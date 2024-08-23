ChoiceCash Title Loans Expands into Idaho

VAN NUYS, Calif., Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As of August 8th 2024, residents of Idaho are eligible to apply for auto equity loans provided by ChoiceCash.

Launched in 2019, ChoiceCash has been providing emergency cash loan options for borrowers in more than 20 states. With its recent expansion to Idaho, residents of the Gem State can now take advantage of ChoiceCash's unique positioning in sub-prime consumer lending, which includes:

  • Auto equity installment loans with loan amounts up to $15,000
  • Competitive interest rates
  • Fast online loan application and underwriting process
  • Convenient ways to receive funds and make payments

With a ChoiceCash vehicle-secured loan in Idaho, qualified applicants can use a paid-off or almost paid-off car or truck title to get the cash they need quickly. Thanks to its online-first approach to consumer lending, ChoiceCash is able to offer loans throughout Idaho, including Boise, Meridian and Nampa as well as all rural areas within the state.

Idaho residents who would like to find out more about ChoiceCash or submit a loan application are invited to apply online, or call 855-562-6055 to speak with a loan officer.

About ChoiceCash:

ChoiceCash is a vehicle-secured loan option for borrowers from all walks of life. Serving customers in more than 20 states, including Florida, Texas, and now Idaho, ChoiceCash has grown to be a premier funding option, with more than a million loan inquiries processed.

The ChoiceCash loan is made by Capital Community Bank, a Utah Charted bank, located in Provo, Utah, Member FDIC. All loans will be serviced by LoanMart. Loan proceeds are intended primarily for personal, family and household purposes. All loan applications are subject to meeting Capital Community Bank's credit criteria, which include providing acceptable property as collateral. Customers need to demonstrate ability to repay the loan.

Contact information: [email protected]

SOURCE ChoiceCash Title Loans

