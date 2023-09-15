ChoiceCash Sees Continued Growth in Lending in Q2

News provided by

ChoiceCash title loans

15 Sep, 2023, 10:00 ET

VAN NUYS, Calif., Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the second quarter of 2023 in the books, ChoiceCash is happy to report continued demand and growth in loan volume for the quarter. With more than 230,000 inquiries received, demand for ChoiceCash loans in the second quarter was approximately 30% higher than in the first quarter.

Highlights for the second quarter include:

  • 32.2% growth in loan inquiries
  • 18.2% growth in loan volume
  • Increased customer adoption of disbursement of loan proceeds to existing debit cards, with 63.1% of loans conveniently disbursed to debit cards in Q2 (vs. 59.1% in Q1)

The second quarter also marked an important milestone for ChoiceCash's geographic expansion, with the ChoiceCash loan product expanding into the State of Utah.

To find out more about ChoiceCash, visit the home page at www.choicecash.com, or read the ChoiceCash reviews.

About ChoiceCash

Launched in 2019, the ChoiceCash loan is a vehicle-secured loan option for borrowers from all walks of life. Serving customers in more than 20 states, ChoiceCash has grown to be a premier funding option, with more than a million loan inquiries processed! ChoiceCash loans come with manageable qualification criteria for applicants with less-than-perfect credit and offer competitive interest rates and loan terms. The ChoiceCash loan is made by Capital Community Bank, a Utah Chartered bank, located in Provo, Utah, Member FDIC. All loans will be serviced by LoanMart. Loan proceeds are intended primarily for personal, family and household purposes. All loan applications are subject to meeting Capital Community Bank's credit criteria, which include providing acceptable property as collateral and a demonstrated ability to repay the loan.

Contact information:
Jesson Calloway
media@choicecash.com

SOURCE ChoiceCash title loans

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.