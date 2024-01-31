Choice Privileges Revs Up Experiences with Addition of NASCAR Races, Becomes Official Hotel Partner of #99 Trackhouse Chevrolet

"We know our Choice Privileges members seek out experiences, valuing experiences over things, which is why we are expanding Choice Privileges Experiences to include all 38 races in the 2024 NASCAR Cup series season," said Julie Purser, vice president, loyalty strategy and membership rewards, Choice Hotels International. "Our members are intentional about staying at Choice hotels to earn valuable Choice Privileges points, and then redeem them for unique experiences. Choice Privileges is offering these unique experiences at places where our guests want to be, and that's around these racetracks during the next few months."

Throughout the season Choice Privileges is offering exclusive redeemable experiences for members. The new experiences will include: access to the Trackhouse garage and pit road prior to the race; a tour of the garage and pit road; meet and greet with the pit crew and driver, Daniel Suarez; and pre-race hospitality with food and drink.

As a season-long sponsor, in addition to Choice Privileges experiences being offered at all 38 races, Choice Privileges will be displayed as the primary paint scheme, branded fire suits and race team t-shirts at the following races:

Sunday May 5, 2024 – Kansas Speedway

– Kansas Speedway Sunday June 2, 2024 – Worldwide Technology Raceway ( St. Louis )

– Worldwide Technology Raceway ( ) Sunday August 11, 2024 – Richmond Raceway

– Richmond Raceway Sunday October 13, 2024 – Charlotte Motor Speedway (Roval)

"Partners like Choice Hotels are the type of partners you want to have," said Justin Marks, Trackhouse Racing Founder and Owner. "They are a highly successful, recognizable, international company. Their decision to join us at Trackhouse is not only extremely gratifying but a badge of honor for the men and women of this company. We think the exciting programs they have planned in 2024 are going to appeal to Trackhouse fans and fans of our sport."

Choice Privileges members can earn points by staying at over 7,000 Choice-branded hotels across a diverse portfolio of brands in 46 countries and territories. Members can also earn points by using one of two new co-branded credit cards where cardholders can earn on everyday purchases including gas, groceries, and home goods. Choice's family of brands range from upper upscale and upscale, full service, boutique and resort-like hotels Radisson Blu, Radisson, Cambria Hotels and the Ascend Hotel Collection, to midscale, economy and Extended Stay hotels including Country Inn & Suites, Comfort, Quality Inn, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Everhome and Mainstay Suites.

For more information or to enroll in Choice Privileges, visit www.choicehotels.com/choice-privileges.

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. The challenger in upscale and a leader in midscale and extended stay, Choice® has over 7,500 hotels, representing more than 630,000 rooms, in 46 countries and territories. A diverse portfolio of 22 brands that range from full-service upper upscale properties to midscale, extended stay and economy enables Choice® to meet travelers' needs in more places and for more occasions while driving more value for franchise owners and shareholders. The award-winning Choice Privileges® rewards program and co-brand credit card options provide members with a fast and easy way to earn reward nights and personalized perks. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

About Choice Privileges ®

The award-winning Choice Privileges rewards program enables members to earn and redeem points for reward nights at over 7,000 Choice-branded hotels across a diverse portfolio of brands in 46 countries and territories. Points can also be earned and/or redeemed with partners like Bluegreen Vacations, Penn Entertainment, and the iconic Circus Circus Hotel & Casino and Treasure Island Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. Members can also exchange points for airline miles or redeem them for gift cards with popular restaurants and retail stores, stays at the luxurious Preferred Hotels & Resorts, and even VIP college football experiences. Choice Privileges Mastercard holders can earn more points faster, including on everyday spending. To enroll in the free Choice Privileges program or learn more about the Choice Privileges Mastercard credit cards, visit www.choicehotels.com/choice-privileges.

About Trackhouse Racing

The Trackhouse Racing story began when Justin Marks retired from a full-time driving career in NASCAR and sports car racing to create Trackhouse Entertainment Group in 2020 with the goal of creating a racing brand that transcends the sport. Marks formed Trackhouse Racing which took to the track in 2021 with Suárez behind the wheel. In January 2021, the team announced a partnership with international superstar entertainer Pitbull who has been a frequent guest at NASCAR races and elevated Trackhouse's presence through inclusion in several of his songs, music videos and named his current album "Trackhouse." Midway through the 2021 season, Trackhouse Racing bought the NASCAR assets of Chip Ganassi Racing and began the 2022 season as its own two-car team with Suárez and Chastain as drivers. Chastain gave the organization its first victory at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas and won again at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. Suárez became the first Mexican (Monterrey) driver to win a Cup race when he dominated the Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway race that year. Chastain returned to victory lane in 2022 when he won at Nashville Superspeedway in June and at Phoenix Raceway in November. In December, Trackhouse announced its entry in the FIM MotoGP World Championship motorcycle racing series.

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.