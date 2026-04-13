Choice Hotels International Brand Sleep Inn Debuts New Design with Openings in Tennessee, Nevada, and Pennsylvania

The new Sleep Inn & Suites properties opening in Tennessee, Nevada, and Pennsylvania, are a milestone, signaling strong progress for the brand's new-construction pipeline and offering a compelling blueprint for developers looking to invest in midscale hospitality.

Together, the openings highlight Sleep Inn's evolution as a design-forward, wellness-driven brand—delivering calming, intuitive environments that support rest, productivity, and an elevated everyday stay for guests— while reinforcing its appeal to owners seeking a smart, scalable prototype backed by the power of Choice Hotels. Designed with owners in mind, the Scenic Dreams prototype pairs its design updates with one of low development and operational costs—making it a strong option for developers seeking both visual distinction and long-term efficiency. From restructured building footprints to streamlined back-of-house layouts, the prototype is engineered to help simplify construction, reduce ongoing operating expenses and support strong owner economics.

The latest additions to the Sleep Inn portfolio include:

Sleep Inn & Suites Ashland City, TN opened in September 2025, marking the first completed new‑construction hotel to debut Sleep Inn's Scenic Dreams prototype. Located just 30 minutes outside of Nashville along the Cumberland River, the 52‑room property brings the prototype's refreshed design to life with intuitive layouts and welcoming public spaces designed to help guests unwind. Positioned within easy reach of the greater Nashville area, the hotel also offers convenient access to outdoor recreation along the Cumberland River, as well as nearby parks and marinas—making it well suited for leisure travelers and regional road‑trippers seeking a relaxed stay outside the city..

opened in September 2025, marking the first completed new‑construction hotel to debut Sleep Inn's Scenic Dreams prototype. Located just 30 minutes outside of Nashville along the Cumberland River, the 52‑room property brings the prototype's refreshed design to life with intuitive layouts and welcoming public spaces designed to help guests unwind. Positioned within easy reach of the greater Nashville area, the hotel also offers convenient access to outdoor recreation along the Cumberland River, as well as nearby parks and marinas—making it well suited for leisure travelers and regional road‑trippers seeking a relaxed stay outside the city.. Sleep Inn & Suites Middletown, PA , a dual‑brand new‑construction property, opened in March 2026. Located in central Pennsylvania, the hotel is adjacent to Penn State Harrisburg and offers convenient access to Harrisburg International Airport, and Pennsylvania's Capitol District. Within 10 miles of popular Hershey attractions— including Hersheypark and Hershey Gardens— the property is also close to dining, shopping, and scenic parks along the Susquehanna River, making it well positioned to serve business travelers, event‑driven stays, and family leisure trips.

, a dual‑brand new‑construction property, opened in March 2026. Located in central Pennsylvania, the hotel is adjacent to Penn State Harrisburg and offers convenient access to Harrisburg International Airport, and Pennsylvania's Capitol District. Within 10 miles of popular Hershey attractions— including Hersheypark and Hershey Gardens— the property is also close to dining, shopping, and scenic parks along the Susquehanna River, making it well positioned to serve business travelers, event‑driven stays, and family leisure trips. Sleep Inn & Suites Henderson, NV is scheduled to open mid-April, expanding the brand's presence near the Las Vegas market. The newly built property is situated between major Las Vegas attractions and the outdoor recreation of Lake Mead, with convenient access to shopping, dining, and entertainment at nearby Galleria Commons. Located approximately six miles from Harry Reid International Airport, the hotel offers easy access to destinations including Allegiant Stadium, the Las Vegas Convention Center, Fremont Street, and the broader Las Vegas entertainment corridor, while also serving travelers seeking proximity to Hoover Dam, Lake Mead, and surrounding outdoor destinations.

is scheduled to open mid-April, expanding the brand's presence near the Las Vegas market. The newly built property is situated between major Las Vegas attractions and the outdoor recreation of Lake Mead, with convenient access to shopping, dining, and entertainment at nearby Galleria Commons. Located approximately six miles from Harry Reid International Airport, the hotel offers easy access to destinations including Allegiant Stadium, the Las Vegas Convention Center, Fremont Street, and the broader Las Vegas entertainment corridor, while also serving travelers seeking proximity to Hoover Dam, Lake Mead, and surrounding outdoor destinations. Sleep Inn & Suites Savannah, TN is scheduled to open mid-April. Situated along the Tennessee River, the 82‑room riverfront property. Ideally located in downtown Savannah along the Tennessee River, the new 82‑room riverfront property offers sweeping water views and convenient access to the charm and history of Hardin County. The hotel is well positioned for travelers looking to explore nearby attractions such as Shiloh National Military Park, Pickwick Lake, and local golf courses, as well as outdoor recreation and riverside activities.

"At the heart of Scenic Dreams is a simple idea: helping guests truly rest and reset," said Mallory Enos, Head of Midscale Brand Strategy & Management. "These new Sleep Inn hotels bring together calming, thoughtfully designed spaces and innovative sleep solutions—while also offering a smart, efficient prototype that's designed to perform for owners—delivering a refreshed stay experience that feels intentional, modern, and grounded in wellbeing."

With more than 40 Scenic Dreams prototype hotels currently in the pipeline, Sleep Inn's next‑generation design is continuing to expand its footprint while reinforcing its focus on thoughtful design, guest wellbeing, and long‑term growth.

Sleep Inn®: Dream Better Here

Every Sleep Inn hotel offers a "simply stylish" sanctuary with nature-inspired design elements that are modern but timeless and create a relaxed and serene environment. A new-construction brand, every Sleep Inn hotel is built with a specific vision in mind: to be a sanctuary for travelers as well as an efficient property to build, operate and maintain. Sleep Inn properties boast strong product consistency and an established presence in the midscale hotel category with more than 440 locations open worldwide. All Sleep Inn hotels offer free Wi-Fi, complimentary hot and cold breakfast options, and a swimming pool and/or fitness center. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com/sleep-inn.

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world, with over 7,500 hotels, representing more than 650,000 rooms, in 50 countries and territories. A wide-ranging portfolio of 22 brands that includes full-service upper upscale, midscale, extended stay, and economy properties enables Choice® to meet travelers' needs in more places and for more occasions while driving more value for franchise owners and shareholders. The award-winning Choice Privileges® rewards program and co-brand credit card options provide members with a fast and easy way to earn reward nights and personalized perks. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

Addendum

This is not an offering. No offer or sale of a franchise will be made except by a Franchise Disclosure Document first filed and registered with applicable state authorities. A copy of the Franchise Disclosure Document can be obtained through contacting Choice Hotels International at 915 Meeting St Ste 600, North Bethesda, MD 20852, email: [email protected].

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SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.