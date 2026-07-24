ChoiceOne Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

News provided by

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc.

Jul 24, 2026, 07:20 ET

SPARTA, Mich., July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. ("ChoiceOne", NASDAQ:COFS), the parent company for ChoiceOne Bank, reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. 

Highlights

  • ChoiceOne reported net income of $12.5 million, or $0.83 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2026, and net income of $26.2 million, or $1.74 per diluted share, for the first six months of 2026.  Second quarter results included a pre-tax securities loss of approximately $1.9 million, which reduced diluted earnings per share by approximately $0.10, as ChoiceOne repositioned lower-yielding municipal securities to fund loan growth and improve its interest rate profile.
  • Core loans increased $87.1 million, or 11.9% annualized, during the second quarter, reflecting continued organic production and the purchase of approximately $40 million of seasoned, high-quality adjustable-rate residential mortgages.
  • GAAP net interest margin was 3.59% for the second quarter of 2026, compared to 3.63% in the first quarter of 2026 and 3.66% in the second quarter of the prior year, as higher earning asset yields were offset by slightly higher funding costs and lower interest income due to accretion from purchased loans.  Deposits, excluding brokered deposits, declined by $55.4 million during the second quarter, primarily reflecting normal seasonal fluctuations in municipal operating balances, while total liquidity and borrowing capacity remained strong.
  • Asset quality remained strong, with annualized net charge-offs of 0.04% of average loans for the second quarter, while nonperforming loans to total loans, excluding loans held for sale, were 1.07% at June 30, 2026.

"ChoiceOne delivered solid second quarter results, highlighted by loan growth, stable credit quality, and continued capital accretion," said Kelly Potes, Chief Executive Officer. "Our disciplined approach to balance sheet management is improving our earning asset mix and interest rate positioning, while supporting continued momentum through the remainder of 2026."

ChoiceOne reported net income of $12,463,000 and $26,167,000 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, respectively, compared to net income of $13,534,000 and a net loss of $372,000 for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2025, respectively.  Diluted earnings per share were $0.83 and $1.74 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.90 and diluted loss per share of $0.03 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, respectively.  Second quarter results included a pre-tax securities loss of approximately $1.9 million, which reduced diluted earnings per share by approximately $0.10, as ChoiceOne repositioned lower-yielding municipal securities to fund loan growth and improve its interest rate profile.

As of June 30, 2026, total assets were $4.5 billion, an increase of $146.6 million compared to June 30, 2025.  The growth in total assets is primarily attributed to growth in core loans, securities and warehouse mortgage advances.  This growth was partially offset by a reduction in the cash balance of $67.6 million during the twelve months ended June 30, 2026.  

Core loans, which exclude held for sale loans and mortgage warehouse advances, increased by $87.1 million or an annualized 11.9% during the second quarter of 2026 and grew by $101.5 million or 3.5% during the twelve months ended June 30, 2026.  Of this growth approximately $40.0 million was due to a purchase of seasoned, high quality adjustable rate mortgages from another community bank made during the quarter.  Loan interest income increased $703,000 in the second quarter of 2026 compared to the first quarter of 2026 and decreased $187,000 compared to the second quarter of 2025.  The decrease from the second quarter of 2025 is partially due to a decline in interest income due to accretion from purchased loans during the second quarter of 2026 compared to the second quarter of 2025.  Interest income due to accretion from purchased loans was approximately $2.4 million during the second quarter of 2026 compared to $3.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025.  Interest income due to accretion from purchased loans increased GAAP net interest margin by 24 and 36 basis points in the second quarter of 2026 and the second quarter of 2025, respectively.  Of the amount recognized in the second quarter of 2026, $2.0 million was calculated using the effective interest rate method of amortization, while the remaining $433,000 resulted from unexpected payoffs and paydowns of loans with an associated fair value mark.  Estimated interest income due to accretion from purchased loans for the remainder of 2026 using the effective interest method of amortization is $3.8 million; however, actual results will be dependent on prepayment speeds and other factors.  It is estimated that a total of $48.0 million remains to be recognized as interest income due to accretion from purchased loans over the life of the purchased loans portfolio.

Deposits, excluding brokered deposits, decreased by $55.4 million as of June 30, 2026, compared to March 31, 2026.  This decline is largely due to seasonality in municipal deposits as municipal operational balances fluctuate with the timing of tax receipts.  Municipal deposits decreased by approximately $95.0 million during the quarter, which is consistent with historical fluctuations.  Deposits, excluding brokered deposits, increased by $22.2 million as of June 30, 2026, compared to June 30, 2025.  This increase is primarily organic growth in interest bearing and savings accounts offset by a decline in higher interest certificate of deposit accounts.  ChoiceOne continues to be proactive in managing its liquidity position by using brokered deposits and short-term FHLB advances to ensure ample liquidity.  As of June 30, 2026, the total balance of borrowed funds from the FHLB was $295.0 million at a weighted average rate of 3.80%, with $275.0 million due within 12 months.  At June 30, 2026, total available borrowing capacity secured by pledged assets was $1.1 billion. ChoiceOne can increase its borrowing capacity by utilizing unsecured federal fund lines and pledging additional assets.  Uninsured deposits totaled $1.2 billion or 33.1% of deposits at June 30, 2026.

In the three months ended June 30, 2026, ChoiceOne's annualized cost of deposits to average total deposits increased four basis points to 1.58% from 1.54% for the three months ended March 31, 2026.  The annualized cost of funds increased four basis points to 1.77% for the three months ended June 30, 2026, from 1.73% in the prior quarter, primarily driven by higher rates on interest-bearing demand deposits and savings deposits offset by lower rates on certificates of deposit, borrowings, subordinated debentures, and brokered deposits. The average balance of certificates of deposit declined $14.2 million during the quarter.  Interest expense on borrowings increased $58,000 compared to the first quarter of 2026 as average borrowings increased $5.1 million.  ChoiceOne's deposit costs may have slight upward pressure as new and repriced deposits carry rates above the existing portfolio average.

ChoiceOne incurred $550,000 provision for credit losses on loans during the second quarter of 2026, due to the increase in loan balances and $309,000 in net charge offs.  The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) was 1.16% on June 30, 2026 compared to 1.19% and 1.18% on March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively.  Asset quality continues to remain strong, with annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans of 0.04% for the second quarter of 2026.  Nonperforming loans to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) increased to 1.07% as of June 30, 2026 compared to 1.01% as of March 31, 2026.  Notably, 0.49% of the nonperforming loans to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) is attributed to certain purchased loans which were identified prior to acquisition as having credit deterioration.  In addition, 30.6% of the nonperforming loans carry partial government guarantees from the SBA or USDA.

At June 30, 2026, shareholders' equity was $482.7 million, an increase from $431.8 million on June 30, 2025. ChoiceOne repurchased 35,000 shares of stock for a net cost of $1.1 million in the second quarter of 2026 and 75,116 shares [collectively] during the first quarter of 2026 and the fourth quarter of 2025 for a net cost of $2.2 million under our existing share repurchase plan.  The repurchase plan has 265,272 shares remaining to purchase as of June 30, 2026.  The repurchase of shares reflects our view that our capital position is healthy and the repurchase of shares is in the best interest of our shareholders.  ChoiceOne Bank continues to be "well-capitalized," with a total risk-based capital ratio of 12.9% as of June 30, 2026, compared to 12.4% on June 30, 2025.

Noninterest income for the three months ended June 30, 2026 decreased $1.6 million to $4.9 million compared to $6.5 million for the same period in 2025. The decline was primarily driven by a $1.9 million loss on the sale of securities during the second quarter of 2026, compared to no securities gains or losses in the prior-year period.  In late June 2026 ChoiceOne sold approximately $25 million of municipal securities with a tax-equivalent yield of 2.28% for a pre-tax loss of $1.9 million.  The sale of securities was undertaken to provide funding for the purchase of adjustable-rate residential mortgages and improve ChoiceOne's overall interest rate profile.  Partially offsetting this decline were increases in customer service charges and interchange income and insurance and investment commissions.  Compared to the first quarter of 2026, noninterest income declined $876,000, primarily due to the increase in net losses on sales of securities.  Noninterest income for the six months ended June 30, 2026 decreased $671,000, to $10.8 million compared to $11.4 million for the same period in 2025.

Noninterest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2026 increased $545,000, or 2.1%, to $26.1 million compared to $25.5 million for the same period in 2025. The increase was primarily attributable to higher salaries and benefits expense, partially offset by lower intangible amortization expense. Compared to the first quarter of 2026, noninterest expense increased $275,000, reflecting higher salaries and benefits expenses and data processing costs, partially offset by lower occupancy and equipment and intangible amortization expenses. Noninterest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2026 decreased $9.3 million, to $51.8 million compared to $61.2 million for the same period in 2025. The decrease was primarily attributable to the absence of $17.4 million of merger-related expenses incurred during the prior-year period. Excluding merger-related expenses, noninterest expense increased due to higher salaries and benefits, occupancy and equipment, data processing, professional fees, and other operating expenses associated with the Company's growth and integration activities.  ChoiceOne expects to open a full service branch and lending office in Troy, MI later in 2026.  ChoiceOne currently serves customers throughout Southeast Michigan and expects the Troy office to further support commercial lending and treasury management growth initiatives.

ChoiceOne's year to date 2026 tax expense was reduced by $400,000 as a result of purchasing a transferable tax credit that will be applied to 2026 income taxes. Management intends to purchase similar sized transferable tax credits in the remainder of 2026 to reduce tax expense.

"As we enter the second half of 2026, we remain focused on disciplined growth, operational efficiency, and prudent capital management," said Kelly Potes, Chief Executive Officer. "We believe this balanced approach positions ChoiceOne to build on our momentum and create long-term value for our customers, communities, and shareholders."

About ChoiceOne

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Sparta, Michigan, with assets over $4 billion, and the parent corporation of ChoiceOne Bank. Member FDIC. ChoiceOne Bank operates 54 offices in West, Central and Southeast Michigan. ChoiceOne Bank offers insurance and investment products through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Insurance Agencies, Inc. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. common stock is quoted on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "COFS." For more information, please visit Investor Relations at ChoiceOne's website choiceone.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements.  Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "is likely," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "may," "could," "look forward," "continue", "future", "view" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.   These statements reflect current beliefs as to the expected outcomes of future events and are not guarantees of future performance.  These statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("risk factors") that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence.  Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Furthermore, ChoiceOne does not undertake any obligation to update, amend, or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. 

Risk factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in Item 1A in ChoiceOne's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and in any of ChoiceOne's subsequent SEC filings, which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. ChoiceOne believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional information that is useful to investors in helping to understand underlying financial performance and condition and trends of ChoiceOne.

Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations. Readers should be aware of these limitations and should be cautious with respect to the use of such measures. To compensate for these limitations, non-GAAP measures are used as comparative tools, together with GAAP measures, to assist in the evaluation of operating performance or financial condition. These measures are also calculated using the appropriate GAAP or regulatory components in their entirety and are computed in a manner intended to facilitate consistent period-to-period comparisons. ChoiceOne's method of calculating these non-GAAP measures may differ from methods used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for those financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP or in-effect regulatory requirements.

Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the most directly comparable GAAP or regulatory financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP or regulatory financial measure, can be found in the tables to this press release under the heading non-GAAP reconciliation.

Condensed Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

June 30, 2026

March 31, 2026

June 30, 2025

Cash and cash equivalents

$

88,649

$

84,218

$

156,280

Equity securities, at fair value

9,497


9,425


9,582

Securities Held to Maturity

383,345


384,339


390,457

Securities Available for Sale

555,571


573,531


479,426

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

15,823


18,562


18,562

Federal Reserve Bank stock

12,554


12,554


12,547

Loans held for sale

3,833


9,976


7,639

Mortgage warehouse advances

53,535


51,187


3,033

Core loans

3,019,246


2,932,110


2,917,759

  Total loans held for investment

3,072,781


2,983,297


2,920,792

Allowance for credit losses

(35,738)


(35,496)


(34,798)

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses

3,037,043


2,947,801


2,885,994

Premises and equipment

50,383


48,670


45,667

Cash surrender value of life insurance policies

87,011


86,305


73,673

Goodwill

129,854


129,854


126,730

Intangible assets

27,888


29,464


33,421

Other assets

55,438


59,866


70,274










Total Assets

$

4,456,889

$

4,394,565

$

4,310,252










Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

943,943

$

912,845

$

943,873

Interest-bearing demand deposits

1,356,540


1,428,338


1,322,336

Savings deposits

620,525


624,084


595,981

Certificates of deposit

587,596


598,743


624,209

Brokered deposits

93,228


103,381


106,225

Borrowings

294,850


184,819


198,428

Subordinated debentures

48,646


48,552


48,277

Other liabilities

28,882


23,802


39,162










Total Liabilities

3,974,210


3,924,564


3,878,491










Common stock and paid-in capital, no par value; shares authorized:
30,000,000; shares outstanding: 14,950,472 at June 30, 2026, 14,960,200 at
March 31, 2026, and 15,008,864 at June 30, 2025.

396,681


397,498


398,201

Retained earnings

120,135


112,008


82,647

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net

(34,137)


(39,505)


(49,087)

Shareholders' Equity

482,679


470,001


431,761










Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

4,456,889

$

4,394,565

$

4,310,252

 

Condensed Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,


2026

2026

2025

2026

2025

Interest income














Loans, including fees

$

46,346

$

45,642

$

46,533

$

91,988

$

79,174

Securities:














Taxable

5,633


5,492


5,264


11,125


9,994

Tax exempt

1,430


1,451


1,393


2,881


2,802

Other

532


690


735


1,222


1,914

Total interest income

53,941


53,275


53,925


107,216


93,884
















Interest expense














Deposits

14,341


13,745


14,840


28,086


25,556

Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank

2,102


2,182


1,659


4,284


3,711

Other

801


706


1,104


1,507


1,984

Total interest expense

17,244


16,633


17,603


33,877


31,251
















Net interest income

36,697


36,642


36,322


73,339


62,633

Provision for credit losses on loans

550


-


650


550


13,813

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses on unfunded commitments

-


-


-


-


-

Net Provision for credit losses expense

550


-


650


550


13,813

Net interest income after provision

36,147


36,642


35,672


72,789


48,820
















Noninterest income














Customer service charges

1,745


1,656


1,401


3,401


2,582

Interchange income

2,139


1,892


2,083


4,031


3,592

Insurance and investment commissions

720


551


540


1,271


835

Gains on sales of loans

466


408


355


874


799

Net gains (losses) on sales of securities

(1,933)


(203)


-


(2,136)


-

Net gains (losses) on sales and write downs of other assets

97


9


3


106


13

Earnings on life insurance policies

706


584


844


1,290


1,233

Trust income

671


692


596


1,363


1,102

Change in market value of equity securities

59


26


239


85


346

Other

269


200


442


469


923

Total noninterest income

4,939


5,815


6,503


10,754


11,425
















Noninterest expense














Salaries and benefits

14,463


14,062


13,731


28,525


24,051

Occupancy and equipment

2,433


2,591


2,432


5,024


4,151

Data processing

2,450


2,290


2,439


4,740


4,438

Communication

531


555


561


1,086


941

Professional fees

1,018


982


947


2,000


1,644

Supplies and postage

294


335


305


629


549

Advertising and promotional

279


264


260


543


516

Intangible amortization

1,577


1,685


1,732


3,262


2,412

FDIC insurance

543


570


550


1,113


1,005

Merger related expenses

-


-


166


-


17,369

Other

2,463


2,442


2,383


4,905


4,095

Total noninterest expense

26,051


25,776


25,506


51,827


61,171
















Income (loss) before income tax

15,035


16,681


16,669


31,716


(926)

Income tax expense (benefit)

2,572


2,977


3,135


5,549


(554)
















Net income (loss)

$

12,463

$

13,704

$

13,534

$

26,167

$

(372)
















Basic earnings (loss) per share

$

0.83

$

0.91

$

0.90

$

1.75

$

(0.03)

Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$

0.83

$

0.91

$

0.90

$

1.74

$

(0.03)

Dividends declared per share

$

0.29

$

0.29

$

0.28

$

0.58

$

0.56

 

Table 1 - Average Balances and tax-Equivalent Interest Rates (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30,
2026

Three Months Ended March 31,
2026

Three Months Ended June 30,
2025











(Dollars in thousands)

Average







Average







Average








Balance

Interest

Rate

Balance

Interest

Rate

Balance

Interest

Rate

Assets:


























Loans (1)(3)(4)(5)

$

2,998,144

$

46,364


6.20

%

$

2,979,652

$

45,661


6.21

%

$

2,936,168

$

46,551


6.36

%

Taxable securities (2)

774,014


5,633


2.92


755,718


5,492


2.95


695,546


5,264


3.04

Nontaxable securities (1)

275,477


1,810


2.64


281,295


1,837


2.65


289,061


1,764


2.45

Other

56,036


532


3.81


74,803


690


3.74


63,416


735


4.65

Interest-earning assets

4,103,671


54,339


5.31


4,091,468


53,680


5.32


3,984,191


54,314


5.47

Noninterest-earning assets

311,894








313,152








314,322







Total assets

$

4,415,565







$

4,404,620







$

4,298,513



































Liabilities and Shareholders'
Equity:


























Interest-bearing demand
deposits

$

1,363,149

$

6,562


1.93

%

$

1,404,153

$

6,282


1.81

%

$

1,332,318

$

6,163


1.86

%

Savings deposits

620,744


1,516


0.98


613,837


1,379


0.91


595,362


1,003


0.68

Certificates of deposit

584,423


4,922


3.38


598,616


5,099


3.45


646,247


6,353


3.94

Brokered deposit

135,700


1,341


3.96


100,175


985


3.99


120,720


1,321


4.39

Borrowings

231,263


2,240


3.89


226,192


2,182


3.91


169,257


1,945


4.61

Subordinated debentures

48,597


663


5.47


48,503


661


5.53


48,971


689


5.65

Other

-


-


0.00


4,871


45


3.75


11,763


129


4.39

Interest-bearing liabilities

2,983,876


17,244


2.32


2,996,347


16,633


2.25


2,924,638


17,603


2.41

Demand deposits

927,628








907,453








915,637







Other noninterest-bearing
liabilities

27,385








30,425








30,695







Total liabilities

3,938,889








3,934,225








3,870,970







Shareholders' equity

476,676








470,395








427,543







Total liabilities and
shareholders' equity

$

4,415,565







$

4,404,620







$

4,298,513



































Net interest income (tax-
equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP)
(1)


$

37,095






$

37,047






$

36,711
































Net interest margin (tax-
equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP)
(1)






3.63

%






3.67

%






3.70

%


(1)

Adjusted to a fully tax-equivalent basis to facilitate comparison to the taxable interest-earning assets. The adjustment uses an incremental tax rate of 21%.  The presentation of these measures on a tax-equivalent basis is not in accordance with GAAP, but is customary in the banking industry.  These non-GAAP measures ensure comparability with respect to both taxable and tax-exempt loans and securities.

(2)

Taxable securities include dividend income from Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock.

(3)

Loans include both mortgage warehouse advances and loans held for sale.

(4)

Non-accruing loan balances are included in the balances of average loans.  Non-accruing loan average balances were $29.4 million, $27.5 million, and $16.8 million in the second quarter of 2026, the first quarter of 2026 and the second quarter of 2025, respectively.  

(5)

Interest on loans included net origination fees and interest income due to accretion from purchased loans.  Interest income due to accretion from purchased loans was $2.4 million, $2.7 million and $3.5 million in the second quarter of 2026, the first quarter of 2026 and the second quarter of 2025, respectively.

 

Other Selected Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)




Quarterly

Earnings

2026 2nd
Qtr.

2026 1st
Qtr.

2025 4th
Qtr.

2025 3rd
Qtr.

2025 2nd
Qtr.

(in thousands except per share data)














Net interest income

$

36,697

$

36,642

$

36,840

$

37,597

$

36,322

Net provision expense

550


-


800


200


650

Noninterest income

4,939


5,815


6,097


7,144


6,503

Noninterest expense

26,051


25,776


25,349


26,215


25,506

Net income (loss) before federal income tax expense

15,035


16,681


16,788


18,326


16,669

Income tax expense (benefit)

2,572


2,977


2,921


3,645


3,135

Net income (loss)

12,463


13,704


13,867


14,681


13,534

Basic earnings (loss) per share

0.83


0.91


0.92


0.98


0.90

Diluted earnings (loss) per share

0.83


0.91


0.92


0.97


0.90

Book value per share

32.29


31.42


31.02


29.94


28.77

Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)

21.73


20.77


20.29


19.39


18.10

End of period balances

2026 2nd
Qtr.

2026 1st
Qtr.

2025 4th
Qtr.

2025 3rd
Qtr.

2025 2nd
Qtr.

(in thousands)














Gross loans

$

3,076,614

$

2,993,273

$

3,029,219

$

2,916,251

$

2,928,431

Loans held for sale (1)

3,833


9,976


7,185


6,323


7,639

Mortgage warehouse advances (2)

53,535


51,187


58,987


2,483


3,033

Core loans (gross loans excluding 1 and 2
above)

3,019,246


2,932,110


2,963,047


2,907,445


2,917,759

Allowance for credit losses

35,738


35,496


35,550


34,754


34,798

Securities available for sale

555,571


573,531


554,420


544,023


479,426

Securities held to maturity

383,345


384,339


385,193


388,517


390,457

Other interest-earning assets

66,577


76,229


74,857


79,677


110,206

Total earning assets (before allowance)

4,082,107


4,027,372


4,043,689


3,928,468


3,908,520

Total assets

4,456,889


4,394,565


4,410,551


4,296,902


4,310,252

Noninterest-bearing deposits

943,943


912,845


907,007


903,925


943,873

Interest-bearing demand deposits

1,356,540


1,428,338


1,364,887


1,395,724


1,322,336

Savings deposits

620,525


624,084


607,045


588,798


595,981

Certificates of deposit

587,596


598,743


616,180


605,912


624,209

Brokered deposits

93,228


103,381


104,906


72,672


106,225

Total deposits

3,601,832


3,667,391


3,600,025


3,567,031


3,592,624

Deposits excluding brokered

3,508,604


3,564,010


3,495,119


3,494,359


3,486,399

Total subordinated debt

48,646


48,552


48,460


48,368


48,277

Total borrowed funds

294,850


184,819


264,788


197,752


198,428

Other interest-bearing liabilities

-


1


7,689


7,695


8,529

Total interest-bearing liabilities

3,001,385


2,987,918


3,013,955


2,916,921


2,903,985

Shareholders' equity

482,679


470,001


465,353


449,615


431,761

Average Balances

2026 2nd
Qtr.

2026 1st
Qtr.

2025 4th
Qtr.

2025 3rd
Qtr.

2025 2nd
Qtr.

(in thousands)














Loans

$

2,998,144

$

2,979,652

$

2,961,133

$

2,927,878

$

2,936,168

Securities

1,049,491


1,037,013


1,036,038


990,319


984,607

Other interest-earning assets

56,036


74,803


69,056


79,365


63,416

Total earning assets (before allowance)

4,103,671


4,091,468


4,066,227


3,997,562


3,984,191

Total assets

4,415,565


4,404,620


4,375,527


4,308,289


4,298,513

Noninterest-bearing deposits

927,628


907,453


925,414


930,346


915,637

Interest-bearing deposits

2,568,316


2,616,606


2,552,997


2,583,166


2,573,927

Brokered deposits

135,700


100,175


100,133


91,735


120,720

Total deposits

3,631,644


3,624,234


3,578,544


3,605,247


3,610,284

Total subordinated debt

48,597


48,503


48,411


48,663


48,971

Total borrowed funds

231,263


226,192


255,978


179,122


169,257

Other interest-bearing liabilities

-


4,871


6,311


8,550


11,763

Total interest-bearing liabilities

2,983,876


2,996,347


2,963,830


2,911,236


2,924,638

Shareholders' equity

476,676


470,395


459,423


438,449


427,543

Loan Breakout (in thousands)

2026 2nd
Qtr.

2026 1st
Qtr.

2025 4th
Qtr.

2025 3rd
Qtr.

2025 2nd
Qtr.

Agricultural

$

49,672

$

47,840

$

56,218

$

51,183

$

47,273

Commercial and Industrial

411,187


369,425


352,556


352,876


351,367

Commercial Real Estate

1,730,214


1,745,410


1,780,396


1,728,774


1,743,541

Consumer

26,121


23,180


26,701


27,328


29,741

Construction Real Estate

25,230


20,897


19,139


18,440


21,508

Residential Real Estate

776,822


725,358


728,037


728,844


724,329

Mortgage Warehouse Advances

53,535


51,187


58,987


2,483


3,033

Gross Loans (excluding held for sale)

$

3,072,781

$

2,983,297

$

3,022,034

$

2,909,928

$

2,920,792
















Allowance for credit losses

35,738


35,496


35,550


34,754


34,798
















Net loans

$

3,037,043

$

2,947,801

$

2,986,484

$

2,875,174

$

2,885,994

Performance Ratios

2026 2nd
Qtr.

2026 1st
Qtr.

2025 4th
Qtr.

2025 3rd
Qtr.

2025 2nd
Qtr.
















Annualized return on average assets

1.13

%

1.24

%

1.27

%

1.36

%

1.26

%

Annualized return on average equity

10.46

%

11.65

%

12.07

%

13.39

%

12.66

%

Annualized return on average tangible common equity
(non-GAAP)

14.10

%

15.95

%

16.66

%

19.08

%

18.26

%

Net interest margin (GAAP)

3.59

%

3.63

%

3.59

%

3.73

%

3.66

%

Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent) (non-GAAP)

3.63

%

3.67

%

3.63

%

3.77

%

3.70

%

Efficiency ratio

55.86

%

55.99

%

54.12

%

54.76

%

55.32

%

Annualized cost of funds

1.77

%

1.73

%

1.79

%

1.77

%

1.84

%

Annualized cost of deposits

1.58

%

1.54

%

1.57

%

1.57

%

1.65

%

Cost of interest bearing liabilities

2.32

%

2.25

%

2.35

%

2.33

%

2.41

%

Shareholders' equity to total assets

10.83

%

10.70

%

10.55

%

10.46

%

10.02

%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)

7.56

%

7.34

%

7.16

%

7.04

%

6.54

%

Annualized noninterest expense to average assets

2.36

%

2.34

%

2.32

%

2.43

%

2.37

%

Loan to deposit

85.42

%

81.62

%

84.14

%

81.76

%

81.51

%

Full-time equivalent employees

577


561


569


573


571

Capital Ratios ChoiceOne Financial
Services Inc.

2026 2nd
Qtr.

2026 1st
Qtr.

2025 4th
Qtr.

2025 3rd
Qtr.

2025 2nd
Qtr.
















Total capital (to risk weighted assets)

13.3

%

13.2

%

12.7

%

13.0

%

12.4

%

Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk
weighted assets)

10.7

%

10.6

%

10.2

%

10.3

%

9.8

%

Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)

11.2

%

11.1

%

10.7

%

10.9

%

10.4

%

Tier 1 capital (to average assets)

8.8

%

8.6

%

8.5

%

8.5

%

8.2

%

Tier 1 capital (to total assets)

8.4

%

8.3

%

8.1

%

8.2

%

7.9

%

Commercial Real Estate Loans (non-owner
occupied) as a percentage of total capital

249.9

%

262.9

%

279.0

%

275.2

%

288.2

%

Capital Ratios ChoiceOne Bank

2026 2nd
Qtr.

2026 1st
Qtr.

2025 4th
Qtr.

2025 3rd
Qtr.

2025 2nd
Qtr.
















Total capital (to risk weighted assets)

12.9

%

12.9

%

12.5

%

12.8

%

12.4

%

Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk
weighted assets)

11.8

%

11.8

%

11.4

%

11.7

%

11.3

%

Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)

11.8

%

11.8

%

11.4

%

11.7

%

11.3

%

Tier 1 capital (to average assets)

9.3

%

9.2

%

9.1

%

9.1

%

8.9

%

Tier 1 capital (to total assets)

8.9

%

8.9

%

8.7

%

8.8

%

8.6

%

Commercial Real Estate Loans (non-owner
occupied) as a percentage of total capital

256.9

%

268.9

%

284.4

%

280.0

%

290.6

%

Asset Quality

2026 2nd
Qtr.

2026 1st
Qtr.

2025 4th
Qtr.

2025 3rd
Qtr.

2025 2nd
Qtr.

(in thousands)














Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$

309

$

53

$

305

$

244

$

418

Annualized net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average
loans

0.04

%

0.01

%

0.04

%

0.03

%

0.06

%

Allowance for credit losses

$

35,738

$

35,496

$

35,550

$

34,754

$

34,798

Unfunded commitment liability

$

1,347

$

1,347

$

1,347

$

1,647

$

1,647

Allowance to loans (excludes held for sale)

1.16

%

1.19

%

1.18

%

1.19

%

1.19

%

Total funds reserved to pay for loans (includes liability for
unfunded commitments and excludes held for sale)

1.21

%

1.23

%

1.22

%

1.25

%

1.25

%

Non-Accruing loans

$

30,904

$

27,892

$

27,058

$

17,365

$

16,854

Nonperforming loans (includes OREO)

$

32,773

$

30,177

$

29,582

$

19,940

$

19,296

Nonperforming loans to total loans (excludes held for sale)

1.07

%

1.01

%

0.98

%

0.69

%

0.66

%

Non-Accrual classified as PCD

$

15,102

$

18,210

$

19,007

$

11,393

$

12,017

Nonperforming loans to total loans (excludes held for sale)
attributed to PCD

0.49

%

0.61

%

0.63

%

0.39

%

0.41

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.74

%

0.69

%

0.67

%

0.46

%

0.45

%

 

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Unaudited)

NON-GAAP Reconciliation

2026 2nd
Qtr.

2026 1st
Qtr.

2025 4th
Qtr.

2025 3rd
Qtr.

2025 2nd
Qtr.

Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP)

$

37,095

$

37,047

$

37,232

$

37,994

$

36,711

Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)

3.63

%

3.67

%

3.63

%

3.77

%

3.70

%
















Reconciliation to Reported Net Interest Income






























Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP)

$

37,095

$

37,047

$

37,232

$

37,994

$

36,711
















Adjustment for taxable equivalent interest

(398)


(405)


(392)


(397)


(389)
















Net interest income  (GAAP)

$

36,697

$

36,642

$

36,840

$

37,597

$

36,322

Net interest margin (GAAP)

3.59

%

3.63

%

3.59

%

3.73

%

3.66

%

(dollars in thousands)

2026 2nd
Qtr.

2026 1st
Qtr.

2025 4th
Qtr.

2025 3rd
Qtr.

2025 2nd
Qtr.

Total assets

$

4,456,889

$

4,394,565

$

4,410,551

$

4,296,902

$

4,310,252

Less: goodwill

129,854


129,854


129,854


126,730


126,730

Less: intangible assets

27,888


29,464


31,149


31,694


33,421

Tangible assets

$

4,299,147

$

4,235,247

$

4,249,548

$

4,138,478

$

4,150,101
















Total equity

$

482,679

$

470,001

$

465,353

$

449,615

$

431,761

Less: goodwill

129,854


129,854


129,854


126,730


126,730

Less: intangible assets

27,888


29,464


31,149


31,694


33,421

Tangible common equity

$

324,937

$

310,683

$

304,350

$

291,191

$

271,610

Tangible common equity to tangible assets

7.56

%

7.34

%

7.16

%

7.04

%

6.54

%

(dollars in thousands)

2026 2nd
Qtr.

2026 1st
Qtr.

2025 4th
Qtr.

2025 3rd
Qtr.

2025 2nd
Qtr.

Net income

$

12,463

$

13,704

$

13,867

$

14,681

$

13,534

Less: intangible amortization (tax affected at 21%)

1,246


1,331


1,330


1,365


1,369

Adjusted net income

$

11,217

$

12,373

$

12,537

$

13,316

$

12,165
















Average shareholders' equity

$

476,676

$

470,395

$

459,423

$

438,449

$

427,543

Less: average goodwill

129,854


129,854


127,308


126,730


126,730

Less: average intangible assets

28,696


30,319


31,092


32,599


34,356

Average tangible common equity

$

318,126

$

310,222

$

301,023

$

279,120

$

266,457
















Return on average tangible common equity

14.10

%

15.95

%

16.66

%

19.08

%

18.26

%

SOURCE ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc.

21%

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