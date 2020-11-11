ChoiceOne Bank Welcomes Paul Michon as VP, Market Manager Macomb County And Announces Franchise Expansion with Macomb Loan Office

LAPEER, Mich., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ChoiceOne Bank welcomes Paul Michon, Vice President, Market Manager Macomb County. The Bank is also pleased to announce the continued expansion of their community bank franchise with a Macomb Loan Office in Macomb County.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome Paul Michon to our team as Market Manager of our new Macomb Loan Office," said ChoiceOne Bank President Mike Burke. "At the same time, we are very excited to announce our new Loan Office as we grow our community bank franchise into Macomb County. Paul has significant experience in the area, and comprehensive expertise as a portfolio manager and commercial lender. It's a perfect fit as we expand our market footprint in Michigan."

Michon joins ChoiceOne Bank with 14 years of banking experience. He began his career as a credit analyst in 2006 with National City Bank in Troy and quickly progressed to Associate Banker in the Real Estate Finance group in 2007. In 2009, after National City Bank merged with PNC Bank, Paul was promoted to Assistant Vice President of the Asset Resolution Team within PNC Bank. In 2011, he moved to Fifth Third Bank in Southfield as a Portfolio Manager in Commercial Real Estate. Michon spent his last seven years in banking with First National Bank in Howell most recently as Vice President, Commercial Loan Officer since 2016.

Michon graduated with High Honor from Michigan State University with a Bachelor of Arts in Finance. He has been active in his community through various forms of volunteer work. In the fall of 2019, Michon was inducted into Crain's Leadership Academy which is a nomination based program focused on developing strengths of rising leaders while promoting civic and social awareness.

ChoiceOne's Macomb Loan Office is scheduled to open in November on Hall Road in Sterling Heights. A grand opening celebration is scheduled for November 12.

"With over 100 years of serving the families and businesses in East and West Michigan, we recognized a need to provide our customers in the Macomb area with more loan options and convenience," said Burke. "Even though we know people like to do more of their banking electronically today, we also understand our customers want to visit with us in person, too, when they need to discuss their loan options. We will now offer another convenient location for our personal and commercial loan customers."

About ChoiceOne

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Sparta, Michigan and the parent corporation of ChoiceOne Bank. Member FDIC. ChoiceOne Bank operates 34 offices in parts of Kent, Ottawa, Muskegon, Newaygo, Lapeer, St. Clair and Macomb counties. ChoiceOne Bank offers insurance and investment products through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Insurance Agencies, Inc. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. common stock is quoted on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "COFS." For more information, please visit Investor Relations at ChoiceOne's website at choiceone.com.





