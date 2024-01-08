Choice Hotels International Launches Largest Multichannel Marketing Campaign in Company History, Featuring Actor and Writer Keegan-Michael Key

'A Stay for Any You' Highlights Choice's Diverse Portfolio of Hotel Brands Ensuring Travelers Can Find the Right Hotel for Any Occasion

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) launched its newest multichannel national marketing campaign, "A Stay for Any You." The largest in Choice Hotels' history, the campaign stars actor and writer Keegan-Michael Key in national TV and streaming TV ads and social media content. The campaign highlights some of the many reasons people travel and how with a diverse portfolio of 22 hotel brands — ranging from full-service upper upscale and upscale properties to midscale, extended stay and economy options — Choice is able to meet the needs of all travelers. The broadcast ads were co-written by Key, his partner Elle Key, and McKinney, Choice's creative-agency-of-record. The campaign begins today and runs through the end of the year. You can view the first TV ad here: https://youtu.be/yj0xaRgRGaU.

"While guests travel for many different reasons, from family vacations and romantic getaways to business trips, what's universal is the need to find a hotel that provides the right amenities at the right price in the right location," said Noha Abdalla, Chief Marketing Officer for Choice Hotels. "Keegan-Michael Key, using his one-of-a-kind comedic style and celebrated versatility, brings to life several real-world scenarios to showcase how Choice Hotels has the perfect hotel to meet any traveler's needs, bookable on ChoiceHotels.com."

Keegan-Michael Key said, "I'm excited to play Choice's 'Any You' character, which resonates with me and that moment in the travel planning process where I'm figuring out, 'What version of me is going on this trip? Thankfully, Choice has a hotel for all versions of you — whether that's business you, family road trip you, or weekend getaway with friends you."

The new marketing campaign is the first since Choice Hotels integrated the Radisson Hotels Americas brands into its world-class reservation system and migrated members of Radisson Rewards Americas to its award-winning Choice Privileges rewards program. The campaign is aimed at the value-conscious family, young professional, and business traveler audiences, with Key bringing various travel scenarios to life in hilarious fashion. Choice worked to execute the media buy with Havas, and the campaign will run across broadcast, cable, and streaming TV, SiriusXM, Spotify, and social and digital platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, and Key's own social media handles.

The campaign features four Choice Hotels brands — Radisson, Cambria Hotels, Comfort and Quality Inn. Radisson and Cambria are the two upscale brands featured in the marketing campaign. At Radisson, travelers get a full-service experience offering style and a personable service, with bright, fresh spaces that are both inviting and functional, including amenities geared toward business travel, room service, and more. Cambria Hotels offer simple pleasures, and upscale amenities — such as locally inspired menus and specialty cocktails — designed to help modern travelers make the most of their trips. After undergoing a $2.5 billion transformation funded jointly with franchisees, Comfort hotels offer travelers a consistent, warm and welcoming experience with all the amenities they need, including a free hot breakfast, to help them feel refreshed and ready to take on the day. Finally, Quality Inn provides guests with comfortable beds and an affordable stay, allowing them to relax and focus on what really matters — creating memorable experiences.

For more information on the campaign or to book your next Choice Hotels stay, visit choicehotels.com.

About Choice Hotels
Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the leading lodging franchisors in the world. Choice® has nearly 7,500 hotels, representing almost 630,000 rooms, in 46 countries and territories. A diverse portfolio of 22 brands that range from full-service upper upscale properties to midscale, extended stay and economy enables Choice® to meet travelers' needs in more places and for more occasions while driving more value for franchise owners and shareholders. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program and co-brand credit card options provide members with a fast and easy way to earn reward nights and personalized perks. For more information, visit www.Choicehotels.com.

