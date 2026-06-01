Choice Hotels International Strengthens Extended Stay Leadership with 30th Everhome Suites Opening

Everhome Suites Georgetown, located outside of Austin, exemplifies the brand's success in markets with strong, repeatable drivers. The Georgetown area is fueled by corporate and project-based demand from major local employers—such as Dell Technologies, Whole Foods Market, and Southwestern University—in addition to continued manufacturing expansion tied to large-scale developments, further reinforcing the appetite for extended stay in the region. Guests also benefit from proximity to Inner Spaced Cavern, Blue Hole Park, and Lake Georgetown.

"As extended stay continues to evolve, success increasingly belongs to companies that can pair scale with deep segment expertise," said Matt McElhare, Vice President and Extended Stay Segment Lead, Choice Hotels International. "The opening of our 30th Everhome Suites is more than a brand milestone – it's another example of Choice Hotels' leadership in extended stay and our ability to execute in a competitive environment. Our platform is designed to grow alongside long-stay demand – combining disciplined operations with a scalable model that helps owners capture opportunity and deliver long-term, reliable performance."

The Georgetown, Texas opening is part of a broader wave of growth, with additional recent openings in Panama City Beach, Florida and Stockbridge, Georgia to further demonstrate Everhome Suites' national momentum. These projects highlight the brand's expanding geographic footprint along with repeat developer and operator relationships.

Beyond the milestone, this achievement reflects Choice Hotels' sustained leadership, scale, and momentum in extended stay, built through years of investment in a dedicated operating platform. With eight Everhome Suites under construction, and 40 in the pipeline as of Q1 2026— the brand's rapid expansion of thoughtfully designed rooms and amenities reflects a focus on fundamentals that are durable and nationally consistent—supported by corporate project work, manufacturing growth, and relocation activity. With close to 600 extended stay hotels across the segment, Choice Hotels offers guests options for a variety of stay occasions and needs while providing owners with the benefit of one of the industry's largest extended stay platforms.

Created for travelers seeking apartment-style accommodations during longer stays, Everhome Suites' recently redesigned prototype features spacious suites with fully equipped kitchens, contemporary design, and thoughtfully curated amenities that help guests feel at home while traveling. The brand delivers a true midscale extended-stay experience, combining the comfort and convenience of residential living with the service and reliability of a hotel stay.

For more information on Everhome Suites development opportunities, visit

www.choicehotels.com/everhome-suites.

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world, with over 7,500 hotels, representing more than 650,000 rooms, in 51 countries and territories. A wide-ranging portfolio of 22 brands that includes full-service upper upscale, midscale, extended stay, and economy properties enables Choice® to meet travelers' needs in more places and for more occasions while driving more value for franchise owners and shareholders. The award-winning Choice Privileges® rewards program and co-brand credit card options provide members with a fast and easy way to earn reward nights and personalized perks. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

Everhome Suites®: Closer to Home

The Everhome Suites brand provides a Closer to Home™ experience that enables guests to live life on their terms during longer-term stays. The new construction midscale hotels are designed to help extended stay guests maintain routine on the road with spacious suites with long stay amenities featuring fully equipped kitchens, spa-style bathrooms, and customizable "me" spaces, including movable workstations, full-size closets, and additional storage. Everhome Suites properties have modern and sophisticated public spaces, 24/7 fitness centers with Peloton bikes, guest laundry facilities, free Wi-Fi, and self-service marketplaces with a variety of fresh and frozen meal and grocery options. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com/everhome-suites.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" about future events, including anticipated hotel openings, development pipeline growth, and brand expansion. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including changes in economic conditions, travel demand, development timelines, and other factors discussed in Choice Hotels International's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements, and Choice undertakes no obligation to update them.

Addendum

This is not an offering. No offer or sale of a franchise will be made except by a Franchise Disclosure Document first filed and registered with applicable state authorities. A copy of the Franchise Disclosure Document can be obtained through contacting Choice Hotels International at 915 Meeting Street, Suite 600, North Bethesda, MD 20852, or by email at [email protected].

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.