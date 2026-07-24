ChoiceOne Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

SPARTA, Mich., July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. ("ChoiceOne", NASDAQ:COFS), the parent company for ChoiceOne Bank, reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Highlights

ChoiceOne reported net income of $12.5 million, or $0.83 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2026, and net income of $26.2 million, or $1.74 per diluted share, for the first six months of 2026. Second quarter results included a pre-tax securities loss of approximately $1.9 million, which reduced diluted earnings per share by approximately $0.10, as ChoiceOne repositioned lower-yielding municipal securities to fund loan growth and improve its interest rate profile.

Core loans increased $87.1 million, or 11.9% annualized, during the second quarter, reflecting continued organic production and the purchase of approximately $40 million of seasoned, high-quality adjustable-rate residential mortgages.

GAAP net interest margin was 3.59% for the second quarter of 2026, compared to 3.63% in the first quarter of 2026 and 3.66% in the second quarter of the prior year, as higher earning asset yields were offset by slightly higher funding costs and lower interest income due to accretion from purchased loans. Deposits, excluding brokered deposits, declined by $55.4 million during the second quarter, primarily reflecting normal seasonal fluctuations in municipal operating balances, while total liquidity and borrowing capacity remained strong.

Asset quality remained strong, with annualized net charge-offs of 0.04% of average loans for the second quarter, while nonperforming loans to total loans, excluding loans held for sale, were 1.07% at June 30, 2026.

"ChoiceOne delivered solid second quarter results, highlighted by loan growth, stable credit quality, and continued capital accretion," said Kelly Potes, Chief Executive Officer. "Our disciplined approach to balance sheet management is improving our earning asset mix and interest rate positioning, while supporting continued momentum through the remainder of 2026."

ChoiceOne reported net income of $12,463,000 and $26,167,000 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, respectively, compared to net income of $13,534,000 and a net loss of $372,000 for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2025, respectively. Diluted earnings per share were $0.83 and $1.74 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.90 and diluted loss per share of $0.03 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, respectively. Second quarter results included a pre-tax securities loss of approximately $1.9 million, which reduced diluted earnings per share by approximately $0.10, as ChoiceOne repositioned lower-yielding municipal securities to fund loan growth and improve its interest rate profile.

As of June 30, 2026, total assets were $4.5 billion, an increase of $146.6 million compared to June 30, 2025. The growth in total assets is primarily attributed to growth in core loans, securities and warehouse mortgage advances. This growth was partially offset by a reduction in the cash balance of $67.6 million during the twelve months ended June 30, 2026.

Core loans, which exclude held for sale loans and mortgage warehouse advances, increased by $87.1 million or an annualized 11.9% during the second quarter of 2026 and grew by $101.5 million or 3.5% during the twelve months ended June 30, 2026. Of this growth approximately $40.0 million was due to a purchase of seasoned, high quality adjustable rate mortgages from another community bank made during the quarter. Loan interest income increased $703,000 in the second quarter of 2026 compared to the first quarter of 2026 and decreased $187,000 compared to the second quarter of 2025. The decrease from the second quarter of 2025 is partially due to a decline in interest income due to accretion from purchased loans during the second quarter of 2026 compared to the second quarter of 2025. Interest income due to accretion from purchased loans was approximately $2.4 million during the second quarter of 2026 compared to $3.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025. Interest income due to accretion from purchased loans increased GAAP net interest margin by 24 and 36 basis points in the second quarter of 2026 and the second quarter of 2025, respectively. Of the amount recognized in the second quarter of 2026, $2.0 million was calculated using the effective interest rate method of amortization, while the remaining $433,000 resulted from unexpected payoffs and paydowns of loans with an associated fair value mark. Estimated interest income due to accretion from purchased loans for the remainder of 2026 using the effective interest method of amortization is $3.8 million; however, actual results will be dependent on prepayment speeds and other factors. It is estimated that a total of $48.0 million remains to be recognized as interest income due to accretion from purchased loans over the life of the purchased loans portfolio.

Deposits, excluding brokered deposits, decreased by $55.4 million as of June 30, 2026, compared to March 31, 2026. This decline is largely due to seasonality in municipal deposits as municipal operational balances fluctuate with the timing of tax receipts. Municipal deposits decreased by approximately $95.0 million during the quarter, which is consistent with historical fluctuations. Deposits, excluding brokered deposits, increased by $22.2 million as of June 30, 2026, compared to June 30, 2025. This increase is primarily organic growth in interest bearing and savings accounts offset by a decline in higher interest certificate of deposit accounts. ChoiceOne continues to be proactive in managing its liquidity position by using brokered deposits and short-term FHLB advances to ensure ample liquidity. As of June 30, 2026, the total balance of borrowed funds from the FHLB was $295.0 million at a weighted average rate of 3.80%, with $275.0 million due within 12 months. At June 30, 2026, total available borrowing capacity secured by pledged assets was $1.1 billion. ChoiceOne can increase its borrowing capacity by utilizing unsecured federal fund lines and pledging additional assets. Uninsured deposits totaled $1.2 billion or 33.1% of deposits at June 30, 2026.

In the three months ended June 30, 2026, ChoiceOne's annualized cost of deposits to average total deposits increased four basis points to 1.58% from 1.54% for the three months ended March 31, 2026. The annualized cost of funds increased four basis points to 1.77% for the three months ended June 30, 2026, from 1.73% in the prior quarter, primarily driven by higher rates on interest-bearing demand deposits and savings deposits offset by lower rates on certificates of deposit, borrowings, subordinated debentures, and brokered deposits. The average balance of certificates of deposit declined $14.2 million during the quarter. Interest expense on borrowings increased $58,000 compared to the first quarter of 2026 as average borrowings increased $5.1 million. ChoiceOne's deposit costs may have slight upward pressure as new and repriced deposits carry rates above the existing portfolio average.

ChoiceOne incurred $550,000 provision for credit losses on loans during the second quarter of 2026, due to the increase in loan balances and $309,000 in net charge offs. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) was 1.16% on June 30, 2026 compared to 1.19% and 1.18% on March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively. Asset quality continues to remain strong, with annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans of 0.04% for the second quarter of 2026. Nonperforming loans to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) increased to 1.07% as of June 30, 2026 compared to 1.01% as of March 31, 2026. Notably, 0.49% of the nonperforming loans to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) is attributed to certain purchased loans which were identified prior to acquisition as having credit deterioration. In addition, 30.6% of the nonperforming loans carry partial government guarantees from the SBA or USDA.

At June 30, 2026, shareholders' equity was $482.7 million, an increase from $431.8 million on June 30, 2025. ChoiceOne repurchased 35,000 shares of stock for a net cost of $1.1 million in the second quarter of 2026 and 75,116 shares [collectively] during the first quarter of 2026 and the fourth quarter of 2025 for a net cost of $2.2 million under our existing share repurchase plan. The repurchase plan has 265,272 shares remaining to purchase as of June 30, 2026. The repurchase of shares reflects our view that our capital position is healthy and the repurchase of shares is in the best interest of our shareholders. ChoiceOne Bank continues to be "well-capitalized," with a total risk-based capital ratio of 12.9% as of June 30, 2026, compared to 12.4% on June 30, 2025.

Noninterest income for the three months ended June 30, 2026 decreased $1.6 million to $4.9 million compared to $6.5 million for the same period in 2025. The decline was primarily driven by a $1.9 million loss on the sale of securities during the second quarter of 2026, compared to no securities gains or losses in the prior-year period. In late June 2026 ChoiceOne sold approximately $25 million of municipal securities with a tax-equivalent yield of 2.28% for a pre-tax loss of $1.9 million. The sale of securities was undertaken to provide funding for the purchase of adjustable-rate residential mortgages and improve ChoiceOne's overall interest rate profile. Partially offsetting this decline were increases in customer service charges and interchange income and insurance and investment commissions. Compared to the first quarter of 2026, noninterest income declined $876,000, primarily due to the increase in net losses on sales of securities. Noninterest income for the six months ended June 30, 2026 decreased $671,000, to $10.8 million compared to $11.4 million for the same period in 2025.

Noninterest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2026 increased $545,000, or 2.1%, to $26.1 million compared to $25.5 million for the same period in 2025. The increase was primarily attributable to higher salaries and benefits expense, partially offset by lower intangible amortization expense. Compared to the first quarter of 2026, noninterest expense increased $275,000, reflecting higher salaries and benefits expenses and data processing costs, partially offset by lower occupancy and equipment and intangible amortization expenses. Noninterest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2026 decreased $9.3 million, to $51.8 million compared to $61.2 million for the same period in 2025. The decrease was primarily attributable to the absence of $17.4 million of merger-related expenses incurred during the prior-year period. Excluding merger-related expenses, noninterest expense increased due to higher salaries and benefits, occupancy and equipment, data processing, professional fees, and other operating expenses associated with the Company's growth and integration activities. ChoiceOne expects to open a full service branch and lending office in Troy, MI later in 2026. ChoiceOne currently serves customers throughout Southeast Michigan and expects the Troy office to further support commercial lending and treasury management growth initiatives.

ChoiceOne's year to date 2026 tax expense was reduced by $400,000 as a result of purchasing a transferable tax credit that will be applied to 2026 income taxes. Management intends to purchase similar sized transferable tax credits in the remainder of 2026 to reduce tax expense.

"As we enter the second half of 2026, we remain focused on disciplined growth, operational efficiency, and prudent capital management," said Kelly Potes, Chief Executive Officer. "We believe this balanced approach positions ChoiceOne to build on our momentum and create long-term value for our customers, communities, and shareholders."

About ChoiceOne

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Sparta, Michigan, with assets over $4 billion, and the parent corporation of ChoiceOne Bank. Member FDIC. ChoiceOne Bank operates 54 offices in West, Central and Southeast Michigan. ChoiceOne Bank offers insurance and investment products through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Insurance Agencies, Inc. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. common stock is quoted on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "COFS." For more information, please visit Investor Relations at ChoiceOne's website choiceone.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "is likely," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "may," "could," "look forward," "continue", "future", "view" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements reflect current beliefs as to the expected outcomes of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("risk factors") that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Furthermore, ChoiceOne does not undertake any obligation to update, amend, or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Risk factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in Item 1A in ChoiceOne's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and in any of ChoiceOne's subsequent SEC filings, which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. ChoiceOne believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional information that is useful to investors in helping to understand underlying financial performance and condition and trends of ChoiceOne.

Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations. Readers should be aware of these limitations and should be cautious with respect to the use of such measures. To compensate for these limitations, non-GAAP measures are used as comparative tools, together with GAAP measures, to assist in the evaluation of operating performance or financial condition. These measures are also calculated using the appropriate GAAP or regulatory components in their entirety and are computed in a manner intended to facilitate consistent period-to-period comparisons. ChoiceOne's method of calculating these non-GAAP measures may differ from methods used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for those financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP or in-effect regulatory requirements.

Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the most directly comparable GAAP or regulatory financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP or regulatory financial measure, can be found in the tables to this press release under the heading non-GAAP reconciliation.

Condensed Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

June 30, 2026



March 31, 2026



June 30, 2025

Cash and cash equivalents

$ 88,649



$ 84,218



$ 156,280

Equity securities, at fair value



9,497





9,425





9,582

Securities Held to Maturity



383,345





384,339





390,457

Securities Available for Sale



555,571





573,531





479,426

Federal Home Loan Bank stock



15,823





18,562





18,562

Federal Reserve Bank stock



12,554





12,554





12,547

Loans held for sale



3,833





9,976





7,639

Mortgage warehouse advances



53,535





51,187





3,033

Core loans



3,019,246





2,932,110





2,917,759

Total loans held for investment



3,072,781





2,983,297





2,920,792

Allowance for credit losses



(35,738)





(35,496)





(34,798)

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses



3,037,043





2,947,801





2,885,994

Premises and equipment



50,383





48,670





45,667

Cash surrender value of life insurance policies



87,011





86,305





73,673

Goodwill



129,854





129,854





126,730

Intangible assets



27,888





29,464





33,421

Other assets



55,438





59,866





70,274





















Total Assets

$ 4,456,889



$ 4,394,565



$ 4,310,252





















Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 943,943



$ 912,845



$ 943,873

Interest-bearing demand deposits



1,356,540





1,428,338





1,322,336

Savings deposits



620,525





624,084





595,981

Certificates of deposit



587,596





598,743





624,209

Brokered deposits



93,228





103,381





106,225

Borrowings



294,850





184,819





198,428

Subordinated debentures



48,646





48,552





48,277

Other liabilities



28,882





23,802





39,162





















Total Liabilities



3,974,210





3,924,564





3,878,491





















Common stock and paid-in capital, no par value; shares authorized:

30,000,000; shares outstanding: 14,950,472 at June 30, 2026, 14,960,200 at

March 31, 2026, and 15,008,864 at June 30, 2025.



396,681





397,498





398,201

Retained earnings



120,135





112,008





82,647

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net



(34,137)





(39,505)





(49,087)

Shareholders' Equity



482,679





470,001





431,761





















Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 4,456,889



$ 4,394,565



$ 4,310,252



Condensed Statements of Operations (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

June 30,



March 31,



June 30,



June 30,





2026



2026



2025



2026



2025

Interest income





























Loans, including fees

$ 46,346



$ 45,642



$ 46,533



$ 91,988



$ 79,174

Securities:





























Taxable



5,633





5,492





5,264





11,125





9,994

Tax exempt



1,430





1,451





1,393





2,881





2,802

Other



532





690





735





1,222





1,914

Total interest income



53,941





53,275





53,925





107,216





93,884

































Interest expense





























Deposits



14,341





13,745





14,840





28,086





25,556

Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank



2,102





2,182





1,659





4,284





3,711

Other



801





706





1,104





1,507





1,984

Total interest expense



17,244





16,633





17,603





33,877





31,251

































Net interest income



36,697





36,642





36,322





73,339





62,633

Provision for credit losses on loans



550





-





650





550





13,813

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses on unfunded commitments



-





-





-





-





-

Net Provision for credit losses expense



550





-





650





550





13,813

Net interest income after provision



36,147





36,642





35,672





72,789





48,820

































Noninterest income





























Customer service charges



1,745





1,656





1,401





3,401





2,582

Interchange income



2,139





1,892





2,083





4,031





3,592

Insurance and investment commissions



720





551





540





1,271





835

Gains on sales of loans



466





408





355





874





799

Net gains (losses) on sales of securities



(1,933)





(203)





-





(2,136)





-

Net gains (losses) on sales and write downs of other assets



97





9





3





106





13

Earnings on life insurance policies



706





584





844





1,290





1,233

Trust income



671





692





596





1,363





1,102

Change in market value of equity securities



59





26





239





85





346

Other



269





200





442





469





923

Total noninterest income



4,939





5,815





6,503





10,754





11,425

































Noninterest expense





























Salaries and benefits



14,463





14,062





13,731





28,525





24,051

Occupancy and equipment



2,433





2,591





2,432





5,024





4,151

Data processing



2,450





2,290





2,439





4,740





4,438

Communication



531





555





561





1,086





941

Professional fees



1,018





982





947





2,000





1,644

Supplies and postage



294





335





305





629





549

Advertising and promotional



279





264





260





543





516

Intangible amortization



1,577





1,685





1,732





3,262





2,412

FDIC insurance



543





570





550





1,113





1,005

Merger related expenses



-





-





166





-





17,369

Other



2,463





2,442





2,383





4,905





4,095

Total noninterest expense



26,051





25,776





25,506





51,827





61,171

































Income (loss) before income tax



15,035





16,681





16,669





31,716





(926)

Income tax expense (benefit)



2,572





2,977





3,135





5,549





(554)

































Net income (loss)

$ 12,463



$ 13,704



$ 13,534



$ 26,167



$ (372)

































Basic earnings (loss) per share

$ 0.83



$ 0.91



$ 0.90



$ 1.75



$ (0.03)

Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ 0.83



$ 0.91



$ 0.90



$ 1.74



$ (0.03)

Dividends declared per share

$ 0.29



$ 0.29



$ 0.28



$ 0.58



$ 0.56



Table 1 - Average Balances and tax-Equivalent Interest Rates (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30,

2026



Three Months Ended March 31,

2026



Three Months Ended June 30,

2025























(Dollars in thousands) Average















Average















Average

















Balance



Interest



Rate



Balance



Interest



Rate



Balance



Interest



Rate



Assets:





















































Loans (1)(3)(4)(5) $ 2,998,144



$ 46,364





6.20

% $ 2,979,652



$ 45,661





6.21

% $ 2,936,168



$ 46,551





6.36

% Taxable securities (2)

774,014





5,633





2.92





755,718





5,492





2.95





695,546





5,264





3.04



Nontaxable securities (1)

275,477





1,810





2.64





281,295





1,837





2.65





289,061





1,764





2.45



Other

56,036





532





3.81





74,803





690





3.74





63,416





735





4.65



Interest-earning assets

4,103,671





54,339





5.31





4,091,468





53,680





5.32





3,984,191





54,314





5.47



Noninterest-earning assets

311,894

















313,152

















314,322















Total assets $ 4,415,565















$ 4,404,620















$ 4,298,513







































































Liabilities and Shareholders'

Equity:





















































Interest-bearing demand

deposits $ 1,363,149



$ 6,562





1.93

% $ 1,404,153



$ 6,282





1.81

% $ 1,332,318



$ 6,163





1.86

% Savings deposits

620,744





1,516





0.98





613,837





1,379





0.91





595,362





1,003





0.68



Certificates of deposit

584,423





4,922





3.38





598,616





5,099





3.45





646,247





6,353





3.94



Brokered deposit

135,700





1,341





3.96





100,175





985





3.99





120,720





1,321





4.39



Borrowings

231,263





2,240





3.89





226,192





2,182





3.91





169,257





1,945





4.61



Subordinated debentures

48,597





663





5.47





48,503





661





5.53





48,971





689





5.65



Other

-





-





0.00





4,871





45





3.75





11,763





129





4.39



Interest-bearing liabilities

2,983,876





17,244





2.32





2,996,347





16,633





2.25





2,924,638





17,603





2.41



Demand deposits

927,628

















907,453

















915,637















Other noninterest-bearing

liabilities

27,385

















30,425

















30,695















Total liabilities

3,938,889

















3,934,225

















3,870,970















Shareholders' equity

476,676

















470,395

















427,543















Total liabilities and

shareholders' equity $ 4,415,565















$ 4,404,620















$ 4,298,513







































































Net interest income (tax-

equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP)

(1)





$ 37,095













$ 37,047













$ 36,711

































































Net interest margin (tax-

equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP)

(1)













3.63

%













3.67

%













3.70

%





(1) Adjusted to a fully tax-equivalent basis to facilitate comparison to the taxable interest-earning assets. The adjustment uses an incremental tax rate of 21%. The presentation of these measures on a tax-equivalent basis is not in accordance with GAAP, but is customary in the banking industry. These non-GAAP measures ensure comparability with respect to both taxable and tax-exempt loans and securities. (2) Taxable securities include dividend income from Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock. (3) Loans include both mortgage warehouse advances and loans held for sale. (4) Non-accruing loan balances are included in the balances of average loans. Non-accruing loan average balances were $29.4 million, $27.5 million, and $16.8 million in the second quarter of 2026, the first quarter of 2026 and the second quarter of 2025, respectively. (5) Interest on loans included net origination fees and interest income due to accretion from purchased loans. Interest income due to accretion from purchased loans was $2.4 million, $2.7 million and $3.5 million in the second quarter of 2026, the first quarter of 2026 and the second quarter of 2025, respectively.

Other Selected Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)









Quarterly

Earnings

2026 2nd

Qtr.



2026 1st

Qtr.



2025 4th

Qtr.



2025 3rd

Qtr.



2025 2nd

Qtr.

(in thousands except per share data)





























Net interest income

$ 36,697



$ 36,642



$ 36,840



$ 37,597



$ 36,322

Net provision expense



550





-





800





200





650

Noninterest income



4,939





5,815





6,097





7,144





6,503

Noninterest expense



26,051





25,776





25,349





26,215





25,506

Net income (loss) before federal income tax expense



15,035





16,681





16,788





18,326





16,669

Income tax expense (benefit)



2,572





2,977





2,921





3,645





3,135

Net income (loss)



12,463





13,704





13,867





14,681





13,534

Basic earnings (loss) per share



0.83





0.91





0.92





0.98





0.90

Diluted earnings (loss) per share



0.83





0.91





0.92





0.97





0.90

Book value per share



32.29





31.42





31.02





29.94





28.77

Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)



21.73





20.77





20.29





19.39





18.10



End of period balances

2026 2nd

Qtr.



2026 1st

Qtr.



2025 4th

Qtr.



2025 3rd

Qtr.



2025 2nd

Qtr.

(in thousands)





























Gross loans

$ 3,076,614



$ 2,993,273



$ 3,029,219



$ 2,916,251



$ 2,928,431

Loans held for sale (1)



3,833





9,976





7,185





6,323





7,639

Mortgage warehouse advances (2)



53,535





51,187





58,987





2,483





3,033

Core loans (gross loans excluding 1 and 2

above)



3,019,246





2,932,110





2,963,047





2,907,445





2,917,759

Allowance for credit losses



35,738





35,496





35,550





34,754





34,798

Securities available for sale



555,571





573,531





554,420





544,023





479,426

Securities held to maturity



383,345





384,339





385,193





388,517





390,457

Other interest-earning assets



66,577





76,229





74,857





79,677





110,206

Total earning assets (before allowance)



4,082,107





4,027,372





4,043,689





3,928,468





3,908,520

Total assets



4,456,889





4,394,565





4,410,551





4,296,902





4,310,252

Noninterest-bearing deposits



943,943





912,845





907,007





903,925





943,873

Interest-bearing demand deposits



1,356,540





1,428,338





1,364,887





1,395,724





1,322,336

Savings deposits



620,525





624,084





607,045





588,798





595,981

Certificates of deposit



587,596





598,743





616,180





605,912





624,209

Brokered deposits



93,228





103,381





104,906





72,672





106,225

Total deposits



3,601,832





3,667,391





3,600,025





3,567,031





3,592,624

Deposits excluding brokered



3,508,604





3,564,010





3,495,119





3,494,359





3,486,399

Total subordinated debt



48,646





48,552





48,460





48,368





48,277

Total borrowed funds



294,850





184,819





264,788





197,752





198,428

Other interest-bearing liabilities



-





1





7,689





7,695





8,529

Total interest-bearing liabilities



3,001,385





2,987,918





3,013,955





2,916,921





2,903,985

Shareholders' equity



482,679





470,001





465,353





449,615





431,761



Average Balances

2026 2nd

Qtr.



2026 1st

Qtr.



2025 4th

Qtr.



2025 3rd

Qtr.



2025 2nd

Qtr.

(in thousands)





























Loans

$ 2,998,144



$ 2,979,652



$ 2,961,133



$ 2,927,878



$ 2,936,168

Securities



1,049,491





1,037,013





1,036,038





990,319





984,607

Other interest-earning assets



56,036





74,803





69,056





79,365





63,416

Total earning assets (before allowance)



4,103,671





4,091,468





4,066,227





3,997,562





3,984,191

Total assets



4,415,565





4,404,620





4,375,527





4,308,289





4,298,513

Noninterest-bearing deposits



927,628





907,453





925,414





930,346





915,637

Interest-bearing deposits



2,568,316





2,616,606





2,552,997





2,583,166





2,573,927

Brokered deposits



135,700





100,175





100,133





91,735





120,720

Total deposits



3,631,644





3,624,234





3,578,544





3,605,247





3,610,284

Total subordinated debt



48,597





48,503





48,411





48,663





48,971

Total borrowed funds



231,263





226,192





255,978





179,122





169,257

Other interest-bearing liabilities



-





4,871





6,311





8,550





11,763

Total interest-bearing liabilities



2,983,876





2,996,347





2,963,830





2,911,236





2,924,638

Shareholders' equity



476,676





470,395





459,423





438,449





427,543



Loan Breakout (in thousands)

2026 2nd

Qtr.



2026 1st

Qtr.



2025 4th

Qtr.



2025 3rd

Qtr.



2025 2nd

Qtr.

Agricultural

$ 49,672



$ 47,840



$ 56,218



$ 51,183



$ 47,273

Commercial and Industrial



411,187





369,425





352,556





352,876





351,367

Commercial Real Estate



1,730,214





1,745,410





1,780,396





1,728,774





1,743,541

Consumer



26,121





23,180





26,701





27,328





29,741

Construction Real Estate



25,230





20,897





19,139





18,440





21,508

Residential Real Estate



776,822





725,358





728,037





728,844





724,329

Mortgage Warehouse Advances



53,535





51,187





58,987





2,483





3,033

Gross Loans (excluding held for sale)

$ 3,072,781



$ 2,983,297



$ 3,022,034



$ 2,909,928



$ 2,920,792

































Allowance for credit losses



35,738





35,496





35,550





34,754





34,798

































Net loans

$ 3,037,043



$ 2,947,801



$ 2,986,484



$ 2,875,174



$ 2,885,994



Performance Ratios

2026 2nd

Qtr.



2026 1st

Qtr.



2025 4th

Qtr.



2025 3rd

Qtr.



2025 2nd

Qtr.

































Annualized return on average assets



1.13 %



1.24 %



1.27 %



1.36 %



1.26 % Annualized return on average equity



10.46 %



11.65 %



12.07 %



13.39 %



12.66 % Annualized return on average tangible common equity

(non-GAAP)



14.10 %



15.95 %



16.66 %



19.08 %



18.26 % Net interest margin (GAAP)



3.59 %



3.63 %



3.59 %



3.73 %



3.66 % Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent) (non-GAAP)



3.63 %



3.67 %



3.63 %



3.77 %



3.70 % Efficiency ratio



55.86 %



55.99 %



54.12 %



54.76 %



55.32 % Annualized cost of funds



1.77 %



1.73 %



1.79 %



1.77 %



1.84 % Annualized cost of deposits



1.58 %



1.54 %



1.57 %



1.57 %



1.65 % Cost of interest bearing liabilities



2.32 %



2.25 %



2.35 %



2.33 %



2.41 % Shareholders' equity to total assets



10.83 %



10.70 %



10.55 %



10.46 %



10.02 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)



7.56 %



7.34 %



7.16 %



7.04 %



6.54 % Annualized noninterest expense to average assets



2.36 %



2.34 %



2.32 %



2.43 %



2.37 % Loan to deposit



85.42 %



81.62 %



84.14 %



81.76 %



81.51 % Full-time equivalent employees



577





561





569





573





571



Capital Ratios ChoiceOne Financial

Services Inc.

2026 2nd

Qtr.



2026 1st

Qtr.



2025 4th

Qtr.



2025 3rd

Qtr.



2025 2nd

Qtr.

































Total capital (to risk weighted assets)



13.3 %



13.2 %



12.7 %



13.0 %



12.4 % Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk

weighted assets)



10.7 %



10.6 %



10.2 %



10.3 %



9.8 % Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



11.2 %



11.1 %



10.7 %



10.9 %



10.4 % Tier 1 capital (to average assets)



8.8 %



8.6 %



8.5 %



8.5 %



8.2 % Tier 1 capital (to total assets)



8.4 %



8.3 %



8.1 %



8.2 %



7.9 % Commercial Real Estate Loans (non-owner

occupied) as a percentage of total capital



249.9 %



262.9 %



279.0 %



275.2 %



288.2 %

Capital Ratios ChoiceOne Bank

2026 2nd

Qtr.



2026 1st

Qtr.



2025 4th

Qtr.



2025 3rd

Qtr.



2025 2nd

Qtr.

































Total capital (to risk weighted assets)



12.9 %



12.9 %



12.5 %



12.8 %



12.4 % Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk

weighted assets)



11.8 %



11.8 %



11.4 %



11.7 %



11.3 % Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



11.8 %



11.8 %



11.4 %



11.7 %



11.3 % Tier 1 capital (to average assets)



9.3 %



9.2 %



9.1 %



9.1 %



8.9 % Tier 1 capital (to total assets)



8.9 %



8.9 %



8.7 %



8.8 %



8.6 % Commercial Real Estate Loans (non-owner

occupied) as a percentage of total capital



256.9 %



268.9 %



284.4 %



280.0 %



290.6 %

Asset Quality

2026 2nd

Qtr.



2026 1st

Qtr.



2025 4th

Qtr.



2025 3rd

Qtr.



2025 2nd

Qtr.

(in thousands)





























Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$ 309



$ 53



$ 305



$ 244



$ 418

Annualized net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average

loans



0.04 %



0.01 %



0.04 %



0.03 %



0.06 % Allowance for credit losses

$ 35,738



$ 35,496



$ 35,550



$ 34,754



$ 34,798

Unfunded commitment liability

$ 1,347



$ 1,347



$ 1,347



$ 1,647



$ 1,647

Allowance to loans (excludes held for sale)



1.16 %



1.19 %



1.18 %



1.19 %



1.19 % Total funds reserved to pay for loans (includes liability for

unfunded commitments and excludes held for sale)



1.21 %



1.23 %



1.22 %



1.25 %



1.25 % Non-Accruing loans

$ 30,904



$ 27,892



$ 27,058



$ 17,365



$ 16,854

Nonperforming loans (includes OREO)

$ 32,773



$ 30,177



$ 29,582



$ 19,940



$ 19,296

Nonperforming loans to total loans (excludes held for sale)



1.07 %



1.01 %



0.98 %



0.69 %



0.66 % Non-Accrual classified as PCD

$ 15,102



$ 18,210



$ 19,007



$ 11,393



$ 12,017

Nonperforming loans to total loans (excludes held for sale)

attributed to PCD



0.49 %



0.61 %



0.63 %



0.39 %



0.41 % Nonperforming assets to total assets



0.74 %



0.69 %



0.67 %



0.46 %



0.45 %

Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)

NON-GAAP Reconciliation

2026 2nd

Qtr.



2026 1st

Qtr.



2025 4th

Qtr.



2025 3rd

Qtr.



2025 2nd

Qtr.

Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP)

$ 37,095



$ 37,047



$ 37,232



$ 37,994



$ 36,711

Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)



3.63 %



3.67 %



3.63 %



3.77 %



3.70 %































Reconciliation to Reported Net Interest Income





























































Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP)

$ 37,095



$ 37,047



$ 37,232



$ 37,994



$ 36,711

































Adjustment for taxable equivalent interest



(398)





(405)





(392)





(397)





(389)

































Net interest income (GAAP)

$ 36,697



$ 36,642



$ 36,840



$ 37,597



$ 36,322

Net interest margin (GAAP)



3.59 %



3.63 %



3.59 %



3.73 %



3.66 %

(dollars in thousands)

2026 2nd

Qtr.



2026 1st

Qtr.



2025 4th

Qtr.



2025 3rd

Qtr.



2025 2nd

Qtr.

Total assets

$ 4,456,889



$ 4,394,565



$ 4,410,551



$ 4,296,902



$ 4,310,252

Less: goodwill



129,854





129,854





129,854





126,730





126,730

Less: intangible assets



27,888





29,464





31,149





31,694





33,421

Tangible assets

$ 4,299,147



$ 4,235,247



$ 4,249,548



$ 4,138,478



$ 4,150,101

































Total equity

$ 482,679



$ 470,001



$ 465,353



$ 449,615



$ 431,761

Less: goodwill



129,854





129,854





129,854





126,730





126,730

Less: intangible assets



27,888





29,464





31,149





31,694





33,421

Tangible common equity

$ 324,937



$ 310,683



$ 304,350



$ 291,191



$ 271,610

Tangible common equity to tangible assets



7.56 %



7.34 %



7.16 %



7.04 %



6.54 %

(dollars in thousands)

2026 2nd

Qtr.



2026 1st

Qtr.



2025 4th

Qtr.



2025 3rd

Qtr.



2025 2nd

Qtr.

Net income

$ 12,463



$ 13,704



$ 13,867



$ 14,681



$ 13,534

Less: intangible amortization (tax affected at 21%)



1,246





1,331





1,330





1,365





1,369

Adjusted net income

$ 11,217



$ 12,373



$ 12,537



$ 13,316



$ 12,165

































Average shareholders' equity

$ 476,676



$ 470,395



$ 459,423



$ 438,449



$ 427,543

Less: average goodwill



129,854





129,854





127,308





126,730





126,730

Less: average intangible assets



28,696





30,319





31,092





32,599





34,356

Average tangible common equity

$ 318,126



$ 310,222



$ 301,023



$ 279,120



$ 266,457

































Return on average tangible common equity



14.10 %



15.95 %



16.66 %



19.08 %



18.26 %

SOURCE ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc.