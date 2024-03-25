Choice Hotels Promotes Sireesha Kunduri to Chief of Product Engineering

Choice Hotels International, Inc.

25 Mar, 2024, 09:00 ET

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), one of the world's largest lodging franchisors and a leader in hospitality technology, announced today that it has promoted Sireesha Kunduri to Chief of Product Engineering.

In her new role, Kunduri will head up the software product delivery functions within Choice's Technology Team, in support of its diverse portfolio of hotel brands, revenue management, membership rewards, and more. Kunduri joined Choice in 2016 as Director, Engineering and was promoted to Vice President, Engineering in 2019.

"Choice operates at the intersection of hospitality, franchising, and technology, and Kunduri has been instrumental in driving the technological innovation that fuels our commitment to delivering value to our hotel owners and guests," said Choice Hotels Chief Information Officer Brian Kirkland. "With her wealth of experience and proven track record of success, I'm confident Kunduri will help us take the technology products we develop for our franchisees, our customers, and across the enterprise to the next level."

Choice Hotels has a history of innovation and technological firsts in the hospitality industry, including:

  • In 1995, Choice launched the first hotel website with real-time rate and availability information.
  • In 2003, Choice launched the industry's first cloud-based property management system (PMS), choiceADVANTAGE.
  • In 2009, Choice released the first consumer-facing hotel app for iOS.
  • In 2018, Choice launched the first cloud-based central reservation system (CRS), choiceEDGE.
  • In 2021, Choice launched the first mobile-enabled revenue management system, ChoiceMAX.
  • In early 2024, Choice became the first hotel company to migrate its entire system infrastructure to the cloud.

About Choice Hotels®  
Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. The challenger in upscale and a leader in midscale and extended stay, Choice® has over 7,500 hotels, representing more than 630,000 rooms, in 46 countries and territories. A diverse portfolio of 22 brands that range from full-service upper upscale properties to midscale, extended stay and economy enables Choice® to meet travelers' needs in more places and for more occasions while driving more value for franchise owners and shareholders. The award-winning Choice Privileges® rewards program and co-brand credit card options provide members with a fast and easy way to earn reward nights and personalized perks. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

