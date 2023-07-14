Choice Solutions Services, Inc. Announces Recent Assumption of Strata Claims Management, LLC

News provided by

Choice Solutions Services, Inc.

14 Jul, 2023, 13:51 ET

DALLAS, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Solutions Services, Inc. ("Choice"), a national provider of independent adjusting and third-party claim administration services, is announcing their recent assumption of Strata Claims Management, LLC ("Strata Claims"). The transaction, which closed on March 15th, 2023, enables Choice to expand its commercial lines claim management services and strengthen its position in the property and casualty insurance industry, and beyond.

Prior to the transaction, Strata Claims served as the in-house third-party claims administrator for Strata Underwriting Managers (a wholly owned subsidiary of ClearView Risk Holdings, Inc.), one of the country's largest commercial habitational MGA's. With the transaction, Choice adds Strata Claims' extensive experience to its already strong commercial lines division.

"We are thrilled to welcome the talented team at Strata Claims to the Choice family," said JT Pouland, CEO of Choice. "This transaction represents a strategic move for Choice as it adds significant value to our existing commercial lines service model." Mark Burnam, President of Choice, further states "Strata Claims has an excellent reputation and track record of managing commercial habitational claims. Their expertise and commitment to superior service align perfectly with our company values and will enable us to provide even more comprehensive and specialized services to our clients and the industries we serve."

Kerry Besnia, President of Strata Underwriting Managers, said, "Choice has been one of our preferred providers of desk and field adjusting services for several years. We are confident that the combination of our teams into one will enable Choice to expand its commercial claim management capabilities and continue to deliver the same high-quality service that Strata Claims has always delivered to our clients. We wish them all the best moving forward."

The transaction comes as Choice continues to enhance their footprint and service offerings in the property and casualty insurance industry. Choice provides a full range of claims services for all personal and commercial lines automobile, liability, and property insurance. 

SOURCE Choice Solutions Services, Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.