ChoiceOne Bank Wins Editor's Choice Award for Community Commitment

"We were certainly honored to receive the Editor's Choice Award this year for our community commitment," said ChoiceOne Bank President and CEO Kelly Potes. "As the local community bank, we are always focused on giving back to the communities we serve. Having a national organization specifically recognize the time and talent our staff give to making our communities a better place for all of us to work and live confirms we are living up to our vision to be the best bank in Michigan."

Managing Editor for CardRates, Adam West, who oversees content and regularly interviews some of the payments industry's biggest influencers had this to say about ChoiceOne Bank, "In a Nutshell: ChoiceOne Bank begins and ends in farm country, working since 1898 on behalf of farmers, businesspeople, and families in West Michigan. As times have changed, the bank has too, but one thing that hasn't is its commitment to the people who help its communities succeed. With ambitious and creative programs that make financial services accessible to temporary agricultural workers and by helping area students start career savings accounts, ChoiceOne is building a better Michigan for today and tomorrow, earning it our Editor's Choice™ Award for Community Commitment."

At the end of the day, it is how we treat one another that will set us apart…and make us the best bank in Michigan," said Potes. "We have a team that really cares, and it shows. We appreciate CardRates.com for recognizing our community commitment."

More information at https://blog.choiceone.com/choiceone-bank-earns-editors-choice-award-for-community-commitment

About ChoiceOne Bank

ChoiceOne Bank is a full-service financial institution with offices in Kent, Ottawa, Muskegon and Newaygo Counties. Member FDIC. ChoiceOne Bank offers insurance and investment products through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Insurance Agencies, Inc. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. is the holding company headquartered in Sparta, Michigan and the parent corporation of ChoiceOne Bank. The company is publicly traded and is available on the OTCBB under the symbol "COFS." For more information on the bank, please visit ChoiceOne's website at www.choiceone.com.

SOURCE ChoiceOne Bank

Related Links

https://www.choiceone.com

