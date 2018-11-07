Choice Hotels' "Stay Twice, Earn Gold Elite Status" Promotion Helps Loyalty Members #TravelLikeABoss

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The award-winning Choice Privileges loyalty program from Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), announces a new promotion exclusively for Cambria Hotels guests. Starting today, Choice Privileges members who book two qualifying stays at any Cambria hotel and check-in by December 31, 2018, will automatically earn Choice Privileges Gold Elite Status through 2019.

Choice Privileges Elite members get access to even more rewards that will help them #TravelLikeABoss when they stay at a Cambria hotel. Added perks include exclusive reservation and customer service phone numbers, the option to choose bonus points or a welcome gift at check-in, and a 10 percent elite point bonus, rewarding elite members with 10 percent more points per stay than basic members.

"We want to help our more than 37 million Choice Privileges members Travel Like a Boss and treat themselves to gold status as they head into the new year," said Jamie Russo, vice president, loyalty programs and customer engagement, Choice Hotels. "Today's modern business travelers seek instantaneous perks—which we're delivering with a chance to upgrade quickly to Gold Elite Status and reap the benefits that come with it."

Designed for the modern business traveler, the Cambria Hotels brand offers guests a distinct upscale experience with simple, guilt-free indulgences. With locations in major cities such as New York City, Philadelphia, Dallas, Chicago, and Phoenix, each Cambria hotel features upscale amenities that appeal to the modern traveler, including:

Immersive, spa-like bathrooms with Bluetooth mirrors

Contemporary and sophisticated guestrooms, complete with modern fixtures, abundant lighting and plush bedding

Menus featuring freshly prepared food, locally sourced craft beer, select wine, specialty cocktails and small bites

Locally inspired design

State-of-the-art fitness centers

Multi-function and flexible meeting spaces

Many Cambria hotels also have pools and rooftop bars

"Today's modern business travelers are time starved and always on the go," said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. "At Cambria Hotels, earning Gold Elite Status from your very first stay ensures you are able to maximize your time, maximize your stay and enjoy little luxuries you find at Cambria hotels, such as local craft beers, on demand business services, and spa-like baths to keep you at your best."

To qualify for Gold Elite Status through this promotion, Choice Privileges members must complete the following steps:

Register at www.choicehotels.com/cambria/stay-twice-get-gold.

Book directly on ChoiceHotels.com, the Choice Hotels mobile app, or by calling 800-4Choice

Complete two separate qualifying stays at any Cambria hotel (The first stay must begin on or after November 2, 2018 and the second stay must begin by December 31, 2018 .)

Stay Twice, Earn Gold Elite Status is running alongside the popular Stay Twice, Earn a Free Night promotion, which allows all Choice Privileges members to earn enough points for a future free night with every two qualifying stays applicable to over 1,000 Choice Hotels properties worldwide. Members can combine promotions now through November 9, 2018, to earn points toward a free night in addition to Gold Elite Status with two qualifying stays at any Cambria hotel.

The Choice Privileges loyalty rewards program has been awarded the top spot in USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards list for two consecutive years and named a top hotel loyalty program by U.S. News & World Report for three consecutive years. The free membership offers fast rewards and perks, including bonus points, airline miles, premium coffee gift cards and shared ride credits through the Your Extras program—in addition to exclusive member rates when booking directly through the Choice website. Benefit options may vary by location.

For more information and the complete terms about the Your Extras program and the Choice Privileges rewards program, visit https://www.choicehotels.com/choice-privileges/your-extras and www.choicehotels.com/choice-privileges. Details on the Stay Twice, Earn Gold Elite Status promotion may be found at https://www.choicehotels.com/cambria/stay-twice-get-gold.

About Cambria Hotels

The Cambria® Hotels brand is designed for the modern traveler, offering guests a distinct experience with simple, guilt-free indulgences allowing them to treat themselves while on the road. Properties feature compelling design inspired by the location, spacious and comfortable rooms, flexible meeting space, and local freshly prepared food and craft beer. Cambria Hotels is rapidly expanding in major U.S. cities, with hotels open in Chicago, New York City, Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles. There are nearly 40 Cambria properties open across the United States, and over 100 hotels open or in the pipeline in the U.S. and Canada. To learn more, visit www.choicehotels.com/cambria.

About Choice Hotels

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest and most successful lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 6,800 hotels, representing more than 550,000 rooms, in over 40 countries and territories as of June 30, 2018, the Choice® family of hotel brands provide business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences.. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

