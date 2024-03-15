ChoiceCash Title Loans Expands into Alabama

VAN NUYS, Calif., March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As of February 15th, 2024 Alabama residents are now eligible to access ChoiceCash Title Loans, serviced by LoanMart. With a ChoiceCash title loan in Alabama , qualified borrowers can use their paid-off car or truck to get funding up to $15,000.

When getting a ChoiceCash loan, Alabama borrowers can expect the same benefits that ChoiceCash customers in other locations have enjoyed since its launch in 2019, which include:

A fast application and funding process

Multiple ways to receive loan proceeds, including ACH deposit, debit card deposit, or cash pick-up at a participating money transfer location

Competitive interest rates and affordable monthly payments

Several convenient ways to make a payment

Online account access to manage the loan

Alabama residents who would like more information or submit a loan application can visit the ChoiceCash website, or call 855-562-6055 to speak with a loan representative.

About ChoiceCash:

ChoiceCash is a vehicle-secured loan option for borrowers from all walks of life. Serving customers in more than 20 states, including Florida , Texas , and now Alabama, ChoiceCash has grown to be a premier funding option, with more than a million loan inquiries processed.

The ChoiceCash loan is made by Capital Community Bank, a Utah Charted bank, located in Provo, Utah, Member FDIC. All loans will be serviced by LoanMart. Loan proceeds are intended primarily for personal, family and household purposes. All loan applications are subject to meeting Capital Community Bank's credit criteria, which include providing acceptable property as collateral. Customers need to demonstrate ability to repay the loan.

Contact information: [email protected]

SOURCE ChoiceCash Title Loans