ChoiceOne Bank Awards Fresh Coast Alliance with $1 Million Grant In Partnership with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis

SPARTA, Mich., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc., and ChoiceOne Bank (NASDAQ: COFS) ("ChoiceOne"), in partnership with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis (FHLBank Indianapolis), are pleased to award Fresh Coast Alliance with a $1 million Affordable Housing Program (AHP) grant.

"We are deeply grateful for the opportunity to partner with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis to award Fresh Coast Alliance a $1 million Affordable Housing Program grant," said ChoiceOne Chief Executive Officer Kelly Potes. "As the local community bank, our purpose is rooted in helping our communities thrive. That means supporting housing stability and standing alongside organizations like Fresh Coast Alliance, whose commitment to providing safe, affordable, and supportive housing offers hope and a fresh start to those in recovery."

The $1 million AHP grant will fund renovations to four of Fresh Coast Alliance's five sober living homes, allowing the organization to improve safety and livability while initially increasing housing capacity by 10 percent. This expansion will create additional beds for men and women rebuilding their lives after incarceration or addiction.

"We're honored to partner with ChoiceOne Bank as our sponsor bank for the Affordable Housing Program grant," said Fresh Coast Alliance Executive Director Joy Sparks. "Their support goes far beyond funding—it reflects a shared commitment to dignity, stability, and long-term success for men and women on their reentry and recovery journeys. This kind of partnership sends a powerful message: our community believes in second chances."

The Affordable Housing Program supports projects that address critical housing needs for low- and moderate-income individuals and families. Fresh Coast Alliance's award reflects the growing recognition of recovery housing as an essential component of community stability and public health.

"At ChoiceOne, we believe that access to affordable housing is fundamental to building strong, thriving communities," said ChoiceOne Vice President, Commercial Loan Officer Patricia Brown. "Through our membership with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis, we were able to secure the Affordable Housing Program grant working with Fresh Coast Alliance. ChoiceOne will distribute the funds for the final project. We will also donate to Fresh Coast Alliance, and our Community Development Team will begin teaching financial education classes. This collaboration reflects our commitment to investing in people, strengthening neighborhoods, and taking meaningful steps toward healthier communities."

About the FHLBank Indianapolis

FHLBank Indianapolis is a regional bank in the Federal Home Loan Bank System. FHLBanks are government-sponsored enterprises created by Congress to provide access to low-cost funding for their member financial institutions, with particular attention paid to providing solutions that support the housing and small business needs of members' customers. FHLBanks are privately capitalized and funded, and they receive no Congressional appropriations. One of 11 independent regional cooperative banks across the U.S., FHLBank Indianapolis is owned by its Indiana and Michigan financial institution members, including commercial banks, credit unions, insurance companies, savings institutions and community development financial institutions. For more information about FHLBank Indianapolis, visit www.fhlbi.com and follow the Bank on LinkedIn, Instagram, and X at @FHLBankIndy. Please note that content the Bank shares on its website and social media is not incorporated by reference into any of its filings with the SEC unless, and only to the extent that a filing by the Bank with the SEC expressly provides to the contrary.

About Fresh Coast Alliance

Fresh Coast Alliance (FCA) partners with over 30 agencies, 18 employers, and 14 churches. We provide holistic programming, experienced coaching, and accredited safe and sober housing*. FCA also owns and operates ACAC (Alcohol and Chemical Abuse Consultants) which provides licensed, professional therapy for mental health and Substance Use Disorder (SUD). ACAC is one of the few providers in the county that accepts Medicaid to treat SUD. FCA and ACAC will continue to expand quality evidence-based substance abuse treatment to those with little to no access. For more information about Fresh Coast Alliance and its housing programs, visit www.freshcoastalliance.org . *Michigan Association of Recovery Residences

About ChoiceOne

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Sparta, Michigan, with assets over $4.3 billion, and the parent corporation of ChoiceOne Bank. Member FDIC. ChoiceOne Bank operates 54 offices in West, Central and Southeast Michigan. ChoiceOne Bank offers insurance and investment products through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Insurance Agencies, Inc. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. common stock is quoted on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "COFS." For more information, please visit Investor Relations at ChoiceOne's website choiceone.bank.

