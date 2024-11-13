Choice Hotels Continues Upscale Category Growth with New Cambria Hotels Openings and Key Groundbreakings Across the U.S.

With these latest openings, Choice has introduced 18 new Cambria properties in the last two years, including those in downtown Denver, Delaware's Rehoboth Beach and Niagara Falls, New York. They add to an expanding pipeline of 62 hotels, including the much-anticipated Cambria New York Times Square, opening in 2025. Cambria hotels are now in more locations than ever before, and with a focus on approachability and premium indulgences guests value most, they are meeting traveler demand for select-service upscale hotel experiences that feel like a true extension of their destination.

Choice Hotels in recent years has significantly expanded its upscale portfolio and has quickly become the player to watch in this segment. It acquired the Radisson Americas Hotels Americas group in 2022 and has invested in repositioning its brands. In its latest earnings update, the company announced record pipeline growth with upscale properties serving as a key driver.

"Our strategic investments in upscale are reaping rewards and there's little doubt that the Cambria brand is a vital part of this success," said Indy Adenaw, senior vice president and general manager of upscale brands, Choice Hotels International. "Each of these new openings represents our commitment to bringing Cambria to every state and giving more travelers the chance to experience the unique amenities, local-inspired design and unparalleled service that have cemented this brand as a top upscale option."

The newly opened Cambria destinations include:

Cambria Hotel El Centro – Imperial : The newest Cambria Hotel in California , which opened in September, celebrates the history and culture of the area through locally inspired décor, including mural photos depicting Imperial Valley's rich history. The boutique property has 108 rooms, 2,050 sq. ft. of meeting space, and offers close access to Anza Borrego Desert State Park, Algodones Dunes, Imperial County Fairgrounds and more. The property is the fifth Cambria to open in California as the brand expands its presence on the West Coast.

The upcoming groundbreaking Cambria properties include:

Cambria Hotel Bend Oregon is located close to Oregon State University and will have 131 rooms. Hotel demand in the area is driven by a year-round demand for hiking, fishing and skiing at the Mt. Bachelor Ski Resort, the official training center for many Winter Olympics athletes. The hotel is expected to open in 2026.

Cambria Hotel O'Fallon Missouri is located in the St. Louis metropolitan region and is the first Cambria Hotel in the state of Missouri . The 118-room property will reflect the local demand, which is driven by a mix of manufacturing, automotive and aerospace, financial services and data centers, with Citi, Mastercard, Allianz, Nortek Global HVAC, True Manufacturing and more having headquarters and operations in the city. The hotel is expected to open in 2026.

These newest Cambria Hotels, along with Choice's portfolio of upscale and upper upscale hotel brands including Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson Individuals, Radisson RED, and others, participate in the award-winning rewards program, Choice Privileges. Choice recently introduced new features aimed at giving members more value and opportunities to use their points that will roll out starting in early 2025. Through the program, members can redeem points at more than 7,000 hotels around the world, including 1,000 luxury and upscale, full-service hotels across Radisson, Radisson Blu, Cambria Hotels and Preferred Hotels and Resorts, and others. Members can earn more points even faster with the Choice Privileges Mastercard, which can be used on everyday purchases.

Choice Hotels takes a franchise-first approach and is committed to providing hotel owners with the tools and support needed to succeed in the fast-evolving hospitality landscape. Today, all owners and operators have access to Choice Hotel's suite of proprietary, cutting-edge cloud-based solutions, including the choiceMAX, which helps owners optimize revenue, and choiceConnect, a newly introduced mobile-friendly owner's portal that allows franchisees to easily and remotely manage their hotels and view metrics for all their Choice properties in one place.

