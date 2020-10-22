Choice Privileges Launches New Weekly Sweepstakes for a Chance To Win an All-Inclusive AMResorts®-Branded Property Vacation

Beginning today, one winner will be randomly selected each week to receive a four-night stay for two guests at one of AMResorts ® ' well-known brands, including Zoëtry ® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Secrets ® , Breathless ® , Now ® , or Sunscape ® Resorts & Spas. Each winner will also receive a $1,000 prepaid card to use at their discretion on the trip. Additionally, one grand prize winner will be selected to receive a four-night stay for four guests at a Dreams ® Resort & Spa property and a $2,000 prepaid gift card.

Guests can register for the sweepstakes at VacationInParadiseSweeps.com. Registrants can earn additional entries by completing various actions such as booking a stay at ChoiceHotels.com, signing up for Choice Privileges, downloading the Choice Hotels mobile app, and completing a personality quiz to help match them to the perfect AMResorts® branded location for their next vacation and more. To gain additional daily entries, as well as view the latest offers and promotions, registrants can visit ChoiceHotels.com/deals.

"We're so excited for Choice Hotels guests to experience these luxury all-inclusive AMResorts® brands that we're giving away an all-inclusive vacation for the next 10 weeks," said Jamie Russo, vice president, loyalty programs and customer engagement, Choice Hotels. "These world-class resorts, which are located in top vacation destinations, offer our more than 46 million Choice Privileges members the opportunity to take the trip of a lifetime while earning unmatched rewards."

Choice Privileges is also currently offering 50,000 bonus points to members who spend $500 or more — in addition to the program's standard 10 points per dollar rewards rate — when they book a stay at a qualifying AMResorts® -branded property through Choice Hotels' website, mobile app or call centers, until Nov. 30, 2020, for trips taking place prior to Dec. 22, 2021.

Choice Privileges, named a top hotel loyalty program by both USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards and U.S. News & World Report, announced series of enhancements in May to help provide its members with additional flexibility amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Updates include reducing the number of nights required to earn elite status; pausing the forfeiture of loyalty points until Dec. 31, 2020; and initiating upgrades, extensions and bonuses for current elite members.

About Choice Hotels ®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,100 hotels, representing nearly 600,000 rooms, in over 40 countries and territories as of June 30, 2020, the Choice® family of hotel brands provide business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

About AMResorts® from Apple Leisure Group

AMResorts® collectively provide sales, marketing and brand management services to eight individually unique resort brands including Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Secrets®, Breathless®, Dreams®, Now®, Reflect® Resorts & Spas, Alua® Hotels & Resorts and Sunscape® Resorts & Spas. The AMResorts® collection of brands is continuously raising the all-inclusive concept to a new level of luxury with its signature Endless Privileges®, Unlimited-Luxury®, and Unlimited-Fun® programs. Located throughout Mexico, Jamaica, Curacao, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Panama, and Spain, AMResorts' 68 award-winning properties treat every guest to premium accommodations, desirable locations and extraordinary inclusions. The brands in the collection include: Zoëtry Wellness & Spa Resorts (zoetryresorts.com; 1-888-4-ZOËTRY); Secrets Resorts & Spas (secretsresorts.com; 1-866-GO SECRETS); Breathless Resorts & Spas (breathlessresorts.com; 1-855-65-BREATHE); Dreams Resorts & Spas (dreamsresorts.com; 1-866-2-DREAMS); Now Resorts & Spas (nowresorts.com; 1-877-NOW-9953); Reflect Resorts & Spas (reflectresorts.com), Sunscape Resorts & Spas (sunscaperesorts.com; 1-866-SUNSCAPE) and Alua Hotels & Resorts (aluahotels.com). Images, logos and informational material about the AMResorts® collection of brands and properties are available at amresorts.com/mediasite/media.

