Choice Hotels International Reports Strong Third Quarter 2024 Results

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), one of the world's leading lodging franchisors, today reported its third quarter 2024 results.

Highlights include:

Total revenues reached $428.0 million for third quarter 2024, a quarterly record and a 1% increase compared to the same period of 2023.

for third quarter 2024, a quarterly record and a 1% increase compared to the same period of 2023. Net income increased 15% to $105.7 million for third quarter 2024, representing diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.22 , a quarterly record and a 23% increase compared to the same period of 2023.

for third quarter 2024, representing diluted earnings per share (EPS) of , a quarterly record and a 23% increase compared to the same period of 2023. Third quarter 2024 adjusted net income, excluding certain items described in Exhibit 7, increased 15% to $106.2 million compared to the same period of 2023, and adjusted diluted EPS increased 23% to a record of $2.23 compared to the same period of 2023.

compared to the same period of 2023, and adjusted diluted EPS increased 23% to a record of compared to the same period of 2023. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for third quarter 2024 grew to a quarterly record of $177.6 million , a 14% increase compared to the same period of 2023.

, a 14% increase compared to the same period of 2023. Global pipeline as of September 30, 2024 , increased 11% to a third quarter record of over 110,000 rooms from September 30, 2023 , highlighted by a 54% increase for conversion rooms. Domestic rooms pipeline as of September 30, 2024 , increased by 10% since September 30, 2023 , including a 68% increase for conversion rooms.

, increased 11% to a third quarter record of over 110,000 rooms from , highlighted by a 54% increase for conversion rooms. Domestic rooms pipeline as of , increased by 10% since , including a 68% increase for conversion rooms. Global hotel openings for third quarter 2024 increased by 75% compared to the same period of 2023.

The company's unit and room growth as of September 30, 2024 , accelerated across its domestic and international portfolio from June 30, 2024 . The company's upscale, extended stay, and midscale rooms portfolio, as of September 30, 2024 , increased by 1.8% globally since September 30, 2023 .

, accelerated across its domestic and international portfolio from . The company's upscale, extended stay, and midscale rooms portfolio, as of , increased by 1.8% globally since . The international portfolio as of September 30, 2024 , expanded by 3.8% in the number of rooms, highlighted by international hotel openings that tripled in third quarter 2024 compared to the same period of 2023.

, expanded by 3.8% in the number of rooms, highlighted by international hotel openings that tripled in third quarter 2024 compared to the same period of 2023. The company repurchased 2.9 million shares of common stock for $352.9 million year-to-date through September 30, 2024 , representing over 6% of the company's market capitalization at the beginning of the year.

year-to-date through , representing over 6% of the company's market capitalization at the beginning of the year. The company is increasing midpoint of its guidance for net income, adjusted EBITDA, diluted EPS, and adjusted diluted EPS for full-year 2024.

"Choice Hotels generated another quarter of record financial performance, demonstrating the successful execution of our growth strategy and giving us the confidence to raise our full-year guidance," said Patrick Pacious, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We accelerated our unit growth, increased our global pipeline to new levels, expanded our international reach, and significantly grew the size of our rewards program. The positive momentum we have created and the strength of our versatile business model bolsters our ability to continue to deliver sustained top-line and earnings growth while returning significant capital to shareholders."

Financial Performance

Total revenues excluding reimbursable revenue from franchised and managed properties, calculated as total revenues net of reimbursable revenue of $171.8 million , increased 17% to $256.1 million for the third quarter 2024 compared to the same period of 2023.

, increased 17% to for the third quarter 2024 compared to the same period of 2023. Platform and procurement services fees increased 4% to $16.2 million for third quarter 2024 compared to the same period of 2023.

for third quarter 2024 compared to the same period of 2023. Third quarter 2024 domestic effective royalty rate increased 6 basis points to 5.05% compared to the same period of 2023.

Domestic revenue per available room (RevPAR) decreased 250 basis points for the three-month period ended September 30, 2024 , compared to the same period of 2023. Domestic occupancy levels for the three-month period ended September 30, 2024 , improved by 80 basis points from the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Development

The company's total domestic system size increased to nearly 6,300 hotels representing over 495,000 rooms as of September 30, 2024 . The company's domestic upscale, extended stay, and midscale portfolio increased 1.3% for hotels and increased 1.1% for rooms since September 30, 2023. The domestic extended stay hotels portfolio grew by 11.2% since September 30, 2023, driven by increases in each of the company's brands.

. The company's domestic upscale, extended stay, and midscale portfolio increased 1.3% for hotels and increased 1.1% for rooms since September 30, 2023. The domestic extended stay hotels portfolio grew by 11.2% since September 30, 2023, driven by increases in each of the company's brands. The company's international rooms pipeline as of September 30, 2024 increased by 21% compared to the same period of 2023.

increased by 21% compared to the same period of 2023. The company opened 190 domestic hotel openings year-to-date through September 30, 2024 , a 19% increase compared to the same period of 2023. Of the domestic franchise agreements executed for conversion hotels over the trailing twelve months ending September 30, 2024 , 141 opened in the same year, a 17% increase over the comparable period of the prior year.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of September 30, 2024, the company had a total available liquidity of $675.6 million, including available borrowing capacity and cash and equivalents. During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, the company generated cash flows from operating activities of $122.9 million and $236.5 million, respectively.

Shareholder Returns

During the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the company paid cash dividends totaling $42.5 million.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the company repurchased 2.9 million shares of common stock for $352.9 million under its stock repurchase program and through repurchases from employees in connection with tax withholding and option exercises relating to awards under the company's equity incentive plans.

As of September 30, 2024, the company had 4.0 million shares of common stock remaining under the current share repurchase authorization.

Outlook

The outlook information below includes forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures, which management uses in forecasting performance. The adjusted numbers in the company's outlook below exclude the net surplus or deficit generated from reimbursable revenue from franchised and managed properties, due diligence and transition costs, additional repurchases of company stock, and other items:



Full-Year 2024 Prior Outlook Net Income $276 – $284 million $260 – $272 million Adjusted Net Income $323 – $331 million $309.5 – $321.5 million Adjusted EBITDA $590 – $600 million $580 – $600 million Diluted EPS $5.74 – $5.91 $5.40 – $5.65 Adjusted Diluted EPS $6.70 – $6.87 $6.40 – $6.65 Effective Income Tax Rate 24.0 % 24.5 %







Full-Year 2024 Prior Outlook vs. Full-Year 2023 Domestic RevPAR Growth -2% to -1% -3.5% to -1.5% Domestic Effective Royalty Rate Growth Mid-single digits Mid-single digits Domestic Net Unit Growth Approximately 2% Approximately 2% (upscale, extended stay, and midscale brands)





Webcast and Conference Call

Choice Hotels International will conduct a live webcast to discuss the company's third quarter 2024 earnings results on November 4, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. on the company's investor relations website, www.investor.choicehotels.com, accessible via the Events and Presentations tab.

A conference call will also be available. Participants may listen to the call by dialing (800) 549-8228 domestically or (646) 564-2877 internationally using conference ID 91747.

A replay and transcript of the event will be available on the company's investor relations website within 24 hours at www.investor.choicehotels.com/events-and-presentations.

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world, with over 7,500 hotels, representing nearly 635,000 rooms, in 45 countries and territories as of September 30, 2024. A diverse portfolio of 22 brands that range from full-service upper upscale properties to midscale, extended stay, and economy enables Choice® to meet travelers' needs in more places and for more occasions while driving more value for franchise owners and shareholders. The award-winning Choice Privileges® rewards program and co-brand credit card options provide members with a fast and easy way to earn reward nights and personalized perks. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth herein includes "forward-looking statements." Certain, but not necessarily all, of such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "expect," "estimate," "believe," "anticipate," "should," "will," "forecast," "plan," "project," "assume," or similar words of futurity. All statements other than historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current beliefs, assumptions, and expectations regarding future events, which in turn are based on information currently available to management. Such statements may relate to projections of Choice's revenue, expenses, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, earnings, debt levels, ability to repay outstanding indebtedness, payment of dividends, repurchases of common stock and other financial and operational measures, including occupancy and open hotels, RevPAR, and Choice's liquidity, among other matters. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors.

Several factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, changes to general, domestic and foreign economic conditions, including access to liquidity and capital; changes in consumer demand and confidence, including consumer discretionary spending and the demand for travel, transient and group business; the timing and amount of future dividends and share repurchases; future domestic or global outbreaks of epidemics, pandemics or contagious diseases or fear of such outbreaks, and the related impact on the global hospitality industry, particularly but not exclusively the U.S. travel market; changes in law and regulation applicable to the travel, lodging or franchising industries, including with respect to the status of the company's relationship with employees of our franchisees; foreign currency fluctuations; impairments or declines in the value of the company's assets; operating risks common in the travel, lodging or franchising industries; changes to the desirability of our brands as viewed by hotel operators and customers; changes to the terms or termination of our contracts with franchisees and our relationships with our franchisees; our ability to keep pace with improvements in technology utilized for marketing and reservations systems and other operating systems; our ability to grow our franchise system; exposure to risks related to our hotel development, financing and ownership activities; exposures to risks associated with our investments in new businesses; fluctuations in the supply and demand for hotel rooms; our ability to realize anticipated benefits from acquired businesses; impairments or losses relating to acquired businesses; the level of acceptance of alternative growth strategies we may implement; the impact of inflation; cyber security and data breach risks; climate change and sustainability related concerns; ownership and financing activities; hotel closures or financial difficulties of our franchisees; operating risks associated with our international operations; labor shortages; the outcome of litigation; and our ability to effectively manage our indebtedness and secure our indebtedness. These and other risk factors are discussed in detail in the company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measurements and Other Definitions

The company evaluates its operations utilizing the performance metrics of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, and adjusted EPS, which are all non-GAAP financial measurements. These measures, which are reconciled to the comparable GAAP measures in Exhibits 6 and 7, should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or liquidity as promulgated under or authorized by GAAP, such as net income and EPS. The company's calculation of these measurements may be different from the calculations used by other companies and comparability may therefore be limited. We discuss management's reasons for reporting these non-GAAP measures and how each non-GAAP measure is calculated below.

In addition to the specific adjustments noted below with respect to each measure, the adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS presented herein also exclude restructuring of the company's operations including employee severance benefit, income taxes and legal costs, acquisition related to business combination, due diligence and, transition costs, expenses associated with legal claims, loss on the sale of equity securities, net of dividend income purchased in contemplation of the proposed acquisition of Wyndham Hotels, global ERP system implementation and related costs, performance under limited debt payment guaranties and gain on sale of a hotel owned through an unconsolidated joint venture to allow for period-over-period comparison of ongoing core operations before the impact of these discrete and infrequent charges.

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization and Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization: EBITDA reflects net income excluding the impact of interest expense, interest income, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, impairments and gains on sale of business and assets, other (gains) and losses, equity in net income (loss) of unconsolidated affiliates and gain on extinguishment of debt. Adjusted EBITDA, presented herein, is calculated as EBITDA, as previously defined, further adjusted to exclude certain items, including, mark-to-market adjustments on non-qualified retirement plan investments, share based compensation expense (benefit) and surplus or deficits generated by reimbursable revenue from franchised and managed properties. We consider EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA to be an indicator of operating performance because it measures our ability to service debt, fund capital expenditures, and expand our business. We also use these measures, as do analysts, lenders, investors, and others, to evaluate companies because it excludes certain items that can vary widely across industries or among companies within the same industry. For example, interest expense can be dependent on a company's capital structure, debt levels, and credit ratings, and share based compensation expense (benefit) is dependent on the design of compensation plans in place and the usage of them. Accordingly, the impact of interest expense and share based compensation expense (benefit) on earnings can vary significantly among companies. The tax positions of companies can also vary because of their differing abilities to take advantage of tax benefits and because of the tax policies of the jurisdictions in which they operate. As a result, effective tax rates and provision for income taxes can vary considerably among companies. These measures also exclude depreciation and amortization because companies utilize productive assets of different ages and use different methods of both acquiring and depreciating productive assets or amortizing franchise-agreement acquisition costs. These differences can result in considerable variability in the relative asset costs and estimated lives and, therefore, the depreciation and amortization expense among companies. Mark-to-market adjustments on non-qualified retirement-plan investments recorded in selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses are excluded from adjusted EBITDA, as the company accounts for these investments in accordance with accounting for deferred-compensation arrangements when investments are held in a rabbi trust and invested. Changes in the fair value of the investments are recognized as both compensation expense in SG&A and other gains and losses. As a result, the changes in the fair value of the investments do not have a material impact on the company's net income. Surpluses and deficits generated from reimbursable revenues from franchised and managed properties are excluded, as the company's franchise and management agreements require these revenues to be used exclusively for expenses associated with providing franchise and management services, such as central reservation systems, hotel employee and operating costs, reservation delivery and national marketing and media advertising. Franchised and managed property owners are required to reimburse the company for any deficits generated from these activities and the company is required to spend any surpluses generated in future periods. Since these activities will be managed to break-even over time, quarterly or annual surpluses and deficits have been excluded from the measurements utilized to assess the company's operating performance.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share: Adjusted net income and EPS exclude the impact of surpluses or deficits generated from reimbursable revenue from franchised and managed properties and gains on extinguishment of debt. Surpluses and deficits generated from reimbursable revenue from franchised and managed properties are excluded, as the company's franchise agreements require these revenues to be used exclusively for expenses associated with providing franchised and managed services, such as central reservation systems, hotel employee and operating costs, reservation delivery and national marketing and media advertising. Franchised and managed property owners are required to reimburse the company for any deficits generated from activities and the company is required to spend any surpluses generated in future periods. Since these activities will be managed to break-even over time, quarterly or annual surpluses and deficits have been excluded from the measurements utilized to assess the company's operating performance. We consider adjusted net income and adjusted EPS to be indicators of operating performance because excluding these items allows for period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations.

Occupancy: Occupancy represents the total number of room nights sold divided by the total number of room nights available at a hotel for a given period. Occupancy measures the utilization of the hotels' available capacity. Management uses occupancy to gauge demand at a specific hotel or group of hotels in a given period. The company calculates occupancy based on information as reported by its franchisees. To accurately reflect occupancy, the company may revise its prior years' operating statistics for the most current information provided.

Average Daily Rate (ADR): ADR represents hotel room revenue divided by the total number of room nights sold for a given period. ADR measures the average room price attained by a hotel and ADR trends provide useful information concerning the pricing environment and the nature of the customer base of a hotel or group of hotels. ADR is a commonly used performance measure in the industry, and management uses ADR to assess pricing levels that the company is able to generate. The company calculates ADR based on information as reported by its franchisees. To accurately reflect ADR, the company may revise its prior years' operating statistics for the most current information provided.

RevPAR: RevPAR is calculated by dividing hotel room revenue by the total number of room nights available to guests for a given period. Management considers RevPAR to be a meaningful indicator of hotel performance and therefore company royalty and system revenues as it provides a metric correlated to the two key drivers of operations at a hotel: occupancy and ADR. The company calculates RevPAR based on information as reported by its franchisees. To accurately reflect RevPAR, the company may revise its prior years' operating statistics for the most current information provided. RevPAR is also a useful indicator in measuring performance over comparable periods.

Pipeline: Pipeline is defined as hotels awaiting conversion, under construction or approved for development, and master development agreements committing owners to future franchise development.

Choice Hotels International, Inc.















Exhibit 1 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income



















(Unaudited)

































































(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,











Variance









Variance



2024

2023

$

%

2024

2023

$

% REVENUES































Royalty, licensing and management fees

$ 147,151

$ 148,512

$ (1,361)

(1) %

$ 394,431

$ 396,503

$ (2,072)

(1) % Initial franchise fees

5,866

6,194

(328)

(5) %

19,133

21,240

(2,107)

(10) % Platform and procurement services fees

16,178

15,542

636

4 %

58,060

58,186

(126)

— % Owned hotels

31,936

26,239

5,697

22 %

85,345

74,075

11,270

15 % Other

13,857

11,436

2,421

21 %

45,251

33,211

12,040

36 % Other revenues from franchised and managed properties

212,976

217,634

(4,658)

(2) %

592,849

602,554

(9,705)

(2) % Total revenues

427,964

425,557

2,407

1 %

1,195,069

1,185,769

9,300

1 %

































OPERATING EXPENSES































Selling, general and administrative

49,077

44,042

5,035

11 %

162,697

151,387

11,310

7 % Business combination, diligence and transition costs

984

10,871

(9,887)

(91) %

17,723

30,613

(12,890)

(42) % Depreciation and amortization

10,861

9,633

1,228

13 %

32,623

29,468

3,155

11 % Owned hotels

22,343

18,628

3,715

20 %

62,370

53,924

8,446

16 % Other expenses from franchised and managed properties

192,916

207,341

(14,425)

(7) %

575,102

583,095

(7,993)

(1) % Total operating expenses

276,181

290,515

(14,334)

(5) %

850,515

848,487

2,028

— %

































Operating income

151,783

135,042

16,741

12 %

344,554

337,282

7,272

2 %

































OTHER EXPENSES AND INCOME, NET































Interest expense

22,038

16,168

5,870

36 %

66,064

46,522

19,542

42 % Interest income

(2,411)

(1,897)

(514)

27 %

(6,557)

(5,836)

(721)

12 % Loss on extinguishment of debt

331

—

331

NM

331

—

331

NM Other (gain) loss

(4,013)

1,343

(5,356)

(399) %

(133)

(2,752)

2,619

(95) % Equity in net gain of affiliates

(1,310)

(1,801)

491

(27) %

(9,088)

(1,923)

(7,165)

373 % Total other expenses and income, net

14,635

13,813

822

6 %

50,617

36,011

14,606

41 %

































Income before income taxes

137,148

121,229

15,919

13 %

293,937

301,271

(7,334)

(2) % Income tax expense

31,432

29,205

2,227

8 %

70,076

71,717

(1,641)

(2) % Net income

$ 105,716

$ 92,024

$ 13,692

15 %

$ 223,861

$ 229,554

$ (5,693)

(2) %

































Basic earnings per share

$ 2.24

$ 1.83

$ 0.41

22 %

$ 4.64

$ 4.51

$ 0.13

3 %

































Diluted earnings per share

$ 2.22

$ 1.81

$ 0.41

23 %

$ 4.61

$ 4.47

$ 0.14

3 %

Choice Hotels International, Inc.





Exhibit 2 Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets







(Unaudited)





















(In thousands)

September 30,

December 31,







2024

2023













ASSETS







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 58,565

$ 26,754 Accounts receivable, net

210,925

195,896 Other current assets

69,112

73,880

Total current assets

338,602

296,530













Property and equipment, net

580,021

493,478 Operating lease right-of-use assets

81,987

85,101 Goodwill

220,187

220,187 Intangible assets, net

863,811

811,075 Notes receivable, net of allowances

99,722

78,900 Investments in equity securities, at fair value

—

116,374 Investments for employee benefit plans, at fair value

47,788

39,751 Investments in affiliates

109,732

70,579 Other assets

202,196

182,824















Total assets

$ 2,544,046

$ 2,394,799













LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' (DEFICIT) EQUITY







Accounts payable

$ 152,781

$ 131,284 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

122,172

109,248 Deferred revenue

103,194

108,316 Current portion of long-term debt

—

499,268 Liability for guest loyalty program

100,639

94,574

Total current liabilities

478,786

942,690









Long-term debt

1,810,731

1,068,751 Long-term deferred revenue

132,332

133,501 Deferred compensation & retirement plan obligations

53,361

45,657 Operating lease liabilities

109,930

109,483 Liability for guest loyalty program

46,797

43,266 Other liabilities

8,261

15,853













Total liabilities

2,640,198

2,359,201















Total shareholders' (deficit) equity

(96,152)

35,598















Total liabilities and shareholders' (deficit) equity

$ 2,544,046

$ 2,394,799

Choice Hotels International, Inc.



Exhibit 3 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows





(Unaudited)













(In thousands) Nine months ended September 30,

2024

2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES





Net income $ 223,861

$ 229,554 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 32,623

29,468 Depreciation and amortization – other expenses from franchised and managed properties 20,236

27,544 Franchise agreement acquisition cost amortization 20,584

14,616 Non-cash share-based compensation and other charges 32,445

34,670 Non-cash interest, investments, and affiliate income, net (7,529)

(1,709) Deferred income taxes (21,086)

(4,315) Equity in net loss (gain) of affiliates, less distributions received 56

(621) Franchise agreement acquisition costs, net of reimbursements (84,085)

(72,867) Change in working capital and other 19,435

(9,150) Net cash provided by operating activities 236,540

247,190 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES





Investments in other property and equipment (33,620)

(35,933) Investments in owned hotel properties (81,239)

(45,470) Contributions to investments in affiliates (47,695)

(24,573) Issuances of notes receivable (24,405)

(4,319) Distributions from sales of affiliates 15,850

868 Collections of notes receivable 2,277

9,923 Proceeds from sales of equity securities 108,149

— Other items, net (2,680)

(3,761) Net cash used in investing activities (63,363)

(103,265) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES





Net borrowings pursuant to revolving credit facilities 154,500

191,500 Proceeds from the issuance of long-term debt 593,574

— Repayment of long-term debt (500,000)

— Debt issuance costs (8,069)

(755) Purchases of treasury stock (348,964)

(304,400) Dividends paid (42,488)

(42,073) Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 9,279

6,719 Net cash used in financing activities (142,168)

(149,009) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 31,009

(5,084) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 802

(50) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 26,754

41,566 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 58,565

$ 36,432



































Exhibit 4 CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING INFORMATION DOMESTIC HOTEL SYSTEM (UNAUDITED)











































For the three months ended September 30, 2024

For the three months ended September 30, 2023

Change



Average Daily









Average Daily









Average Daily













Rate

Occupancy

RevPAR

Rate

Occupancy

RevPAR

Rate

Occupancy

RevPAR Upscale & Above (1)

$ 159.88

64.2 %

$ 102.69

$ 160.49

63.0 %

$ 101.17

(0.4) %

120 bps

1.5 % Midscale & Upper Midscale (2)

106.57

61.0 %

65.04

107.75

62.2 %

67.04

(1.1) %

(120) bps

(3.0) % Extended Stay (3)

65.45

73.3 %

47.99

64.65

74.5 %

48.17

1.2 %

(120) bps

(0.4) % Economy (4)

75.69

50.5 %

38.20

76.97

51.6 %

39.73

(1.7) %

(110) bps

(3.8) % Total

$ 102.10

61.1 %

$ 62.41

$ 103.31

61.9 %

$ 63.99

(1.2) %

(80) bps

(2.5) %











































For the nine months ended September 30, 2024

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023

Change



Average Daily









Average Daily









Average Daily













Rate

Occupancy

RevPAR

Rate

Occupancy

RevPAR

Rate

Occupancy

RevPAR Upscale & Above (1)

$ 153.87

59.1 %

$ 91.01

$ 152.59

58.2 %

$ 88.82

0.8 %

90 bps

2.5 % Midscale & Upper Midscale (2)

101.86

57.0 %

58.04

102.90

58.3 %

60.00

(1.0) %

(130) bps

(3.3) % Extended Stay (3)

63.84

72.1 %

46.04

64.28

73.5 %

47.24

(0.7) %

(140) bps

(2.5) % Economy (4)

71.83

47.6 %

34.20

72.65

49.0 %

35.57

(1.1) %

(140) bps

(3.8) % Total

$ 97.45

57.4 %

$ 55.93

$ 98.59

58.3 %

$ 57.50

(1.2) %

(90) bps

(2.7) %







































Effective Royalty Rate

































For the three months ended





For the nine months ended





















September 30,

2024

September 30,

2023





September 30,

2024

September 30,

2023

















System-wide

5.05 %

4.99 %





5.05 %

4.99 %

























































(1) Includes Ascend Hotel Collection, Cambria, Park Plaza, Radisson, Radisson Blu, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson RED brands. (2) Includes Clarion, Comfort Inn, Country Inn, Park Inn, Quality Inn, Radisson Inn, and Sleep Inn brands. (3) Includes Everhome Suites, Mainstay Suites, Suburban Studios, and WoodSpring Suites brands. (4) Includes Econo Lodge and Rodeway brands.





























Exhibit 5 CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL HOTEL AND ROOM SUPPLY DATA (UNAUDITED)





































September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023

Variance



Hotels

Rooms

Hotels

Rooms

Hotels

%

Rooms

% Ascend Hotel Collection

201

22,957

208

23,187

(7)

(3.4) %

(230)

(1.0) % Cambria Hotels

75

10,226

69

9,398

6

8.7 %

828

8.8 % Radisson(1)

61

14,296

66

15,499

(5)

(7.6) %

(1,203)

(7.8) % Comfort(2)

1,669

131,205

1,667

131,027

2

0.1 %

178

0.1 % Quality

1,623

118,361

1,614

119,067

9

0.6 %

(706)

(0.6) % Country

418

33,327

427

33,996

(9)

(2.1) %

(669)

(2.0) % Sleep

421

29,610

430

30,331

(9)

(2.1) %

(721)

(2.4) % Clarion(3)

188

19,763

182

19,763

6

3.3 %

—

— % Park Inn

25

2,818

4

363

21

525.0 %

2,455

676.3 % WoodSpring

249

29,989

231

27,862

18

7.8 %

2,127

7.6 % MainStay

132

9,459

124

8,503

8

6.5 %

956

11.2 % Suburban

110

9,178

91

7,954

19

20.9 %

1,224

15.4 % Everhome

6

685

1

98

5

500.0 %

587

599.0 % Econo Lodge

650

37,955

671

39,429

(21)

(3.1) %

(1,474)

(3.7) % Rodeway

450

25,365

471

26,557

(21)

(4.5) %

(1,192)

(4.5) % Domestic Franchises

6,278

495,194

6,256

493,034

22

0.4 %

2,160

0.4 %

































International Franchises

1,237

139,758

1,207

134,660

30

2.5 %

5,098

3.8 %

































Total Franchises

7,515

634,952

7,463

627,694

52

0.7 %

7,258

1.2 %

































(1) Includes Radisson, Radisson Blu, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Red brands.















(2) Includes Comfort family of brand extensions including Comfort Inn and Comfort Suites.















(3) Includes Clarion family of brand extensions including Clarion and Clarion Pointe.















Exhibit 6 CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)



















EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION ("EBITDA") AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (dollar amounts in thousands)

Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,





2024

2023

2024

2023



















Net income

$ 105,716

$ 92,024

$ 223,861

$ 229,554

Income tax expense

31,432

29,205

70,076

71,717

Interest expense

22,038

16,168

66,064

46,522

Interest income

(2,411)

(1,897)

(6,557)

(5,836)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

331

—

331

—

Other (gain) loss

(4,013)

1,343

(133)

(2,752)

Equity in net gain of affiliates

(1,310)

(1,801)

(9,088)

(1,923)

Depreciation and amortization

10,861

9,633

32,623

29,468 EBITDA

$ 162,644

$ 144,675

$ 377,177

$ 366,750

Share-based compensation

5,425

5,890

15,484

16,503

Mark to market adjustments on non-qualified retirement plan investments

2,533

(913)

7,185

2,955

Franchise agreement acquisition costs amortization and charges

4,011

2,972

11,592

8,368

Net reimbursable deficit (surplus) from franchised and managed properties

1,148

(7,889)

30,703

(13,150)

Global ERP system implementation and related costs

586

—

586

—

Business combination, diligence and transition costs

984

10,871

17,723

30,613

Operational restructuring charges

255

275

788

1,844

Limited payment guarantee charge

—

—

—

1,551

Expenses associated with legal claims

—

—

2,430

— Adjusted EBITDA

$ 177,586

$ 155,881

$ 463,668

$ 415,434



















ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS)



(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,





2024

2023

2024

2023



















Net income

$ 105,716

$ 92,024

$ 223,861

$ 229,554

Loss on extinguishment of debt

250

—

250

—

(Gain) Loss on investments in equity securities, net of dividend income

(635)

—

5,076

—

Net reimbursable (surplus) deficit from franchised and managed properties

(538)

(7,975)

18,660

(15,525)

Business combination, diligence and transition costs

794

8,169

13,398

23,113

Operational restructuring charges

194

204

596

1,392

Limited payment guarantee charge

—

—

—

1,174

Expenses associated with legal claims

—

—

1,830

—

Gain on sale of an affiliate

—

—

(5,446)

—

Global ERP system implementation and related costs

443

—

443

— Adjusted Net Income

$ 106,224

$ 92,422

$ 258,668

$ 239,708



















Diluted Earnings Per Share

$ 2.22

$ 1.81

$ 4.61

$ 4.47

Loss on extinguishment of debt

0.01

—

0.01

—

(Gain) Loss on investments in equity securities, net of dividend income

(0.01)

—

0.10

—

Net reimbursable (surplus) deficit from franchised and managed properties

(0.02)

(0.15)

0.37

(0.30)

Business combination, diligence and transition costs

0.02

0.16

0.28

0.45

Operational restructuring charges

—

—

0.01

0.03

Limited payment guarantee charge

—

—

—

0.02

Expenses associated with legal claims

—

—

0.04

—

Gain on sale of an affiliate

—

—

(0.11)

—

Global ERP system implementation and related costs

0.01

—

0.01

— Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS)

$ 2.23

$ 1.82

$ 5.32

$ 4.67







Exhibit 7 CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - 2024 OUTLOOK (UNAUDITED)























Guidance represents the company's range of estimated outcomes for the full year ended December 31, 2024











EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA







(in thousands)

Full Year

Full Year





Lower Range

Upper Range











Net income

$ 276,000

$ 284,000

Income tax expense

86,700

88,500

Interest expense

88,000

88,000

Interest income

(8,400)

(8,400)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

300

300

Other gain

(500)

(500)

Equity in net gain of affiliates

(10,000)

(9,800)

Depreciation and amortization

51,900

51,900 EBITDA

$ 484,000

$ 494,000

Share-based compensation

20,800

20,800

Mark to market adjustments on non-qualified retirement plan investments

7,100

7,100

Franchise agreement acquisition costs amortization

15,200

15,400

Net reimbursable deficit from franchised and managed properties

39,600

39,600

Global ERP system implementation and related costs

1,700

1,700

Business combination, diligence and transition costs

18,300

18,100

Operational restructuring charges

800

800

Expenses associated with legal claims

2,500

2,500 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 590,000

$ 600,000











ADJUSTED NET INCOME & DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS)







(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Full Year

Full Year





Lower Range

Upper Range











Net income

$ 276,000

$ 284,000

Loss on extinguishment of debt

200

200

Loss on investments in equity securities, net of dividend income

5,100

5,100

Net reimbursable deficit from franchised and managed properties

29,800

29,800

Business combination, diligence and transition costs

13,600

13,600

Operational restructuring charges

600

600

Expenses associated with legal claims

1,800

1,800

Gain on sale of an affiliate

(5,300)

(5,300)

Global ERP system implementation and related costs

1,200

1,200 Adjusted Net Income

$ 323,000

$ 331,000











Diluted Earnings Per Share

$ 5.74

$ 5.91

Loss on extinguishment of debt

0.01

0.01

Loss on investments in equity securities, net of dividend income

0.11

0.11

Net reimbursable deficit from franchised and managed properties

0.61

0.61

Business combination, diligence and transition costs

0.28

0.28

Operational restructuring charges

0.01

0.01

Expenses associated with legal claims

0.04

0.04

Gain on sale of an affiliate

(0.11)

(0.11)

Global ERP system implementation and related costs

0.01

0.01 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS)

$ 6.70

$ 6.87

