong consumer offering makes it the right loyalty program for us, and our resorts will now be able to offer guests the ability to earn and redeem loyalty points. We look forward to working with Choice to connect more people to their dream getaways in paradise and deliver memorable experiences that will inspire travelers to book their vacations with us time and time again."

Forward-Looking Statement

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" about future events, including anticipated benefits of the alliance with AMResorts. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including the potential for delays and the success of the integration of the AMResorts properties into our loyalty program and our reservation and distribution platform, as well as other potential "Risk Factors" described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, any of which could cause actual events and results to be materially different from our expectations.

