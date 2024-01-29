ChoiceOne Bank Now Accepting Annual Scholarship Applications

SPARTA, Mich., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ChoiceOne Bank (NASDAQ: COFS) ("ChoiceOne") is pleased to announce they are now accepting applications for the Annual ChoiceOne Scholarship Program. The scholarships are awarded to graduating high school seniors who are in pursuit of a higher education. ChoiceOne will award $1,000 scholarships to 12 students from the local communities the Bank serves in West and Southeastern Michigan.

"As the local community bank, we are committed to helping our communities thrive and that includes providing opportunities for the young adults in our communities," said ChoiceOne Bank President Michael J. Burke, Jr. "Our high school seniors are the next generation of leaders, and we believe it's important for them to realize the benefits of being raised and educated in a caring and supportive local community. In the end, it is always our hope that our students return to their roots to raise their families and advance their careers in our communities."

Who Can Participate
ChoiceOne created this Scholarship Program to encourage and reward graduating seniors who will be attending an accredited Michigan college in the fall of 2024 to obtain a certificate, associates or bachelor degree. Eligible candidates include graduating high school seniors, GED recipients, and home school students with documentation of high school equivalency and college eligibility in this calendar year. Candidates are selected from the communities ChoiceOne Bank serves in Kent, Ottawa, Muskegon, Newaygo, Lapeer, St. Clair, Macomb, Oakland, and Genesee counties.

Twelve students will be selected to receive $1,000 for their first year of college. Additionally, family of ChoiceOne Bank's employees are eligible to apply, and one student will be selected to win 1,000. ChoiceOne Bank will pay the scholarships directly to the student's college of choice.

Scholarship Requirements
The ChoiceOne Bank Scholarship Program is accepting applications from January 22 to March 25. To apply, students are required to write an essay about what community service means to them personally. In 500 words or less, students are asked to describe one of their community service experiences, why they became involved in the community service, who benefited from the service and what personal accomplishments they gained from helping in their community. Students must submit their application and supporting documents such as their completed online application, their high school/home school transcripts, or GED documentation, by the deadline date. See choiceone.bank/scholarship to complete the Scholarship Application.

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Sparta, Michigan, and the parent corporation of ChoiceOne Bank. Member FDIC. ChoiceOne Bank, operates 37 offices in parts of Kent, Ottawa, Muskegon, Newaygo, Lapeer, St. Clair, Macomb, and Oakland counties. ChoiceOne is an approximately $2.6 billion-asset bank holding company making it the eighth largest bank holding company in Michigan based on asset size. ChoiceOne Bank offers insurance and investment products through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Insurance Agencies, Inc. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. common stock is quoted on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "COFS." For more information, please visit Investor Relations at ChoiceOne's website choiceone.bank.

