ChoiceOne Financial Announces Cash Dividends

SPARTA, Mich., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend on the Corporation's common stock of $0.29 per share. The cash dividend is payable to shareholders of record as of June 15, 2026, and will be paid on June 30, 2026. The dividend declared for the second quarter of 2026 is equal to the dividend paid in the first quarter of 2026 and $0.01 higher than the dividend paid in the second quarter of 2025.

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Sparta, Michigan and the parent corporation of ChoiceOne Bank, Member FDIC. ChoiceOne Bank operates offices in West, Central, and Southeast Michigan. ChoiceOne Bank offers insurance and investment products through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Insurance Agencies, Inc. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. common stock is quoted on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "COFS." For more information, please visit Investor Relations at ChoiceOne's website at www.choiceone.bank.

SOURCE ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc.