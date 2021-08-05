Choice Hotels International Reports 2021 Second Quarter Results

"The strategic investments we have made in launching and enhancing our brands, strengthening our marketing and reservation systems, and bolstering our platform capabilities drove impressive second quarter results that further positioned the company to increase our share of travel demand in the years to come," said Patrick Pacious, president and chief executive officer, Choice Hotels. "Our goal is not to return to our 2019 performance levels, but rather capitalize on current and future investments to fuel our long-term growth in key strategic segments and drive our performance to new levels."

Highlights of second quarter and year-to-date 2021 results include (note that RevPAR and financial metrics are compared to 20191):

Domestic systemwide revenue per available room (RevPAR) change outperformed the total industry by 20 percentage points, declining 1.1% for second quarter 2021 compared to the same period of 2019, while occupancy levels increased by 20 basis points from second quarter 2019.

The company's June 2021 domestic systemwide RevPAR increased 4.5% from June 2019 .

domestic systemwide RevPAR increased 4.5% from . The trend of monthly improvement continued in July, with July 2021 RevPAR increasing approximately 15% from July 2019 , driven by occupancy levels of 70% and average daily rate (ADR) growth of 10%.

RevPAR increasing approximately 15% from , driven by occupancy levels of 70% and average daily rate (ADR) growth of 10%. From May through July 2021 , the company surpassed its all-time single day revenue record on four separate days and recorded 14 of the highest revenue performing days in the company's history. In addition, the company achieved the strongest revenue performing Memorial Day and Independence Day weekend in its history, and set the record for the single highest revenue, ADR and RevPAR performing day ever for the company on July 24, 2021 .

, the company surpassed its all-time single day revenue record on four separate days and recorded 14 of the highest revenue performing days in the company's history. In addition, the company achieved the strongest revenue performing Memorial Day and Independence Day weekend in its history, and set the record for the single highest revenue, ADR and RevPAR performing day ever for the company on . The company awarded 200 domestic franchise agreements year-to-date through June 30, 2021 , a 32% increase compared to the same period of 2020. The company's domestic franchise agreements for conversion hotels increased by 43% year-to-date through June 30, 2021 , compared to the same period of 2020. The company awarded 111 domestic franchise agreements in second quarter 2021, a nearly 20% increase compared to the same period of the prior year.

, a 32% increase compared to the same period of 2020. The company's domestic franchise agreements for conversion hotels increased by 43% year-to-date through , compared to the same period of 2020. The company awarded 111 domestic franchise agreements in second quarter 2021, a nearly 20% increase compared to the same period of the prior year. Second quarter net income increased 15% to $85.9 million from second quarter 2019, representing diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.53 .

from second quarter 2019, representing diluted earnings per share (EPS) of . Second quarter adjusted net income, excluding certain items described in Exhibit 7, increased 2% to $68.3 million from second quarter 2019 , and adjusted diluted EPS were $1.22 , an increase of 3% from second quarter 2019.

from second quarter 2019 and adjusted diluted EPS were , an increase of 3% from second quarter 2019. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the second quarter were $111.8 million , a 9% increase from second quarter 2019.

, a 9% increase from second quarter 2019. The company's Board of Directors reinstated the dividend and share repurchase program in May 2021 . In June and July 2021 , the company returned over $14 million back to shareholders through a combination of cash dividends and share repurchases.

Performance Trends

Domestic systemwide RevPAR for second quarter 2021 outperformed the respective chain scales in which the company competes by 660 basis points, compared to the same period of 2019.

All of Choice Hotels' select-service brands achieved domestic systemwide RevPAR index gains versus their local competitors with portfolio average share gains of 488 basis points for second quarter 2021, compared to the same period of 2019.

The company's extended-stay portfolio achieved domestic systemwide RevPAR growth of 9.9% in second quarter 2021, compared to the same period of 2019, driven by occupancy levels of 82% and an increase in ADR of 2.0%. Specifically, the WoodSpring Suites brand achieved RevPAR growth of 16% in second quarter 2021, compared to the same period of 2019, driven by occupancy levels of nearly 86% and an increase in ADR of 5.6%.

The company's midscale portfolio exceeded 2019 RevPAR levels in June, achieving domestic systemwide RevPAR growth of 6.2% versus June 2019 , driven by an increase in ADR of 3.8% and an increase in occupancy levels of 220 basis points. In second quarter 2021, the Comfort brand family's domestic systemwide RevPAR change outperformed the upper-midscale chain scale by 870 basis points, and the Quality Inn brand achieved RevPAR growth of 1.7%, driven predominantly by an increase in ADR of 1.3%, compared to the same period of 2019.

, driven by an increase in ADR of 3.8% and an increase in occupancy levels of 220 basis points. In second quarter 2021, the Comfort brand family's domestic systemwide RevPAR change outperformed the upper-midscale chain scale by 870 basis points, and the Quality Inn brand achieved RevPAR growth of 1.7%, driven predominantly by an increase in ADR of 1.3%, compared to the same period of 2019. The company's upscale portfolio continued to achieve domestic systemwide RevPAR share gains versus its competitors for second quarter 2021, compared to second quarter 2019, with the Cambria Hotels brand achieving gains of 14 percentage points. In addition, the Ascend Hotel Collection achieved June RevPAR growth of 4.7%, driven by an increase in ADR of 12.2%, compared to the same period of 2019.

Additional details for the company's second quarter and year-to-date 2021 results are as follows:

Revenues

Total revenues decreased 12% to $278.3 million for second quarter 2021, compared to the same period of 2019.

for second quarter 2021, compared to the same period of 2019. Total revenues excluding marketing and reservation system fees decreased 2% to $142.4 million for second quarter 2021, compared to the same period of 2019.

for second quarter 2021, compared to the same period of 2019. Second quarter 2021 domestic royalties totaled $102.8 million , a 2% increase from the same period of 2019.

, a 2% increase from the same period of 2019. The company's domestic effective royalty rate for second quarter 2021 increased 7 basis points over the prior year second quarter to 5.01%.

Development

The company's domestic franchise agreements for new construction hotels increased by 21% in second quarter 2021, compared to the same period of 2020. In addition, half of the company's brands have exceeded 2019 levels for the number of domestic franchise agreements awarded in the first half of 2021.

As of June 30, 2021 , the number of domestic rooms in the company's upscale portfolio expanded by 24% since June 30, 2020 , driven by an 11% increase in room count for the Cambria Hotels brand and a 28% increase in room count for the Ascend Hotel Collection. For the first six months of 2021, the upscale portfolio set a record for the highest number of upscale hotel openings in the company's history, including 22 properties added as part of the company's strategic alliance with Penn National Gaming.

, the number of domestic rooms in the company's upscale portfolio expanded by 24% since , driven by an 11% increase in room count for the Cambria Hotels brand and a 28% increase in room count for the Ascend Hotel Collection. For the first six months of 2021, the upscale portfolio set a record for the highest number of upscale hotel openings in the company's history, including 22 properties added as part of the company's strategic alliance with Penn National Gaming. The company's extended-stay portfolio continued its rapid expansion, reaching 460 domestic hotels as of June 30, 2021 , an 11% increase since June 30, 2020 , with the domestic extended-stay pipeline reaching over 300 hotels awaiting conversion, under construction or approved for development. Since June 30, 2020 , the WoodSpring Suites, MainStay Suites and Suburban brands grew the number of open domestic hotels by 6%, 27% and 15%, respectively. In addition, the company's domestic franchise agreements for WoodSpring Suites increased by 18% in the first half of the year, compared to the same period of 2019.

, an 11% increase since , with the domestic extended-stay pipeline reaching over 300 hotels awaiting conversion, under construction or approved for development. Since , the WoodSpring Suites, MainStay Suites and Suburban brands grew the number of open domestic hotels by 6%, 27% and 15%, respectively. In addition, the company's domestic franchise agreements for WoodSpring Suites increased by 18% in the first half of the year, compared to the same period of 2019. The company continued its leadership in the midscale segment by increasing the number of domestic hotels within the Comfort brand family by 2.5% from June 30, 2020 . The brand's domestic franchise agreements for new construction hotels increased by 43% in second quarter 2021, compared to the same period of 2020. For the first half of 2021, the Comfort brand family executed the highest number of openings since 2014.

. The brand's domestic franchise agreements for new construction hotels increased by 43% in second quarter 2021, compared to the same period of 2020. For the first half of 2021, the Comfort brand family executed the highest number of openings since 2014. The number of domestic hotels and rooms, as of June 30, 2021 , increased 0.6% and 1.6%, respectively, from June 30, 2020 . The company's domestic upscale, midscale and extended-stay segments reported a 2.5% and 3.1% aggregate increase in units and rooms, respectively, since June 30, 2020 .

, increased 0.6% and 1.6%, respectively, from . The company's domestic upscale, midscale and extended-stay segments reported a 2.5% and 3.1% aggregate increase in units and rooms, respectively, since . The company's total domestic pipeline of hotels awaiting conversion, under construction or approved for development, as of June 30, 2021 , reached 884 hotels representing over 72,000 rooms.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The company improved its strong balance sheet and liquidity position in second quarter 2021 and continues to benefit from its primarily franchise-only business model, which has historically provided a relatively stable earnings stream, low capital expenditure requirements and significant free cash flow. As of June 30, 2021, the company's total available liquidity consisting of cash and available borrowing capacity through the revolving credit facility was approximately $908 million. The company generated cash flow from operations of $102.3 million for second quarter 2021, a 28% increase from the same period of 2019.

Shareholder Returns

In May 2021, the company declared cash dividends totaling $12.5 million, which were paid in July 2021. Based on the current quarterly dividend rate of $0.225 per share of common stock, the company expects to pay dividends totaling approximately $25 million during 2021.

During the six months ended June 30, 2021, the company repurchased less than 0.1 million shares of common stock for $5.4 million under its stock repurchase program, as well as through repurchases from employees in connection with tax withholding and option exercises relating to awards under the company's equity incentive plans. As of July 2021, the company had 3.4 million shares remaining under the current share repurchase authorization.

In July 2021, the company returned $14 million back to shareholders in the form of cash dividends and share repurchases.

Outlook

The company is not at this time providing detailed guidance for third quarter or full year 2021 given that the precise impact of COVID-19 on the company's future results is still unknown.

For the month of July 2021, the company's RevPAR increased by approximately 15% versus July 2019, driven by occupancy levels of 70% and ADR growth of 10%. The company currently expects RevPAR for third quarter 2021 to grow in the mid- to high-single digits, as compared to 2019.

Assuming continuation of current consumer sentiment, as well as broader RevPAR and economy recovery trends, the company currently expects adjusted EBITDA for the full-year 2021 to approach 2019 levels.

The company will continue to evaluate the impact of COVID-19 across its business and will provide further updates in the next earnings report based on the best information then available.

Conference Call

Choice Hotels International will conduct a conference call on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 10 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company's second quarter earnings results. The dial-in number to listen to the call domestically is (888) 349-0087 and the number for international participants is (412) 317-5259. A live webcast will also be available on the company's investor relations website, http://investor.choicehotels.com/ and can be accessed via the Financial Performance and Presentations tab.

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,100 hotels, representing over 600,000 rooms, in nearly 40 countries and territories as of June 30, 2021, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this presentation constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, our use of words such as "expect," "estimate," "believe," "anticipate," "should," "will," "forecast," "plan," "project," "assume," or similar words of futurity identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current beliefs, assumptions and expectations regarding future events, which, in turn, are based on information currently available to management. Such statements may relate to projections of the company's revenue, expenses, earnings, debt levels, ability to repay outstanding indebtedness, payment of dividends, repurchases of common stock and other financial and operational measures, including occupancy and open hotels, the company's ability to benefit from any rebound in travel demand, the company's liquidity, the company's ability to assist franchisees through relief or other financial measures, the company's ability to achieve cost savings and reduce discretionary spending and investments and the impact of COVID-19 and economic conditions on our future operations, among other matters. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors.

Several factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, continuation, resurgence or worsening of the COVID-19 pandemic, including with respect to new strains or variants; the rate and pace of vaccination in the broader population; changes in consumer demand and confidence, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on unemployment rates, consumer discretionary spending and the demand for travel, transient and group business; the impact of COVID-19 on the global hospitality industry, particularly but not exclusively in the U.S. travel market; the success of our mitigation efforts in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; the performance of our brands and categories in any recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic disruption; the timing and amount of future dividends and share repurchases; changes to general, domestic and foreign economic conditions, including access to liquidity and capital as a result of COVID-19; future domestic or global outbreaks of epidemics, pandemics or contagious diseases, or fear of such outbreaks; changes in law and regulation applicable to the travel, lodging or franchising industries; foreign currency fluctuations; impairments or declines in the value of the company's assets; operating risks common in the travel, lodging or franchising industries; changes to the desirability of our brands as viewed by hotel operators and customers; changes to the terms or termination of our contracts with franchisees and our relationships with our franchisees; our ability to keep pace with improvements in technology utilized for marketing and reservations systems and other operating systems; the commercial acceptance of our Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") technology solutions division's products and services; our ability to grow our franchise system; exposure to risks related to our hotel development, financing and ownership activities; exposures to risks associated with our investments in new businesses; fluctuations in the supply and demand for hotel rooms; our ability to realize anticipated benefits from acquired businesses; impairments or losses relating to acquired businesses; the level of acceptance of alternative growth strategies we may implement; cyber security and data breach risks, including ransomware attacks; ownership and financing activities; hotel closures or financial difficulties of our franchisees; operating risks associated with our international operations, especially in areas currently most affected by COVID-19; the outcome of litigation; and our ability to effectively manage our indebtedness and secure our indebtedness. These and other risk factors are discussed in detail in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measurements

The company evaluates its operations utilizing the performance metrics of adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margins, revenues excluding marketing and reservation system activities, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS, which are all non-GAAP financial measurements. These measures, which are reconciled to the comparable GAAP measures in Exhibit 7, should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or liquidity as promulgated under or authorized by GAAP, such as net income, EPS and total revenues. The company's calculation of these measurements may be different from the calculations used by other companies and comparability may therefore be limited. We discuss management's reasons for reporting these non-GAAP measures and how each non-GAAP measure is calculated below.

In addition to the specific adjustments noted below with respect to each measure, the non-GAAP measures presented herein also exclude restructuring of the company's operations including employee severance benefit, income taxes and legal costs, debt-restructuring costs, exceptional allowances recorded as a result of COVID-19's impact on the collectability of receivables and gains/losses on sale/disposal and impairment of assets primarily related to hotel ownership and development activities to allow for period-over-period comparison of ongoing core operations before the impact of these discrete and infrequent charges.

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization and Margin: Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin reflects net income excluding the impact of interest expense, interest income, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, franchise-agreement acquisition cost amortization, other (gains) and losses, equity in net income (loss) of unconsolidated affiliates, mark-to-market adjustments on non-qualified retirement plan investments, share based compensation expense (benefit) and surplus or deficits generated by marketing and reservation system activities. We consider adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margins to be an indicator of operating performance because it measures our ability to service debt, fund capital expenditures and expand our business. We also use these measures, as do analysts, lenders, investors and others, to evaluate companies because it excludes certain items that can vary widely across industries or among companies within the same industry. For example, interest expense can be dependent on a company's capital structure, debt levels and credit ratings, and share based compensation expense (benefit) is dependent on the design of compensation plans in place and the usage of them. Accordingly, the impact of interest expense and share based compensation expense (benefit) on earnings can vary significantly among companies. The tax positions of companies can also vary because of their differing abilities to take advantage of tax benefits and because of the tax policies of the jurisdictions in which they operate. As a result, effective tax rates and provision for income taxes can vary considerably among companies. These measures also exclude depreciation and amortization because companies utilize productive assets of different ages and use different methods of both acquiring and depreciating productive assets or amortizing franchise-agreement acquisition costs. These differences can result in considerable variability in the relative asset costs and estimated lives and, therefore, the depreciation and amortization expense among companies. Mark-to-market adjustments on non-qualified retirement-plan investments recorded in SG&A are excluded from EBITDA, as the company accounts for these investments in accordance with accounting for deferred-compensation arrangements when investments are held in a rabbi trust and invested. Changes in the fair value of the investments are recognized as both compensation expense in SG&A and other gains and losses. As a result, the changes in the fair value of the investments do not have a material impact on the company's net income. Surpluses and deficits generated from marketing and reservation activities are excluded, as the company's franchise agreements require the marketing and reservation system revenues to be used exclusively for expenses associated with providing franchise services, such as central reservation and property-management systems, reservation delivery and national marketing and media advertising. Franchisees are required to reimburse the company for any deficits generated from these marketing and reservation system activities and the company is required to spend any surpluses generated in future periods. Since these activities will be managed to break-even over time, quarterly or annual surpluses and deficits have been excluded from the measurements utilized to assess the company's operating performance.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share: Adjusted net income and EPS exclude the impact of surpluses or deficits generated from marketing and reservation system activities. Surpluses and deficits generated from marketing and reservation activities are excluded, as the company's franchise agreements require the marketing and reservation system revenues to be used exclusively for expenses associated with providing franchise services, such as central reservation and property-management systems, reservation delivery and national marketing and media advertising. Franchisees are required to reimburse the company for any deficits generated from these marketing and reservation system activities and the company is required to spend any surpluses generated in future periods. Since these activities will be managed to break-even over time, quarterly or annual surpluses and deficits have been excluded from the measurements utilized to assess the company's operating performance. We consider adjusted net income and adjusted EPS to be indicators of operating performance because excluding these items allow for period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations.

Revenues, Excluding Marketing and Reservation System Activities: The company reports revenues, excluding marketing and reservation system activities. These non-GAAP measures we present are commonly used measures of performance in our industry and facilitate comparisons between the company and its competitors. Marketing and reservation system activities are excluded, as the company's franchise agreements require the marketing and reservation system revenues to be used exclusively for expenses associated with providing franchise services, such as central reservation and property-management systems, reservation delivery and national marketing and media advertising. Franchisees are required to reimburse the company for any deficits generated from these marketing and reservation system activities and the company is required to spend any surpluses generated in future periods. Since these activities will be managed to break-even over time, quarterly or annual surpluses and deficits have been excluded from the measurements utilized to assess the company's operating performance.

© 2021 Choice Hotels International, Inc. All rights reserved.

1 2019 comparison data is shown in some cases for comparable prior year periods for context in light of the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic toward the end of the first quarter of 2020.

Choice Hotels International, Inc. and Subsidiaries













Exhibit 1 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income



















(Unaudited)









































































































































Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,











Variance









Variance



2021

2020

$

%

2021

2020

$

% (In thousands, except per share amounts)

































































REVENUES

































































Royalty fees

$ 106,242



$ 50,152



$ 56,090



112 %

$ 172,289



$ 120,491



$ 51,798



43 % Initial franchise and relicensing fees

7,328



6,676



652



10 %

12,755



13,960



(1,205)



(9) % Procurement services

12,092



10,697



1,395



13 %

23,283



24,494



(1,211)



(5) % Marketing and reservation system

135,988



79,677



56,311



71 %

227,509



190,062



37,447



20 % Owned hotels

8,993



2,108



6,885



327 %

13,347



11,530



1,817



16 % Other

7,701



2,423



5,278



218 %

12,108



9,371



2,737



29 % Total revenues

278,344



151,733



126,611



83 %

461,291



369,908



91,383



25 %

































OPERATING EXPENSES

































































Selling, general and administrative

34,470



43,935



(9,465)



(22) %

64,737



72,318



(7,581)



(10) % Depreciation and amortization

6,232



6,398



(166)



(3) %

12,594



12,927



(333)



(3) % Marketing and reservation system

113,285



89,309



23,976



27 %

211,458



219,756



(8,298)



(4) % Owned hotels

5,333



2,976



2,357



79 %

9,480



9,010



470



5 % Total operating expenses

159,320



142,618



16,702



12 %

298,269



314,011



(15,742)



(5) %

































Loss on impairment of assets

—



(1,226)



1,226



(100) %

—



(1,226)



1,226



(100) %

































Operating income

119,024



7,889



111,135



1409 %

163,022



54,671



108,351



198 %

































OTHER INCOME AND EXPENSES, NET































Interest expense

11,691



13,082



(1,391)



(11) %

23,468



24,462



(994)



(4) % Interest income

(1,234)



(2,245)



1,011



(45) %

(2,515)



(4,533)



2,018



(45) % Loss on extinguishment of debt

—



—



—



NM



—



607



(607)



(100) % Other (gains) losses

(2,108)



(3,556)



1,448



(41) %

(3,313)



1,173



(4,486)



382 % Equity in net (gain) loss of affiliates

(1,179)



3,486



(4,665)



134 %

4,818



5,441



(623)



(11) % Total other income and expenses, net

7,170



10,767



(3,597)



(33) %

22,458



27,150



(4,692)



(17) %

































Income (loss) before income taxes

111,854



(2,878)



114,732



3987 %

140,564



27,521



113,043



411 % Income tax expense (benefit)

25,972



(437)



26,409



6043 %

32,345



(25,501)



57,846



227 % Net income (loss)

$ 85,882



$ (2,441)



$ 88,323



3618 %

$ 108,219



$ 53,022



$ 55,197



104 %

































Basic earnings (losses) per share

$ 1.54



$ (0.04)



$ 1.58



3604 %

$ 1.95



$ 0.96



$ 0.99



104 %

































Diluted earnings (losses) per share

$ 1.53



$ (0.04)



$ 1.57



3579 %

$ 1.93



$ 0.95



$ 0.98



103 %

Choice Hotels International, Inc. and Subsidiaries





Exhibit 2 Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets







(Unaudited)

























(In thousands, except per share amounts)

June 30,

December 31,







2021

2020



























ASSETS





















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 307,975



$ 234,779

Accounts receivable, net

201,038



149,921

Other current assets

98,527



48,214



Total current assets

607,540



432,914















Property and equipment, net

342,121



334,901

Intangible assets, net

307,559



303,725

Goodwill

159,196



159,196

Notes receivable, net of allowances

67,922



95,785

Investments in unconsolidated entities

42,793



57,879

Operating lease right-of-use assets

13,163



17,688

Investments, employee benefit plans, at fair value

31,484



29,104

Other assets

157,016



156,141



















Total assets $ 1,728,794



$ 1,587,333











































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)





















Accounts payable

$ 90,407



$ 83,329

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

103,160



78,920

Deferred revenue

63,394



50,290

Liability for guest loyalty program

59,014



43,308



Total current liabilities

315,975



255,847











Long-term debt

1,059,602



1,058,738

Deferred revenue

113,392



122,406

Liability for guest loyalty program

60,591



77,071

Operating lease liabilities

7,822



12,739

Deferred compensation & retirement plan obligations

36,010



33,756

Other liabilities

30,469



32,528















Total liabilities

1,623,861



1,593,085

















Total shareholders' equity (deficit)

104,933



(5,752)



















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity (deficit)

$ 1,728,794



$ 1,587,333

















Choice Hotels International, Inc. and Subsidiaries



Exhibit 3 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows





(Unaudited)





























(In thousands) Six Months Ended June 30,









2021

2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:













Net income $ 108,219



$ 53,022









Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 12,594



12,927

Depreciation and amortization - marketing and reservation system 12,076



9,585

Franchise agreement acquisition cost amortization 6,294



5,558

Loss on asset disposition and impairments —



1,226

Loss on debt extinguishment —



607

Non-cash stock compensation and other charges 16,295



458

Non-cash interest and other investment (income) loss (6,824)



1,097

Deferred income taxes (3,465)



(27,098)

Equity in net losses from unconsolidated joint ventures, less distributions received 7,398



5,588

Franchise agreement acquisition costs, net of reimbursements (18,078)



(12,567)

Change in working capital and other (32,102)



(48,951)









NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 102,407



1,452









CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:













Investment in property and equipment (23,393)



(21,094)

Investment in intangible assets (2,976)



(830)

Contributions to equity method investments (1,136)



(2,997)

Distributions from equity method investments —



3,113

Proceeds from sale of equity method investments 11,830



—

Purchases of investments, employee benefit plans (931)



(1,932)

Proceeds from sales of investments, employee benefit plans 1,994



1,901

Purchase/issuance of notes receivable (17,918)



(7,730)

Collections of notes receivable 63



63

Other items, net (486)



(27)









NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (32,953)



(29,533)









CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:













Net borrowings pursuant to revolving credit facilities —



170,300

Net borrowings pursuant to term loan —



249,500

Principal payments on long-term debt —



(33,369)

Purchases of treasury stock (5,362)



(54,536)

Dividends paid —



(25,228)

Debt issuance costs —



(492)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options 9,115



2,768









NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES 3,753



308,943









Net change in cash and cash equivalents 73,207



280,862

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (11)



(489)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 234,779



33,766









CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD $ 307,975



$ 314,139





































Exhibit 4 CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING INFORMATION DOMESTIC HOTEL SYSTEM (UNAUDITED)











































For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020

Change











































Average Daily









Average Daily









Average Daily













Rate

Occupancy

RevPAR

Rate

Occupancy

RevPAR

Rate

Occupancy

RevPAR







































Comfort(1)

$ 89.83



57.2 %

$ 51.36



$ 84.20



42.6 %

$ 35.85



6.7 %

1,460 bps

43.3 % Sleep

80.68



56.0 %

45.20



76.92



43.5 %

33.46



4.9 %

1,250 bps

35.1 % Quality

77.41



50.7 %

39.21



71.07



38.7 %

27.49



8.9 %

1,200 bps

42.6 % Clarion(2)

79.03



39.7 %

31.37



72.51



31.4 %

22.75



9.0 %

830 bps

37.9 % Econo Lodge

63.54



48.2 %

30.61



57.15



38.1 %

21.79



11.2 %

1,010 bps

40.5 % Rodeway

63.53



49.6 %

31.49



58.39



40.9 %

23.87



8.8 %

870 bps

31.9 % WoodSpring Suites

49.03



80.1 %

39.26



45.99



69.7 %

32.07



6.6 %

1,040 bps

22.4 % MainStay

75.34



59.5 %

44.83



76.21



51.3 %

39.07



(1.1) %

820 bps

14.7 % Suburban

51.97



70.5 %

36.62



52.52



61.4 %

32.24



(1.0) %

910 bps

13.6 % Cambria Hotels

116.93



50.8 %

59.40



120.89



36.7 %

44.41



(3.3) %

1,410 bps

33.8 % Ascend Hotel Collection

123.91



50.1 %

62.04



115.48



39.7 %

45.89



7.3 %

1,040 bps

35.2 %







































Total

$ 77.09



54.8 %

$ 42.23



$ 71.08



42.7 %

$ 30.33



8.5 %

1,210 bps

39.2 %



































































































































































For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

Change

















Average Daily









Average Daily









Average Daily













Rate

Occupancy

RevPAR

Rate

Occupancy

RevPAR

Rate

Occupancy

RevPAR





































Comfort(1)

$ 96.67



65.3 %

$ 63.11



$ 79.57



36.6 %

$ 29.10



21.5 %

2,870 bps

116.9 % Sleep

86.47



64.2 %

55.54



74.38



37.9 %

28.18



16.3 %

2,630 bps

97.1 % Quality

82.72



59.0 %

48.80



68.97



35.5 %

24.51



19.9 %

2,350 bps

99.1 % Clarion(2)

85.75



46.2 %

39.62



69.24



25.6 %

17.71



23.8 %

2,060 bps

123.7 % Econo Lodge

67.47



54.9 %

37.04



57.05



37.9 %

21.64



18.3 %

1,700 bps

71.2 % Rodeway

67.15



55.4 %

37.18



57.10



40.9 %

23.36



17.6 %

1,450 bps

59.2 % WoodSpring Suites

50.49



85.8 %

43.31



44.96



69.2 %

31.09



12.3 %

1,660 bps

39.3 % MainStay

79.01



67.6 %

53.38



73.82



48.6 %

35.86



7.0 %

1,900 bps

48.9 % Suburban

54.03



75.3 %

40.67



50.79



60.9 %

30.95



6.4 %

1,440 bps

31.4 % Cambria Hotels

127.76



58.6 %

74.82



96.82



24.2 %

23.46



32.0 %

3,440 bps

218.9 % Ascend Hotel Collection

133.07



56.9 %

75.68



109.46



32.2 %

35.24



21.6 %

2,470 bps

114.8 %







































Total

$ 82.72



62.3 %

$ 51.54



$ 67.21



39.1 %

$ 26.27



23.1 %

2,320 bps

96.2 %







































Effective Royalty Rate

















































































For the Quarter Ended





For the Six Months Ended





















June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020





June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

























































System-wide(3)

5.01 %

4.94 %





5.01 %

4.94 %

























































(1) Includes Comfort family of brand extensions including Comfort and Comfort Suites





(2) Includes Clarion family of brand extensions including Clarion and Clarion Pointe





(3) Includes United States and Caribbean countries and territories









































Exhibit 5 CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING INFORMATION DOMESTIC HOTEL SYSTEM (UNAUDITED)











































For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019

Change











































Average Daily









Average Daily









Average Daily













Rate

Occupancy

RevPAR

Rate

Occupancy

RevPAR

Rate

Occupancy

RevPAR







































Comfort(1)

$ 89.83



57.2 %

$ 51.36



$ 95.08



61.6 %

$ 58.62



(5.5) %

(440) bps

(12.4) % Sleep

80.68



56.0 %

45.20



85.49



61.3 %

52.37



(5.6) %

(530) bps

(13.7) % Quality

77.41



50.7 %

39.21



79.12



53.4 %

42.28



(2.2) %

(270) bps

(7.3) % Clarion(2)

79.03



39.7 %

31.37



83.13



49.1 %

40.82



(4.9) %

(940) bps

(23.2) % Econo Lodge

63.54



48.2 %

30.61



62.51



46.9 %

29.34



1.6 %

130 bps

4.3 % Rodeway

63.53



49.6 %

31.49



63.16



48.4 %

30.55



0.6 %

120 bps

3.1 % WoodSpring Suites

49.03



80.1 %

39.26



46.63



76.6 %

35.73



5.1 %

350 bps

9.9 % MainStay

75.34



59.5 %

44.83



85.39



63.4 %

54.10



(11.8) %

(390) bps

(17.1) % Suburban

51.97



70.5 %

36.62



58.77



69.3 %

40.74



(11.6) %

120 bps

(10.1) % Cambria Hotels

116.93



50.8 %

59.40



144.68



68.2 %

98.88



(19.2) %

(1,740) bps

(39.9) % Ascend Hotel Collection

123.91



50.1 %

62.04



121.41



60.0 %

72.84



2.1 %

(990) bps

(14.8) %







































Total

$ 77.09



54.8 %

$ 42.23



$ 80.85



57.2 %

$ 46.26



(4.7) %

(240) bps

(8.7) %



































































































































































For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

Change

















Average Daily









Average Daily









Average Daily













Rate

Occupancy

RevPAR

Rate

Occupancy

RevPAR

Rate

Occupancy

RevPAR





































Comfort(1)

$ 96.67



65.3 %

$ 63.11



$ 98.60



67.3 %

$ 66.34



(2.0) %

-200 bps

(4.9) % Sleep

86.47



64.2 %

55.54



88.08



66.7 %

58.75



(1.8) %

-250 bps

(5.5) % Quality

82.72



59.0 %

48.80



81.69



58.7 %

47.98



1.3 %

30 bps

1.7 % Clarion(2)

85.75



46.2 %

39.62



86.78



54.9 %

47.67



(1.2) %

-870 bps

(16.9) % Econo Lodge

67.47



54.9 %

37.04



64.93



51.6 %

33.51



3.9 %

330 bps

10.5 % Rodeway

67.15



55.4 %

37.18



65.20



52.2 %

34.02



3.0 %

320 bps

9.3 % WoodSpring Suites

50.49



85.8 %

43.31



47.79



78.2 %

37.35



5.6 %

760 bps

16.0 % MainStay

79.01



67.6 %

53.38



87.83



67.9 %

59.62



(10.0) %

-30 bps

(10.5) % Suburban

54.03



75.3 %

40.67



59.15



71.0 %

41.96



(8.7) %

430 bps

(3.1) % Cambria Hotels

127.76



58.6 %

74.82



152.89



74.8 %

114.43



(16.4) %

-1,620 bps

(34.6) % Ascend Hotel Collection

133.07



56.9 %

75.68



125.87



63.3 %

79.70



5.7 %

-640 bps

(5.0) %







































Total

$ 82.72



62.3 %

$ 51.54



$ 83.88



62.1 %

$ 52.11



(1.4) %

20 bps

(1.1) %







































Effective Royalty Rate

















































































For the Quarter Ended





For the Six Months Ended





















June 30, 2021

June 30, 2019





June 30, 2021

June 30, 2019

























































System-wide(3)

5.01 %

4.84 %





5.02 %

4.84 %

























































(1) Includes Comfort family of brand extensions including Comfort and Comfort Suites





(2) Includes Clarion family of brand extensions including Clarion and Clarion Pointe





(3) Includes United States and Caribbean countries and territories



































Exhibit 6 CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL HOTEL AND ROOM SUPPLY DATA (UNAUDITED)









































































































June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

Variance





































Hotels

Rooms

Hotels

Rooms

Hotels

Rooms

%

%

































Comfort(1)

1,661



130,762



1,620



127,583



41



3,179



2.5 %

2.5 % Sleep

411



29,027



399



28,251



12



776



3.0 %

2.7 % Quality

1,681



126,603



1,690



128,909



(9)



(2,306)



(0.5) %

(1.8) % Clarion(2)

180



21,702



179



22,651



1



(949)



0.6 %

(4.2) % Econo Lodge

747



45,096



779



46,992



(32)



(1,896)



(4.1) %

(4.0) % Rodeway

532



30,683



578



33,107



(46)



(2,424)



(8.0) %

(7.3) % WoodSpring Suites

298



35,876



281



33,797



17



2,079



6.0 %

6.2 % MainStay

93



6,559



73



4,629



20



1,930



27.4 %

41.7 % Suburban

69



6,349



60



6,082



9



267



15.0 %

4.4 % Cambria Hotels

58



8,166



51



7,347



7



819



13.7 %

11.1 % Ascend Hotel Collection

225



28,258



207



22,136



18



6,122



8.7 %

27.7 %

































Domestic Franchises(3)

5,955



469,081



5,917



461,484



38



7,597



0.6 %

1.6 %

































International Franchises

1,156



132,164



1,201



135,534



(45)



(3,370)



(3.7) %

(2.5) %

































Total Franchises

7,111



601,245



7,118



597,018



(7)



4,227



(0.1) %

0.7 %

































(1) Includes Comfort family of brand extensions including Comfort and Comfort Suites















(2) Includes Clarion family of brand extensions including Clarion and Clarion Pointe















(3) Includes United States and Caribbean countries and territories





































































Exhibit 7 CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)







































REVENUES, EXCLUDING MARKETING AND RESERVATION ACTIVITIES



























(dollar amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

























2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenues, Excluding Marketing and Reservation Activities





































Total Revenues

$ 278,344

$ 151,733

$ 461,291



$ 369,908



Adjustments:

















Marketing and reservation system revenues

(135,988)

(79,677)

(227,509)



(190,062)



Revenues, excluding marketing and reservation activities

$ 142,356

$ 72,056

$ 233,782



$ 179,846









































ADJUSTED SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES































(dollar amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

























2021

2020

2021

2020





















Total Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

$ 34,470

$ 43,935

$ 64,737



$ 72,318



Mark to market adjustments on non-qualified retirement plan investments

(2,037)

(3,553)

(3,462)



781



Operational restructuring charges

(379)

(7,154)

(724)



(8,518)



Share-based compensation

(3,032)

(1,016)

(5,383)



141



Exceptional allowances attributable to COVID-19

(1,964)

(2,678)

(2,097)



(2,678)



Adjusted Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

$ 27,058

$ 29,534

$ 53,071



$ 62,044























ADJUSTED EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION ("EBITDA") AND ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGINS

















(dollar amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

























2021

2020

2021

2020



















Net income

$ 85,882

$ (2,441)

$ 108,219



$ 53,022



Income tax expense (benefit)

25,972

(437)

32,345



(25,501)



Interest expense

11,691

13,082

23,468



24,462



Interest income

(1,234)

(2,245)

(2,515)



(4,533)



Other (gains) losses

(2,108)

(3,556)

(3,313)



1,173



Loss on extinguishment of debt

—

—

—



607



Equity in operating net loss of affiliates, net of impairments

1,398

3,486

2,590



5,441



Loss on impairment of unconsolidated joint venture

—

—

4,805



—



Gain on sale of unconsolidated joint venture

(2,577)

—

(2,577)



—



Depreciation and amortization

6,232

6,398

12,594



12,927



Loss on impairment of assets

—

1,226

—



1,226



Mark to market adjustments on non-qualified retirement plan investments

2,037

3,553

3,462



(781)



Operational restructuring charges

379

7,154

724



8,518



Share-based compensation

3,032

1,016

5,383



(141)



Exceptional allowances attributable to COVID-19

1,964

2,678

2,097



2,678



Marketing and reservation system reimbursable (surplus) deficit

(22,703)

9,632

(16,051)



29,694



Franchise agreement acquisition costs amortization

1,847

1,579

3,573



3,177

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 111,812

$ 41,125

$ 174,804



$ 111,969























Revenues, excluding marketing and reservation activities

$ 142,356

$ 72,056

$ 233,782



$ 179,846























Adjusted EBITDA margins

78.5%

57.1%

74.8%



62.3%









































ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS)































(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

























2021

2020

2021

2020



















Net income

$ 85,882

$ (2,441)

$ 108,219



$ 53,022

Adjustments:

















Loss on impairment of assets

—

539

—



1,037



Loss on impairment of unconsolidated joint venture

—

—

3,694



—



Loss on extinguishment of debt

—

—

—



513



Gain on sale of interest in unconsolidated joint venture

(1,976)

—

(1,981)



—



Operational restructuring costs

283

3,196

542



7,229



Exceptional allowances attributable to COVID-19

1,506

1,176

1,613



2,264



Marketing and reservation system reimbursable (surplus) deficit

(17,406)

4,231

(12,341)



25,106



Foreign tax benefit on international restructuring

—

—

—



(30,572)

Adjusted Net Income

$ 68,289

$ 6,701

$ 99,746



$ 58,599









































Diluted Earnings Per Share

$ 1.53

$ (0.04)

$ 1.93



$ 0.95

Adjustments:

















Loss on impairment of assets

—

0.01

—



0.02



Loss on impairment of unconsolidated joint venture

—

—

0.07



—



Loss on extinguishment of debt

—

—

—



0.01



Gain on sale of interest in unconsolidated joint venture

(0.04)

—

(0.04)



—



Operational restructuring costs

0.01

0.06

0.01



0.13



Exceptional allowances attributable to COVID-19

0.03

0.02

0.03



0.04



Marketing and reservation system reimbursable (surplus) deficit

(0.31)

0.08

(0.22)



0.45



Foreign tax benefit on international restructuring

—

—

—



(0.55)

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS)

$ 1.22

$ 0.13

$ 1.78



$ 1.05



























































SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.choicehotels.com

