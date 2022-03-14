Choice Privileges Brings Back Member-favorite Promotion This Spring

"Choice Privileges is all about helping our more than 52 million members receive the most value from their travel experience, whether they're racking up points through frequent business trips or applying rewards to their favorite restaurants and retailers during the occasional weekend getaway," said Jamie Russo, Vice President, Loyalty Programs and Customer Engagement. "Our Stay Twice, Get a Free Night promotion is a true guest favorite and we're pleased to bring it back as travelers plan to hit the road this spring season. That way, we can deliver even more exceptional member value for their next getaway."

To participate in this promotion, Choice Privileges members must register for the promotion before checkout, and book their travel on ChoiceHotels.com, the Choice Hotels mobile app or by calling 800.4CHOICE. Additional details on the promotion and redemption can be found at https://www.choicehotels.com/choice-privileges/promo/free-night.

Named a top hotel loyalty program by both USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards and U.S. News & World Report, Choice Privileges membership is free and offers fast rewards, including bonus points, airline miles, or credits for premium coffee and shared rides through the exclusive, personalized, Your Extras benefit. Guests can earn points for future stays at Choice-branded hotels; for more information or to enroll in Choice Privileges, visit https://www.choicehotels.com/choice-privileges/.

All Choice-branded hotels are participating in Commitment to Clean, an initiative that builds upon the strong foundation of franchisees' long-standing dedication to cleanliness with enhanced training and best practices for deep cleaning, disinfecting and social distancing.

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,000 hotels, representing nearly 600,000 rooms, in 35 countries and territories as of December 31, 2021, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

